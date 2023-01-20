ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
BBC

Swindon Town fan fined for shouting abuse at Ashley Cole

A Swindon Town fan has been fined £300 for "shouting and jeering" at Ashley Cole during an FA Cup match last year. Lee Oscroft, 25, previously admitted directing foul language at the former Arsenal and Chelsea star following the club's clash with Manchester City. He was acquitted of using...
BBC

How Everton Women are providing some hope for Toffees fanbase

It has been a tough season for Everton fans as their side battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League - but there is optimism for the women's team, who are continuing to make strides. Everton's men have now gone 10 games without a win in all competitions and defeat...
BBC

James Jeggo: Australia midfielder joins Hibs on 18-month deal from Eupen

Australia midfielder James Jeggo has joined Hibernian on an 18-month deal, subject to international clearance. The 30-year-old arrives from Belgian club Eupen for an undisclosed fee. Jeggo won the Austrian Cup with Sturm Graz in 2018 and has also played in Greece with Aris. "Jimmy is a very good communicator,...
BBC

Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Martinez, Zinchenko, Bowen, Haaland, Kane

At the end of every Premier League round of fixtures, BBC football pundit Garth Crooks is on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. As ever, Garth also has his say on the game's big talking points in the Crooks of the Matter.
theScore

Key thoughts and analysis from Saturday's Premier League action

TheScore examines the most important developments and biggest talking points from Saturday's slate of action in England's top flight. Newcastle United accomplished several things Saturday. They set a new top-flight club record with their 15th consecutive match without a defeat and collected a sixth straight clean sheet in the Premier League. On an individual level, goalkeeper Nick Pope extended his shutout streak to 812 minutes. Newcastle also gained a place, moving to third in the Premier League standings. But they couldn't beat 12th-placed Crystal Palace. When Newcastle's staff and players went to applaud their boisterous fans, they knew they hadn't accomplished the one thing they'd expected to do.
BBC

Juventus points deduction: Manager Massimiliano Allegri wants players to regroup

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has urged his team to "do their duty" on the pitch after Friday's points deduction by Italy's football federation (FIGC). Juventus were docked 15 points following an investigation into the club's past transfer dealings. The Serie A giants were accused of fixing their balance sheets by...
BBC

Lotte Wubben-Moy gets drinks in after Arsenal v Brighton pitch frozen

Football fans who travelled to see a cancelled away game have been toasting Lotte Wubben-Moy after she bought them all a drink. Arsenal had been due to play Brighton on Sunday but the match was called off due to a frozen pitch. But Gunners defender Lotte warmed supporters' hearts when...
NBC Sports

Stalemate as Leeds frustrated by Brentford

Leeds are without a win in six Premier League games as they were held at home by a stubborn Brentford on another frustrating outing for Jesse Marsch’s side. Neither team really had control of this game as David Raya and Illan Meslier played well and both managers seemed fairly happy with the point. Leeds have now drawn three of their last four games.
SB Nation

Stoke City vs Reading: Match Preview 2022/23

Reading will be looking to bounce back from last weekend’s poor second-half performance as they travel to Staffordshire to face Stoke City. The Potters haven’t had a hugely successful season and that will come as a surprise to many considering how strong their squad is and the fact they have Alex Neil in charge. Neil managed to win promotion with Sunderland last season and did well with Norwich City in the past - but that will count for nothing at the bet365 Stadium unless he can turn things around quickly.
SB Nation

Alisson: We Have to Trust the Process

Liverpool’s current form is difficult to correct amidst a hectic fixture schedule, but senior goalkeeper Alisson Becker has asked for patience and for the squad to stick together through adversity. “I think just because of the moment we’re in, everybody wants to change everything immediately, but it’s not like...
NBC Sports

Everton falls to another bottom-half side as West Ham gets big win

Jarrod Bowen scored a pair of first-half goals and posted a memorable celebration as West Ham beat Everton 2-0 at London’s Olympic Stadium on Saturday. Bowen’s partner announced that she is pregnant with twins, and Bowen celebrated his opening goal by putting the ball under his shirt — nothing new — but putting both of his thumbs into his mouth.

