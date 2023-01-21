Read full article on original website
Related
WSAW
Officials warn to check, understand ice conditions after weekend of incidents
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The weather is always changing in northcentral Wisconsin, which means bad ice conditions are bound to happen and Lieutenant Cody Weisman of the Wausau Fire Department recommends that residents remain cautious and trust their meteorologists for weather changes. Wisconsinites love their ice fishing, but officials warn...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay shipping season comes to a close amid loose ice coverage
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Despite our mild winter weather lately, the port of Green Bay will be closing for the season Wednesday. With the arrival of the Algocanada on Tuesday morning into the port of Green Bay, the end of this shipping season has arrived. The ice pack out on...
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin sees blue skies, sunshine after weeks of gloom
(WLUK) -- If it feels like 2023 has been a gloomy year so far weather-wise, you aren't imagining things. Sunshine has been hard to come by over the last few weeks. The sun made a rare appearance in the skies over Northeast Wisconsin Monday afternoon. Winter can be a gray...
Fox11online.com
Recent snow impacts Lakewood businesses and trails
LAKEWOOD, Wis. (WLUK) -- In northern Oconto County, many say snow from Winter Storm Carson arrived just in time, leaving an impact on many area business leaders. "We had snow, double the snow we have right now, through most of the year. This year, the snow came late, but thank goodness it finally came because we need it," said Brian Bailey, Bailey's Pour Haus owner.
wearegreenbay.com
Several snow chances this week, trending colder next weekend
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight: Skies will remain cloudy through the overnight as lows dip into the teens for most locations. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph. Monday: Another cloudy day is anticipated. By the late afternoon and evening, a...
Fox11online.com
Power restored in Denmark area
DENMARK (WLUK) -- The lights are on once again the Denmark area after a substation sustained damage Tuesday morning. Wisconsin Public Service's outage map showed two outages in the area of its electrical substation at 4563 Denmark Rd. About 3,600 customers were without power. The power was restored at 12:15...
Fox11online.com
Organization Tips to Get Done During the Winter
Lisa Van Remortel from ReDesign & Consign joins the show to talk share some tips and tricks to getting your home more organized this winter. Take a look. ReDesign & Consign is located at 622 George St., De Pere. For more information visit redesignandconsign.com.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Power restored to affected customers in Denmark
DENMARK, Wis. (WFRV) – Following a morning outage to thousands of people in Denmark, WPS says that power has been restored. According to WPS, power was restored to the Denmark area at 12:15 p.m. All of the customers that were affected by the outage have had their power restored.
101 WIXX
Coast Guard to Close Southern Green Bay for Commercial Traffic
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Coast Guard will be closing southern Green Bay for commercial traffic use. In a press release, the Captain of the Port Sector Lake Michigan will be closing the waters of southern Green Bay to commercial vessel traffic starting on Wednesday, January 25 at noon.
WSAW
Merrill man builds winter fun land in his front yard
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Consisting of a 40x60 ice rink, a nearly 20 ft tall sledding hill, and no shortage of snowmobile rides, Merrill’s Derrick Simon is the architect of a winter playland. This is Simon’s fifth year creating the playland. He said the area takes plenty of hard work to put together.
WBAY Green Bay
The history of WBAY
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The WBAY Building at 115 South Jefferson Street in downtown Green Bay. What is now known as the WBAY Building started in 1924 as a Knights of Columbus health center. From the bottom up, it featured an Olympic-size swimming pool, a restaurant, a gymnasium, and -- at the time -- the largest auditorium in the city. On the second floor you would find a billiard parlor and meeting rooms. The third floor featured a community kitchen, a lodge room that became a small gym, and four handball courts.
Fox11online.com
NEW Zoo mourns death of Matilda the moose
SUAMICO (WLUK) -- The NEW Zoo in Suamico is mourning the death of Matilda the moose. The 12-year-old moose was humanely euthanized last week with her long-time caretaker by her side after she slipped and fell in the wet, heavy snow on the morning of Jan. 19. In a statement,...
Fox11online.com
Twin moms get a Monday morning makeover
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Double the fun with this Monday Morning Makeover! Twins Ashley and Amber, from Manitowoc, are looking for new styles that fit their individual personalities. The twins are busy moms, each with a set of their own twins at home. Josif Wittnik gave them brand new looks with...
Fox11online.com
HSGT: De Pere, Kaukauna and Bay Port record wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Tuesday night in High School Game Time, De Pere topped Bay Port 76-53 in a boys basketball game, while Kaukauna held off Neenah 67-60. In girls basketball, Bay Port beat De Pere 53-41. And in boys swimming, Bay Port defeated Sheboygan North to win another FRCC...
Fox11online.com
Community support continues for those affected by deadly crash in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC COUNTY (WLUK) -- Fond du Lac County continues to support those affected by the deadly crash that took place early Saturday morning. Three teenagers were a part of that crash and one has been confirmed dead by authorities. According to an obituary, 16-year-old Nevins Zoch died Saturday...
Fox11online.com
Check out Bitter Neumann's Anniversary Sale on Feb. 17th & 18th
Dan from Bitter Neumann joined the Living with Amy show to talk about their Anniversary & President's Day Sales coming up at their locations. Dan also talk about their Hansen Furniture location in Waupaca and everything it has to offer. Watch for more information. Bitter Neumann is a family owned...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Green Bay Correctional Institution: The future of the facility
Construction began on the facility in 1898. Neville Public Museum of Brown County photo. Continued from a previous story: Click here to read Part I. A 188-acre parcel of the Kellogg farm, purchased the summer of 1897 in the town of Allouez, signaled the start of the prison facility – a project that captured the attention of the entire state.
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton man found on roadway with severe gunshot injury
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A 56-year-old Appleton man is in critical condition after police found him on the road with severe injuries from a gunshot. Police were called at 8:06 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, to the 1200-block of N. Briarcliff Dr., on the city’s south side, for a report of a man bleeding in the middle of the road. Officers rendered medical aid until he could be transported to a hospital.
Fox11online.com
SNC hockey players earn silver in Lake Placid
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. - St. Norbert College seniors Brendan Mark and Michael McChesney came away with silver medals after playing for the United States hockey team at the World University Games following a 7-2 defeat at the hands of Canada in the gold medal game Sunday, Jan. 22, at Herb Brooks Arena.
Comments / 0