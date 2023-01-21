Read full article on original website
WNDU
Wine & Canvas offering winter events
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - If you are looking to beat the winter blues and escape reality for a little bit, there’s a spot in Granger offering just that. Wine and Canvas has a host of winter events coming up, including a liquid paint pour class for all ages. “This...
WNDU
Potawatomi Zoo Winter Days continue in off-season
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Winter Days returned to the Potawatomi Zoo, inviting the public to enjoy the zoo during its off-season. For those who didn’t get a chance to go out this weekend, there will be weekends of Winter Days in February and March, every other Saturday and Sunday, until the zoo reopens in April.
WIBC.com
Delish: Highlighting Indiana’s Five 4-Diamond Restaurants
Valentine’s Day, also called Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine is celebrated annually on February 14. It originated as a Christian feast day honoring Christian martyrs named Saint Valentine and later, through folk traditions, has become a day to celebrate romance and love.Many people celebrate by exchanging handmade or store-bought “Valentines” or other tokens of affection like chocolates and flowers. Some people like to go to a fancy restaurant. To really impress your Valentine, you might consider the fanciest of restaurants.
WNDU
Winter Restaurant Weeks are underway in downtown South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Winter Restaurant Weeks are underway in downtown South Bend, and 22 restaurants are participating. Each restaurant offers a special menu featuring delicious dishes and great deals. And when you visit a participating restaurant, 10 percent of your purchase goes to Beacon Children’s Hospital. “Over...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pets: Gravy and Green Bean
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd chance Pet segment!. Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to two kittens named Gravy and Green Bean. Gravy and Green Bean...
WNDU
‘Discover Winter Nights’ event headed to Dr. T.K. Lawless Park on Saturday
VANDALIA, Mich. (WNDU) - An annual family-friendly winter event is returning to Cass County for a 17th season!. Discover Winter Nights is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 28, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Dr. T.K. Lawless Park. The park is only one of two “dark sky” parks in the state which provide exceptional outdoor lighting to see the night sky.
22 WSBT
Last Penguin Point in Elkhart closes
Back in November WSBT told you that Penguin Point, known for its chicken and burgers, would be closing 7 of its restaurants. Only one Elkhart location was left open, and the two others closed. WSBT has learned the last Elkhart Penguin Point, located off Goshen Avenue, has closed for good.
WNDU
South Bend’s Four Winds Casino Hotel set to open in March
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new 23-story hotel at the Four Winds Casino in South Bend is set to open on Wednesday, March 1. “We are on the penthouse floor. This is the 23rd floor. There’s actually seven suites on this floor, only seven,” said Four Winds’ CEO Frank Freedman as he lead reporters on a tour of the building.
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in Indiana
Indiana is a state filled with plenty of history and urban legends. From abandoned towns and buildings to cemeteries and homes that are allegedly haunted, there is so much to explore within the Hoosier State.
abc57.com
All focus is on a snowy Wednesday
The forecast is cloudy and quiet through Tuesday. A key factor to watch is how much temperatures rise above freezing. Mid-30s may not seem like much, but it could be warm enough that snowfall is more slushy on roads Wednesday. Snow is likely to fall most of Wednesday, starting in the morning and lasting through the afternoon. Most should plan for around four inches, there is a great chance of more than four inches of snow from Plymouth to Warsaw to Fort Wayne. The greatest uncertainty right now is where that +4 line will be. The pattern the rest of the week is fairly active, with bouts of light snowfall.
WNDU
Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians working with Saint Joseph HS on nickname change
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians is working with Saint Joseph High School on their potential nickname change. Last week, it was announced that a 13-member committee will evaluate the current nickname of Indians and decide whether it should be kept or changed. The committee consists of alumni from 1960 to 2017, coaches, parents, and current students.
News Now Warsaw
Snowfall prediction: 5 to 7 inches in Warsaw Wednesday
WARSAW — Meteorologist Matt Rudkin is predicting five to seven inches of snowfall is possible in Warsaw Wednesday. Unlike many storms, this system storm will likely dump more snow to the south and to the east of Kosciusko County. Kosciusko County is under a weather advisory for much of...
WNDU
NIPSCO presents check to Mishawaka for energy-saving construction
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - NIPSCO is giving money back to the city of Mishawaka!. A representative from the company presented the big check at the new city hall. Just this year, the city is set to save $24,433, according to the energy company. NIPSCO says the construction of both the city hall and Ironworks Plaza will save the city money for years to come.
WNDU
When sandwiches fly; Jimmy John’s delivery driver tosses sandwich at customer’s house
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new video captured on a Ring doorbell cam shows a delivery driver from a popular sandwich chain tossing a customer’s order to their door. Jimmy John’s is known for their Freaky Fast, Freaky Good sandwiches, but on Saturday night around 9 p.m. on Sutherland Lane in South Bend, this airmail delivery might not be what the longtime customer expected.
abc57.com
Missing South Bend woman found
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Police Department has confirmed that 33-year-old Katherine Rivera of South Bend has been found. Rivera was last seen on Wednesday and was reported missing on Friday. Police have confirmed that she is safe.
IACS cuts ties with animal rescue amid allegations of neglect and abuse
The Michigan City Police Department opened a criminal investigation into Fur Ever Family Animal Rescue, 207 Earl Road in Michigan City.
WNDU
Hands-on approach sparks students’ passion at Elkhart Area Career Center open house
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Area Career Center held its annual open house today to help local students focus on possible careers while emphasizing project-based, service-based, and work-based education. “I’ve never welded before, and I was looking for something very hands-on and project-orientated,” Elkhart Area Career Center Student Patrick...
WNDU
Pet Vet: Nicotine (Cigarette) Poisoning
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some people have a hard time trying to kick the smoking habit, and if you have pets, there could be another important reason to do so. Cigarettes and tobacco products affect household pets too, and our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, joined us on 16 Saturday Morning to tell us everything we need to know.
22 WSBT
South Bend Latin Dance to teach communal style of dancing known as Rueda
The Rueda Club will teach you about this communal style of salsa dancing. No experience or partner is needed. The cost is $10 per person and $5 per student. For more information about South Bend Latin Dance, click here.
WNDU
Animal rescue in Michigan City under police investigation for treatment of dogs
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - An animal rescue in Michigan City is closed as police continue to investigate its treatment of rescue dogs. The Michigan City Police Department says it began investigating Fur Ever Family Animal Rescue after receiving multiple complaints from concerned citizens and animal groups about the location operated by John Naughton in the 200 block of Earl Road.
