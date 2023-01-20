Read full article on original website
BBC
Swindon Town fan fined for shouting abuse at Ashley Cole
A Swindon Town fan has been fined £300 for "shouting and jeering" at Ashley Cole during an FA Cup match last year. Lee Oscroft, 25, previously admitted directing foul language at the former Arsenal and Chelsea star following the club's clash with Manchester City. He was acquitted of using...
Report: Chelsea Have Considered Juventus Midfielder Weston McKennie
Chelsea have considered a move for Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie as they look to sign a new midfielder in January.
BBC
How Everton Women are providing some hope for Toffees fanbase
It has been a tough season for Everton fans as their side battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League - but there is optimism for the women's team, who are continuing to make strides. Everton's men have now gone 10 games without a win in all competitions and defeat...
Soccer-Juventus must maintain focus amid off-field turmoil, says Allegri
Jan 21 (Reuters) - Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has urged his team to "do their duty" on the pitch after the Serie A side were deducted 15 points by an Italian soccer court on Friday, leaving them marooned in mid-table.
BBC
James Jeggo: Australia midfielder joins Hibs on 18-month deal from Eupen
Australia midfielder James Jeggo has joined Hibernian on an 18-month deal, subject to international clearance. The 30-year-old arrives from Belgian club Eupen for an undisclosed fee. Jeggo won the Austrian Cup with Sturm Graz in 2018 and has also played in Greece with Aris. "Jimmy is a very good communicator,...
CONFIRMED: Sunderland complete January deal as Pierre Ekwah swaps West Ham for Wearside
Sunderland are finally up-and-running in the January transfer window.
BBC
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Martinez, Zinchenko, Bowen, Haaland, Kane
At the end of every Premier League round of fixtures, BBC football pundit Garth Crooks is on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. As ever, Garth also has his say on the game's big talking points in the Crooks of the Matter.
'Sunderland are up there and are a real danger,' says Middlesbrough boss
Middlesbrough boss expecting a really tough test against the sheer talent of Sunderland front line.
Report: Chelsea Continue To Monitor Malo Gusto
Chelsea are continuing to monitor Malo Gusto from Lyon as they look to sign a right-back in January.
theScore
Key thoughts and analysis from Saturday's Premier League action
TheScore examines the most important developments and biggest talking points from Saturday's slate of action in England's top flight. Newcastle United accomplished several things Saturday. They set a new top-flight club record with their 15th consecutive match without a defeat and collected a sixth straight clean sheet in the Premier League. On an individual level, goalkeeper Nick Pope extended his shutout streak to 812 minutes. Newcastle also gained a place, moving to third in the Premier League standings. But they couldn't beat 12th-placed Crystal Palace. When Newcastle's staff and players went to applaud their boisterous fans, they knew they hadn't accomplished the one thing they'd expected to do.
‘Like an ice rink’: Emma Hayes fumes after Chelsea v Liverpool abandoned
Chelsea’s Emma Hayes, said ‘we’ve got to take our game seriously’ as three of Sunday’s WSL matches were called off due to frozen pitches
BBC
Juventus points deduction: Manager Massimiliano Allegri wants players to regroup
Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has urged his team to "do their duty" on the pitch after Friday's points deduction by Italy's football federation (FIGC). Juventus were docked 15 points following an investigation into the club's past transfer dealings. The Serie A giants were accused of fixing their balance sheets by...
Report: Frank Lampard Sacked As Everton Manager
The Everton hierarchy have acted after the 2-0 defeat to West Ham United on Saturday.
BBC
Lotte Wubben-Moy gets drinks in after Arsenal v Brighton pitch frozen
Football fans who travelled to see a cancelled away game have been toasting Lotte Wubben-Moy after she bought them all a drink. Arsenal had been due to play Brighton on Sunday but the match was called off due to a frozen pitch. But Gunners defender Lotte warmed supporters' hearts when...
NBC Sports
Stalemate as Leeds frustrated by Brentford
Leeds are without a win in six Premier League games as they were held at home by a stubborn Brentford on another frustrating outing for Jesse Marsch’s side. Neither team really had control of this game as David Raya and Illan Meslier played well and both managers seemed fairly happy with the point. Leeds have now drawn three of their last four games.
SB Nation
Stoke City vs Reading: Match Preview 2022/23
Reading will be looking to bounce back from last weekend’s poor second-half performance as they travel to Staffordshire to face Stoke City. The Potters haven’t had a hugely successful season and that will come as a surprise to many considering how strong their squad is and the fact they have Alex Neil in charge. Neil managed to win promotion with Sunderland last season and did well with Norwich City in the past - but that will count for nothing at the bet365 Stadium unless he can turn things around quickly.
SB Nation
Alisson: We Have to Trust the Process
Liverpool’s current form is difficult to correct amidst a hectic fixture schedule, but senior goalkeeper Alisson Becker has asked for patience and for the squad to stick together through adversity. “I think just because of the moment we’re in, everybody wants to change everything immediately, but it’s not like...
Arsenal Must "Stay Humble" Despite Best Start To A Season In Premier League History
Arsenal's previous best return at the midway point of an EPL campaign had been in the 2003/04 season when they had 45 points at this stage.
Australia seek improvement despite opening Quad series win over England
Australia opened the defence of their Quad Series title with a “messy” comeback victory over old rivals England – and a warning from their captain in South Africa that they have got huge room for improvement. The Diamonds hit back after a dismal start, rallying to win...
NBC Sports
Everton falls to another bottom-half side as West Ham gets big win
Jarrod Bowen scored a pair of first-half goals and posted a memorable celebration as West Ham beat Everton 2-0 at London’s Olympic Stadium on Saturday. Bowen’s partner announced that she is pregnant with twins, and Bowen celebrated his opening goal by putting the ball under his shirt — nothing new — but putting both of his thumbs into his mouth.
