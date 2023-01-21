Read full article on original website
kgou.org
Bill looks to remove straight party voting option from Oklahoma ballots
An Oklahoma lawmaker is hoping to end the practice of straight party voting. Straight party voting allows a voter to select only a political party on their ballot and all candidates who are part of that party will get one vote. Senate Bill 568, authored by Democratic State Senator Mary...
KOCO
Failed deal between Oklahoma’s state parks, Swadley’s restaurants to get another look
OKLAHOMA CITY — The failed deal between Oklahoma’s state parks and Swadley’s restaurants will get another look. New attorney general Gentner Drummond announced he will work with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to look into the multi-million-dollar fraud allegations. Until now, the case was being handled by the Oklahoma County District Attorney.
Oklahoma City Voted as Having “Ugliest” Women in America
So here's a weird story that I'm not sure most will agree with. In a nationwide poll conducted in 2021 through an app called Clover, females from Oklahoma were named the second least attractive women in the nation... but it gets worse. In the 2022 update, when the poll was...
KXII.com
Stonewall man appointed to Okla. pardon and parole board
Okla. (KXII) - Governor Kevin Stitt announced the appointment of Calvin Prince to the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole board on Monday. According to a press release, Prince served on the Oklahoma Department of Corrections Board of Directors since 2019 and worked in the Oklahoma justice system since 2012. “I count...
More meetings held for families coming off of 13-year waitlist for disability services
The Oklahoma Human Services Developmental Disability Services division (DDS) is hosting the second round of regional meetings across Oklahoma as more families transition off the waitlist.
KOCO
Oklahoma congresswoman hopes to expand access to paid family leave
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma congresswoman is hoping to expand access to paid family leave. She wants to do it without costing the government money. "I thought it was a great bipartisan initiative to be able to figure out how do we provide families necessary leave so they can take care of those new kids and their families," said U.S. Rep. Stephanie Bice, (R) Oklahoma.
KTUL
State of Oklahoma now accepting Rural Energy for American Program grant applications
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Oklahoma State Director, Kenneth Corn, announced that Oklahoma is now accepting Rural Energy for American Program Grant applications. A REAP grant is designed to aid small businesses or farms in rural Oklahoma with energy efficient improvements and renewable energy...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma lawmaker files bill prohibiting abuse of NDAs
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma lawmaker filed a bill this week that would prohibit the abuse of non-disclosure agreements (NDAs). Rep. Tom Gann, R-Inola, filed House Bill (HB) 1378, which would require businesses of any kind seeking state or local incentives to fully disclose who they are and what they do and also would prevent government officials from entering into NDAs.
Oklahoma Now Has Two ‘West Texas Buc-ee’s’
Last summer there were rumblings that a West Texas favorite convenience store was moving into Southwest Oklahoma. As of mid-January 2023, Altus now has two Allsup's locations in their small military metropolis. Altus isn't unique in their Allsup's locations. Frederick has long had an Allsup's too... but I honestly don't...
blackchronicle.com
DOJ announces investigation into Oklahoma, OKC police department
The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday that it has opened an investigation into the state of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City and the Oklahoma City Police Department.| MORE | OKC police release statement following announcement of DOJ investigationA news release says the investigation will examine whether Oklahoma fails to provide community-based mental health services to people in Oklahoma County, which authorities say leads to unnecessary admissions to psychiatric facilities and police contact. The DOJ also will examine Oklahoma City’s systems for responding to people experiencing behavioral health crises, including through the 911 call center and the police department.”Community-based mental health services, which are proven effective in transforming people’s lives, are critical to preventing a cycle of unnecessary institutionalization and avoidable contacts with law enforcement,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said in the news release. “The Civil Rights Division is committed to ensuring appropriate responses to behavioral health crises and protecting the civil rights of people with mental health disabilities.”The Oklahoma City Police Department officials said in a statement that the DOJ notified the department Thursday morning about the investigation but weren’t provided specific information about it. “We intend to cooperate with the USDOJ and look forward to working with them toward the goal of providing the safest and most effective ways of responding to these types of calls,” Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley said in the statement. The investigation is being conducted pursuant to Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which prohibits disability discrimination by Oklahoma and local governments. The news release states that the investigation also is being conducted pursuant to the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994, which prohibits state and local governments from engaging in a pattern or practice of conduct by law enforcement officers that deprives individuals of rights protected by the Constitution or federal law.The DOJ informed several Oklahoma and Oklahoma City officials of the investigation before Thursday’s announcement. Those informed include the offices of Gov. Kevin Stitt, Attorney General John O’Connor, the commissioner of the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, Mayor David Holt, the city manager and Police Chief Wade Gourley.A DOJ official told KOCO 5 that the investigation could take up to a year.
Oklahoma's SB440 Threatens to Put Cap on THC Potency
It appears as though the Oklahoma government is once again trying to stir the pot. In a prefilled legislation outline found on LegiScan, a 2-page bill authored by Senator Jessica Garvin is set to be introduced on Feb 6th, 2023. While relatively short compared to many of the legislative pieces that can be found on the site, this piece could have a drastic impact on the legal medical cannabis industry in Oklahoma.
kosu.org
'A great and historic day for Oklahoma': Federal judge rules Arkansas poultry corporations must remedy pollution in the Illinois River and Lake Tenkiller
Former Oklahoma Attorney General Drew Edmondson brought the case against the poultry farms in 2005. On behalf of the people of Oklahoma, Edmondson alleged that water tainted with waste from those companies’ chickens and turkeys was running downstream into Oklahoma, polluting the Illinois River and Lake Tenkiller with phosphorus and bacteria.
KTUL
OKLAHOMA SNOW: NewsChannel 8 viewers share their photos, videos
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Snow is falling in Green Country!. NewsChannel 8 viewers from across Oklahoma are sharing their photos and videos of the winter weather. To get the chance to see your photos on TV, share them with us here. CHIME IN with your photos >>
Oklahoma ranked worst in the nation for SSDI approval rate with just 33.4% of claims getting accepted
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK. - Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) is a government-run program that provides financial support for individuals unable to work due to a disability. Unfortunately, not everyone who applies for SSDI receives benefits, and the state you live in determines how likely you are to be approved.
KTEN.com
Oklahoma senator aims to codify the definition of 'female'
OKLAHOMA (KTEN) — Oklahoma state Sen. Jessica Garvin (R-District 43) is proposing legislation that she's calling a "Women's Bill of Rights." "A natural person whose biological reproductive system is developed to produce ova" Garvin proposed the legislation to make sure everyone is on the same page when it comes...
KTUL
Utah leaders announce plans to sue social media companies
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah leaders announced plans to sue social media companies over concerns about the impact of those platforms on youth. At a news conference Monday morning, Gov. Spencer Cox said legal action is intended “to protect our kids.” However, he declined to specify which social media companies the state would be targeting nor the claims the state would be pursuing.
KOCO
Oklahoma schools closing, moving to remote learning Wednesday due to winter weather
Some Oklahoma school districts have announced that they are closed, or students will learn remotely on Wednesday after winter weather and snow hit the state on Tuesday. Oklahoma City Public Schools will be virtual again on Wednesday. Norman Public Schools officials said classes on Wednesday have been canceled and that...
okcfox.com
'We didn't apply for anything': Questions surround tax break given to Tacos San Pedro
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A tax break worth hundreds of millions of dollars is offered to companies making huge manufacturing investments in Oklahoma. FOX 25 has got your back, uncovering the surprising business that state records show applied for and received the huge benefit. And now, we want to know how it happened.
KOCO
Northern parts of Oklahoma prepared despite not much snow expected
ENID, Okla. — Northern parts of Oklahoma are prepared for whatever may come their way, though not much snow is expected. | TIMELINE | Rain, snow expected as winter weather moves into Oklahoma. City officials in Enid said with this weather and warm ground temperatures, they’re not too worried...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?
Harold Hamm is a businessman and entrepreneur from Oklahoma, known for his success in the oil and gas industry. He is the founder, chairman, and CEO of Continental Resources, one of the largest independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
