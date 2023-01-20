Reading will be looking to bounce back from last weekend’s poor second-half performance as they travel to Staffordshire to face Stoke City. The Potters haven’t had a hugely successful season and that will come as a surprise to many considering how strong their squad is and the fact they have Alex Neil in charge. Neil managed to win promotion with Sunderland last season and did well with Norwich City in the past - but that will count for nothing at the bet365 Stadium unless he can turn things around quickly.

2 DAYS AGO