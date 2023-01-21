Read full article on original website
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
49ers’ Nick Bosa on zero-sack performance: “I did a good part in the win today”
The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional round to advance to the NFC Championship Game next weekend, winning in a 19-12 bout after holding their opponent scoreless over the last 11 minutes of the game. However, their win came without a sack from their star...
49ers’ Kyle Shanahan explains bizarre clock management at the end of the first half vs. Cowboys
San Francisco 49ers fans were irate at head coach Kyle Shanahan as the first half neared a conclusion during their NFC Divisional Round bout with the Dallas Cowboys. Why? Shanahan had elected to shave off a significant amount of game clock to begin San Francisco's drive, rather than choosing to be aggressive with his two-minute drill.
49ers’ Kyle Shanahan, DeMeco Ryans, Brock Purdy, others among finalists for several NFL awards
Several members of the San Francisco 49ers are among the finalists for annual NFL awards. The league announced the finalists for several Associated Press' 2022 NFL awards, including NFL Coach of the Year and NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Kyle Shanahan is among the finalist for NFL Coach of...
What Kyle Shanahan said the day after 49ers’ Divisional round playoff win vs. Cowboys
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters via a conference call on Monday, the day after the team's 19-12 win over the Dallas Cowboys. Here is everything he had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. "Injuries from the game: [DL] Charles Omenihu...
Kyle Shanahan, 49ers looking forward to challenge of facing Eagles in NFC title game
The San Francisco 49ers are advancing to the NFC Championship Game for the third time in four years. They will face the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles at a hostile Lincoln Financial Field. The Niners got there with a hard-fought 19-12 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, ending the season of...
Kyle Shanahan, Brock Purdy, other 49ers react to 19-12 playoff win vs. Cowboys
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, quarterback Brock Purdy, and others spoke with reporters after Sunday's 19-12 playoff win against the Dallas Cowboys. Here is everything they had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan. "Injuries from the game. We...
49ers practice and media schedule leading to NFC Championship Game matchup vs. Eagles
The San Francisco 49ers will hold three full practices this week as the team prepares for its NFC Championship Game matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Head coach Kyle Shanahan, defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryan, quarterback Brock Purdy, and several others are scheduled to speak with the media. The 49ers will make the press conferences available at 49ers.com, on the team's official mobile app, and YouTube page.
Evaluating 49ers QB Brock Purdy’s performance against the Cowboys
The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs for the second consecutive year, this time by a score of 19-12 to advance to the NFC Championship Game, where they'll face off against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. The 49ers faced their share of offensive struggles,...
