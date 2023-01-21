Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Superleague format to be redesigned to include 50 teams
As news emerges that UEFA are looking to put the nail in the coffin of the European Superleague, further reports of the potential reforms to the competition have also emerged. On Tuesday it was reported that UEFA would try to take advantage of Juventus’ legal and financial situation in order to strip one third of the members of the Superleague away.
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Confident Reaction After Learning The Bucks Played With A Completely Healthy Roster After 280 Days
Back in the 2020-21 NBA season, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks conquered the NBA by winning the 2021 championship. It was the only thing missing from Giannis' otherwise perfect resume. But since winning the NBA title, the Bucks have been bitten by the bad luck bug. Last season, the...
Yardbarker
Manchester United Ready To Cash In On Out Of Favour Duo
Financial Fair Play rules will still play their part on Manchester United in 2023 with the Red Devils needing to sell players before they spend big. Erik Ten Hag will be looking to continue his rebuild this summer and could look to sell some players in the summer. No exits...
Yardbarker
Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker
Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
Yardbarker
Adam Silver Says Lakers Games Will Be Broadcast Globally As LeBron James Approaches Scoring Record
It has been a historic season for Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James as he recently became the second NBA player in history to score 38,000 career points and it is now only a matter of time before the four-time NBA champion becomes the league’s all-time leading scorer. Breaking...
