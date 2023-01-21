ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Zion Grady, nation's No. 1 edge-rusher in 2025, visiting Florida State this weekend, adds Georgia Bulldogs offer

By Andrew Nemec
 4 days ago

Only a sophomore, Charles Henderson (Alabama) five-star edge-rusher Zion Grady has already proven to be one of the most productive defenders in the country.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound game-wrecker racked up 108 tackles, 22 sacks, 37 tackles-for-loss, 3 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries and 3 blocked kicks this fall.

Perhaps that's why Grady is rated the nation's No. 4 overall prospect and the No. 1 edge-rusher in the class of 2025 - with early offers from Alabama, Auburn, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and others.

Hoping to take a step forward in his recruitment, Grady is visiting Florida State this weekend to get a closer look at Mike Norvell's program.

"I think they have been doing a good job recruiting and I like what Coach Norvell is doing there," he said. "They definitely will be the best team in the ACC this year. I think I’m looking forward to just seeing what (the Florida State) program is about and seeing the facility."

As if the visit weren't enough significant weekend news for the dynamic edge-rusher, Grady also picked up an offer from the back-to-back national champion Georgia Bulldogs:

It's still early in the Grady's recruitment, but it is becoming more and more clear that he's going to be one of the nation's most coveted prospects in the class of 2025.

And Florida State will get a shot to impress him this weekend.

Sophomore season highlights

