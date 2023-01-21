ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND TV

Deadly fire is not suspicious, SFFR says

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police say a fire at an apartment building where a man was found dead was accidental. Investigators are waiting on autopsy results to figure out how the 54-year-old man died, but say there is nothing suspicious with how the fire started. Monday...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Fatal fire reported in Lake Andes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A residential structure fire in Lake Andes took the life of an adult early Tuesday morning. One other adult escaped the structure but suffers major smoke inhalation and has been air evacuated to Sioux Falls, according to the Charles Mix County Sheriff’s Office.
LAKE ANDES, SD
KELOLAND TV

Teens wanted in Rapid City burglary

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a weekend burglary. Authorities say officers were called to a store on Jackson Boulevard just after 2 a.m. Sunday. Police arriving on the scene found several items were taken from the store.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Brookings man stabbed in early morning assault

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Brookings Police responded to an early morning assault call Tuesday. Police say that around 3:00 a.m., crews were called to the 500 block of 5th Avenue South for a reported assault. A 34-year-old victim at the scene had been stabbed in the hand. The victim was treated on the scene and released.
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Mayor addresses recent crime in Rapid City neighborhood

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One neighborhood in North Rapid City has seen a significant amount of violent crime over the last couple years, most recently in the last month. Guns, death, officer-involved shootings, the neighborhood near Surfwood Drive and North Maple Avenue has seen more violent crime than many other parts of the city.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Arrest made in Friday morning robbery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a second robbery that happened Friday morning on the east side of Sioux Falls near East 10th Street and Bahnson Avenue. Authorities say Allishia Abdo tried to take money from a business. Investigators say an employee was hurt as...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
pureoldiesspencer.com

Sioux Falls Man Served With Active Osceola County Warrants

Rock Rapids, IA (KICD) — A Sioux Falls man has been served four outstanding Osceola County warrants. 21 year old Jamel Alnayed was wanted for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, providing false identification to a law enforcement officer and fraudulent use of a vehicle registration. The charges stem from a traffic stop for a stop sign violation.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

SFPD: Clerks restrain suspect until arrest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Sioux Falls police, a suspect attempted to take cash from a business when the store clerks restrained her until officers arrived. According to Sgt. Michelle Hockett with the SFPD, around 8:35 a.m. on Friday, the suspect entered a business in eastern...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Meth found in car following pursuit

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police are investigating a pursuit in the southern part of the city. Authorities say it happened around 10 p.m. Sunday. Police saw a vehicle speeding on 5th street and tried to pull it over. It didn’t stop and officers pursued the vehicle...
RAPID CITY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

SFPD: Traffic violation hospitalizes multiple people, two arrested

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, officers had just attempted to make a traffic stop when the suspect car crashed, sending multiple people to the hospital and resulting in two arrests. Sgt. Michelle Hockett with the SFPD said officers witnessed a car...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

22 charges filed against driver who crashed during pursuit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re learning more about a Friday night crash that sent several people to the hospital. The state filed 22 charges against the driver on Tuesday including vehicular battery, aggravated eluding and hit and run. Court documents say Collin Hansen was allegedly high on...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Rapid City homicide; Catalytic theft; $2 million donation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, January 23. Here’s everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week. Rapid City Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the northern part of the city. A family in Harrisburg is surveying what remains of...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Local church seeking to help people impacted by Sioux Falls fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department does not believe Monday morning’s apartment fire just west of Minnesota Avenue in central Sioux Falls was a crime. “At this point, it doesn’t, at least on the onset, it doesn’t seem like there’s anything suspicious,” Sioux Falls...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
q957.com

DCI to investigate Rapid City police shooting

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley confirms that the Division of Criminal investigation, at the request of the Rapid City Police Department, is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Rapid City police officers were in an area of north...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Lake Andes house fire leaves 1 person dead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One person is dead after a fire at a home in Lake Andes early Tuesday morning. Law enforcement in Charles Mix County says one adult died and another got out of the home. That person suffered major smoke inhalation and had to be airlifted...
LAKE ANDES, SD
KELOLAND TV

Suspect accused in cold case admitted to mentally abusing victim

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly a decade after a missing woman’s body was found in the Black Hills, court papers explain what prosecutors believe happened to Meshell Will. The 38-year-old woman had lived in Custer for about six months when she disappeared. She was last seen alive...
CUSTER, SD
KELOLAND TV

33-year-old arrested after threatening to blow up store

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars after trying to rob a store and threatening to blow it up. Police say 33-year-old Thomas Anderson of Sioux Falls went into a business in the 900 block of East 10 Street and approached the cashier. Officers...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

