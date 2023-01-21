GENERAL STATEMENT OF DUTIES: Performs responsible administrative and document processing work of a legal nature in the Office of the Register of Deeds. DISTINGUISHING FEATURES OF THE CLASS: An employee in this class works with requests and information required by the public and/or indexing, filing, and recording of documents and files. Work includes releasing information to the public and conducting research regarding various licenses, records, and legal actions. Work requires accuracy in details and a sound knowledge of the general statutes governing the Register of Deeds Office. Initiative and judgment are required in performing duties within general statutes and prescribed policies. Work is performed under the supervision of the Register of Deeds and is evaluated by daily observation, discussion, and accuracy of records and completed work.

LENOIR COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO