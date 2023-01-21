ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Superleague format to be redesigned to include 50 teams

As news emerges that UEFA are looking to put the nail in the coffin of the European Superleague, further reports of the potential reforms to the competition have also emerged. On Tuesday it was reported that UEFA would try to take advantage of Juventus’ legal and financial situation in order to strip one third of the members of the Superleague away.
Manchester United Ready To Cash In On Out Of Favour Duo

Financial Fair Play rules will still play their part on Manchester United in 2023 with the Red Devils needing to sell players before they spend big. Erik Ten Hag will be looking to continue his rebuild this summer and could look to sell some players in the summer. No exits...
Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker

Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.

