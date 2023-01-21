ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
kclu.org

Federal, local leader tours storm damage in Ventura County

Bethany Mesker has lived in her home in Ojai for 17 years. “We haven’t flooded before, this is pretty intense with the amount of mud inside and outside the house - and having to clear everything," she told KCLU. She’s one of a number of residents Democratic Congressman Salud...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Temporary Homeless Village Proposed for County Complex in Santa Maria

An empty lot at the Betteravia Government Center in Santa Maria could become home to a temporary village aimed at getting people off the streets and eventually into permanent housing. An informational meeting on the proposal to create “Hope Village” for homeless residents on county-owned land will begin at 6...
SANTA MARIA, CA
anemeraldcitylife.com

Best Western Plus Santa Barbara: an Airbnb alternative for families with a pool

Big checkmark for the Best Western Plus Santa Barbara because it has the pool that all families seem to need when we travel with kids. By teenager stage, the pool is no longer the biggest selling feature for a hotel on a holiday but it’s still something I look for and helps a place rank high. This Airbnb alternative in Santa Barbara feels like it’s in a neighborhood and has a two bedroom apartment suite that families will appreciate especially if visiting the Santa Barbara area for a conference or work-related trip. And it’s even more perfect because the pool is heated and was warm enough for a swim in January and even during a fairly unusual California winter rain storm. For Seattleites, Santa Barbara has an airport with direct flights from Seatac that take just over two hours making this an easy weekend getaway too.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KMJ

Disaster Unemployment Assistance Approved For Those Impacted By Storm Damage

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Disaster unemployment assistance has been approved for those impacted by devastating storms in Dec. and Jan. There are now benefits available to people in the counties of Sacramento, Merced, Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and San Joaquin. The assistance is specifically for...
SACRAMENTO, CA
sitelinesb.com

Coda in Montecito’s Upper Village Has Closed

••• Still more change in Montecito’s Upper Village: furniture store Coda has moved out; it opened in October 2020. I’ll say it again: I wish a good coffee shop would open there, with seating out on the terrace. ••• A local real estate agent sent out...
MONTECITO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy