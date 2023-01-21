Read full article on original website
Local assistance center helps with storm recovery in Santa Maria
Resources from local, state and federal agencies were offered to people in Santa Maria at Maramonte Hall on Monday afternoon. The post Local assistance center helps with storm recovery in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
Swarm of earthquakes rocks much of Southern California, including Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties
Maybe they woke you up! A swarm of small earthquakes rocked much of Southern California early Wednesday morning. A magnitude 4.2 quake occurred at 2:01 a.m. It was centered in the Pacific Ocean 10 miles south of Malibu. It was followed by a magnitude 3.5 quake at 2:03 a.m. and a 2.8 at 2:22 a.m.
kclu.org
Santa Barbara County and non-profits team up on new plan to tackle part of homelessness problem
Santa Barbara County and some non-profit groups are working on a new initiative to help ease homelessness in the northern part of the county. They are looking at creating a temporary village on county-owned property across from the county government center on Betteravia Road in Santa Maria. What’s being called...
kclu.org
Racing nature: California National Guard clears huge Montecito debris basin filled by massive storm
A California National Guard team is preparing to load a small bulldozer onto a flatbed truck. It’s been a busy week and a half for the team. It was a race against the clock. The concern was clearing a massive debris basin which protects much of Montecito in time to handle additional storms which might hit region.
kclu.org
Stuntmen? No. It's a Caltrans crew set to rappel down a Central Coast mountainside
It’s going to look like a scene out of an action movie on a Central Coast highway later this week, with a team of people rappelling down a mountainside. But, they are actually a Caltrans crew working to dislodge rocks and debris which might fall onto Highway 1 during the next storm.
kclu.org
Federal, local leader tours storm damage in Ventura County
Bethany Mesker has lived in her home in Ojai for 17 years. “We haven’t flooded before, this is pretty intense with the amount of mud inside and outside the house - and having to clear everything," she told KCLU. She’s one of a number of residents Democratic Congressman Salud...
Amtrak cancels Central Coast train routes due to storm repairs. When will tracks reopen?
Crews are working to repair a railroad bridge damaged by heavy rainfall, an Amtrak spokesperson said.
Noozhawk
Temporary Homeless Village Proposed for County Complex in Santa Maria
An empty lot at the Betteravia Government Center in Santa Maria could become home to a temporary village aimed at getting people off the streets and eventually into permanent housing. An informational meeting on the proposal to create “Hope Village” for homeless residents on county-owned land will begin at 6...
Firefighters respond to house fire in Goleta
Firefighters knocked down a fire at a home in Goleta on Tuesday. It happened just after 11 a.m. at a house in the 300 block of Pebble Beach Dr.
anemeraldcitylife.com
Best Western Plus Santa Barbara: an Airbnb alternative for families with a pool
Big checkmark for the Best Western Plus Santa Barbara because it has the pool that all families seem to need when we travel with kids. By teenager stage, the pool is no longer the biggest selling feature for a hotel on a holiday but it’s still something I look for and helps a place rank high. This Airbnb alternative in Santa Barbara feels like it’s in a neighborhood and has a two bedroom apartment suite that families will appreciate especially if visiting the Santa Barbara area for a conference or work-related trip. And it’s even more perfect because the pool is heated and was warm enough for a swim in January and even during a fairly unusual California winter rain storm. For Seattleites, Santa Barbara has an airport with direct flights from Seatac that take just over two hours making this an easy weekend getaway too.
Santa Maria's Preisker Park to be closed for maintenance
Santa Maria's Preisker Park, located at 330 Hidden Pines Way, will be closed to the public for road maintenance beginning Tuesday, Jan. 24 through Thursday, Jan. 26.
kclu.org
Tons of aid! Santa Barbara County based non-profit helps 400,000+ disaster victims globally in 2022
A South Coast based non-profit which helps disaster and crisis victims around the world reports it assisted a record number of people in 2022. ShelterBox provides tents, blankets, and essential supplies like water purifiers and solar lights to those in emergency situations. Last year, it helped more than 400,000 people.
kclu.org
Ventura County leaders are seeing for themselves what needs to be done to clean up after big storm
Another truck passes by, as work to clear mud and debris from Creek Road in Ojai - which is closed to traffic - continues. "What these homeowners are having to face is beyond belief and they need all the help they can get," Ventura County Supervisor, Matt Lavere told KCLU as he toured the county on Monday.
KMJ
Disaster Unemployment Assistance Approved For Those Impacted By Storm Damage
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Disaster unemployment assistance has been approved for those impacted by devastating storms in Dec. and Jan. There are now benefits available to people in the counties of Sacramento, Merced, Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and San Joaquin. The assistance is specifically for...
Noozhawk
82-Unit Milpas Street Housing Project Wins Santa Barbara Design Approval
An 82-unit housing project on Santa Barbara’s Lower Eastside passed a significant hurdle Monday night, winning project design approval from the Architectural Board of Review. Developer Ed St. George and two business partners are behind the complex at 701 N. Milpas St., at East Ortega Street and adjacent to...
syvnews.com
Fentanyl use rising to crisis level among Santa Barbara County youth
In 1999, drug overdose and poisoning was the 10th leading cause of death among children and adolescents in America. By 2020, it was No. 3. In Santa Barbara County, six deaths were opioid-related in 2016; by 2019, the number rose to 12; but by 2021, total annual opioid-related deaths jumped to 75.
Noozhawk
Orcutt Residents Speak Out Against Proposal to Annex 44 Acres Into Santa Maria for Development
Orcutt residents have rallied against a proposal to annex nearly 44 acres into the city of Santa of Maria to develop 400 apartments, 95 townhomes and 106,800 square feet of retail space along Union Valley Parkway. A draft environmental impact report on the Richards Ranch Annexation was released in December....
One person dead after major traffic collision in Santa Maria
One person is dead after a major traffic collision in Santa Maria Monday night. Police say the crash happened at 6:44 p.m. at Main St and Kathleen Ct.
sitelinesb.com
Coda in Montecito’s Upper Village Has Closed
••• Still more change in Montecito’s Upper Village: furniture store Coda has moved out; it opened in October 2020. I’ll say it again: I wish a good coffee shop would open there, with seating out on the terrace. ••• A local real estate agent sent out...
