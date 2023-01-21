Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KELOLAND TV
Deadly fire is not suspicious, SFFR says
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police say a fire at an apartment building where a man was found dead was accidental. Investigators are waiting on autopsy results to figure out how the 54-year-old man died, but say there is nothing suspicious with how the fire started. Monday...
dakotanewsnow.com
Fatal fire reported in Lake Andes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A residential structure fire in Lake Andes took the life of an adult early Tuesday morning. One other adult escaped the structure but suffers major smoke inhalation and has been air evacuated to Sioux Falls, according to the Charles Mix County Sheriff’s Office.
KELOLAND TV
Teens wanted in Rapid City burglary
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a weekend burglary. Authorities say officers were called to a store on Jackson Boulevard just after 2 a.m. Sunday. Police arriving on the scene found several items were taken from the store.
KELOLAND TV
Brookings man stabbed in early morning assault
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Brookings Police responded to an early morning assault call Tuesday. Police say that around 3:00 a.m., crews were called to the 500 block of 5th Avenue South for a reported assault. A 34-year-old victim at the scene had been stabbed in the hand. The victim was treated on the scene and released.
KELOLAND TV
Traffic stop arrest; Brookings man stabbed; Bill to ban drag shows introduced
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, January 24. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday. One man from Iowa is facing several charges after a traffic stop on Monday. One man was arrested for stabbing another man in the hand early Tuesday morning. Months after...
KELOLAND TV
Mayor addresses recent crime in Rapid City neighborhood
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One neighborhood in North Rapid City has seen a significant amount of violent crime over the last couple years, most recently in the last month. Guns, death, officer-involved shootings, the neighborhood near Surfwood Drive and North Maple Avenue has seen more violent crime than many other parts of the city.
KELOLAND TV
Arrest made in Friday morning robbery
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a second robbery that happened Friday morning on the east side of Sioux Falls near East 10th Street and Bahnson Avenue. Authorities say Allishia Abdo tried to take money from a business. Investigators say an employee was hurt as...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Sioux Falls Man Served With Active Osceola County Warrants
Rock Rapids, IA (KICD) — A Sioux Falls man has been served four outstanding Osceola County warrants. 21 year old Jamel Alnayed was wanted for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, providing false identification to a law enforcement officer and fraudulent use of a vehicle registration. The charges stem from a traffic stop for a stop sign violation.
dakotanewsnow.com
SFPD: Clerks restrain suspect until arrest
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Sioux Falls police, a suspect attempted to take cash from a business when the store clerks restrained her until officers arrived. According to Sgt. Michelle Hockett with the SFPD, around 8:35 a.m. on Friday, the suspect entered a business in eastern...
KELOLAND TV
Meth found in car following pursuit
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police are investigating a pursuit in the southern part of the city. Authorities say it happened around 10 p.m. Sunday. Police saw a vehicle speeding on 5th street and tried to pull it over. It didn’t stop and officers pursued the vehicle...
dakotanewsnow.com
SFPD: Traffic violation hospitalizes multiple people, two arrested
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, officers had just attempted to make a traffic stop when the suspect car crashed, sending multiple people to the hospital and resulting in two arrests. Sgt. Michelle Hockett with the SFPD said officers witnessed a car...
KELOLAND TV
22 charges filed against driver who crashed during pursuit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re learning more about a Friday night crash that sent several people to the hospital. The state filed 22 charges against the driver on Tuesday including vehicular battery, aggravated eluding and hit and run. Court documents say Collin Hansen was allegedly high on...
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City homicide; Catalytic theft; $2 million donation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, January 23. Here’s everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week. Rapid City Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the northern part of the city. A family in Harrisburg is surveying what remains of...
KELOLAND TV
Deadly fire; CA mass shooting victims now at 11; Annual COVID-19 vaccines
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the top stories First@4 on Monday, January 23, 2023. One person is dead following a fire at a building on West 9th Avenue in Sioux Falls. The first firefighters on scene confirmed smoke on the second floor of the...
KELOLAND TV
Local church seeking to help people impacted by Sioux Falls fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department does not believe Monday morning’s apartment fire just west of Minnesota Avenue in central Sioux Falls was a crime. “At this point, it doesn’t, at least on the onset, it doesn’t seem like there’s anything suspicious,” Sioux Falls...
q957.com
DCI to investigate Rapid City police shooting
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley confirms that the Division of Criminal investigation, at the request of the Rapid City Police Department, is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Rapid City police officers were in an area of north...
KEVN
Rapid City teen pleads as an adult on first-degree manslaughter charge
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Initially, Monday’s hearing for 17-year-old James Hight was for him to be tried in juvenile court. But last week Hight, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, entered a guilty plea for first-degree manslaughter in the killing of Jayden Russell. Hight could...
KELOLAND TV
Lake Andes house fire leaves 1 person dead
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One person is dead after a fire at a home in Lake Andes early Tuesday morning. Law enforcement in Charles Mix County says one adult died and another got out of the home. That person suffered major smoke inhalation and had to be airlifted...
KELOLAND TV
Suspect accused in cold case admitted to mentally abusing victim
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly a decade after a missing woman’s body was found in the Black Hills, court papers explain what prosecutors believe happened to Meshell Will. The 38-year-old woman had lived in Custer for about six months when she disappeared. She was last seen alive...
KELOLAND TV
33-year-old arrested after threatening to blow up store
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars after trying to rob a store and threatening to blow it up. Police say 33-year-old Thomas Anderson of Sioux Falls went into a business in the 900 block of East 10 Street and approached the cashier. Officers...
Comments / 0