Tampa, FL

fox13news.com

New USF student section aims at changing gameday culture

TAMPA, Fla. - With a little duct tape and a big idea the Soflo Rodeo was born, and it comes with a new atmosphere at University of South Florida basketball games. "We saw something that had potential and something that could be bigger," said USF freshman Eli Herman. Herman, along...
TAMPA, FL
itechpost.com

Where in Florida is the Cheapest Real Estate?

Florida's warm beaches and the mild climate attract many people from all over the world. To find the perfect home, use the services of realtors in Miami, FL. According to a recent study, Florida will have the highest number of immigrants and is one of the top states for population growth. It's no surprise that two Florida cities made the list of America's best places to live, and the state topped the list of best conditions for retirees. One of the best places to live in Florida is Tampa. It's primarily a city of young people because of the many colleges and universities. Other top cities include Jacksonville, Gainesville, and Orlando, ranking highly for affordability and job opportunities. Florida has long had a reputation as one of the best states to live comfortably. However, the cost of housing is increasing here. According to realtors in Tallahassee, FL, in August 2022, the median home sales price in the state reached $407,000.
FLORIDA STATE
businessobserverfl.com

Maker of automatic doors moves HQ from California to Tampa

Citing lower costs of doing business, a large talent pool, access to Port Tampa Bay and other qualities, Autoslide, a manufacturer of automatic door systems, has moved its headquarters from Glendale, California, to Tampa. According to a news release, the company has leased a 6,840-square-foot space at Benjamin Center III,...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Clearwater Marine Aquarium announces passing of Hemingway the dolphin

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Clearwater Marine Aquarium is mourning the loss of its oldest dolphin, Hemingway. He was about 37 years old when he passed away early Monday morning. Veterinarians at the aquarium said they've been treating Hemingway for a suspected gastrointestinal condition since late last week after noticing a change in his behavior. CMA officials didn't specify further.
CLEARWATER, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Couple who met in AA 10 years ago turned their lives around, now owns successful Lutz cafe

LUTZ, Fla. — The new year brings new goals, new hopes, new attitudes. Making major changes is possible. A Tampa couple is now using their personal story to inspire others. There's a bright, welcoming, little plant-based restaurant in Lutz called Revelations Cafe. It's the successful creation of a couple who came together 10 years ago at the lowest point in their lives.
LUTZ, FL
wild941.com

9 Best Boozy Bottomless Brunch Spots In Tampa Bay

We love a delicious brunch and it’s even better when they offer bottomless mimosas! When you need to get with your girlfriends or go out with family and want a drink these restaurants are perfect. Check out the best brunch spots in Tampa Bay where you can grab bottomless drinks this weekend.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

WATCH: Great white shark caught by 12-year-old boy in Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - On Tuesday, Campbell Keenan was fishing off the coast of south Florida when he caught a great white shark. The 12-year-old Massachusetts boy was visiting Fort Lauderdale when he experienced this catch of a lifetime. Videos of the moment show Campbell sitting strapped into a chair...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
srqmagazine.com

Sasha's Cuban Cafe Brings Authentic Cuban Flavors to Sarasota-Manatee

Cuban-American Sasha Lindenmuth, the owner of Sasha’s Cuban Cafe mobile food truck, grew up in Miami, a national hotspot for Cuban food. As a child and adolescent, she taught herself to cook, a process which involved experimenting with various recipes and observing how her Cuban grandparents prepared beloved dishes. Among the first meals she made was a piece of steak. “I put so much salt and pepper on the steak that my grandma choked on a bite of it and called my mom to tell her how I’d overseasoned it,” she says, “but I wanted to eat the steak because I made it myself.”
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa family reunites with woman who saved 10-day-old daughter with CPR at Riverview restaurant

TAMPA, Fla. - A happy and healthy four-month-old Scarlett reunited with the woman who saved her life back in October. When Scarlett was just ten days old, she turned blue and pale while sitting at a restaurant with her family. Scarlett’s parents called out for help, and a restaurant patron jumped into action. The woman started performing CPR on little Scarlett and brought her back to consciousness before paramedics arrived at Fred's Market in Riverview.
RIVERVIEW, FL
denisesanger.com

Ultimate List Of Florida Springs: Where to go and fun things to do.

This article may contain affiliate links. Whenver you buy something through one of these links, I may earn a small commission without any cost to you. Thank you!. Florida is home to some of the most beautiful springs in the world. I know I live in Northern Florida near quite a few of these springs, some first-magnitude springs where water flows at a rate of 748 gallons per second. And Florida Springs are stunning!
FLORIDA STATE

