FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Superstar Has "No Intention To Return" To TeamOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersLutz, FL
Valrico Hummingbird Haven Contributes to Avian ResearchModern GlobeValrico, FL
5 signs (we believe) Selling Tampa Season 2 is coming!2UrbanGirlsTampa, FL
3 Tampa Residents React to DeSantis' Promise for Tax-Free Baby Items Like DiapersMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
Related
fox13news.com
New USF student section aims at changing gameday culture
TAMPA, Fla. - With a little duct tape and a big idea the Soflo Rodeo was born, and it comes with a new atmosphere at University of South Florida basketball games. "We saw something that had potential and something that could be bigger," said USF freshman Eli Herman. Herman, along...
itechpost.com
Where in Florida is the Cheapest Real Estate?
Florida's warm beaches and the mild climate attract many people from all over the world. To find the perfect home, use the services of realtors in Miami, FL. According to a recent study, Florida will have the highest number of immigrants and is one of the top states for population growth. It's no surprise that two Florida cities made the list of America's best places to live, and the state topped the list of best conditions for retirees. One of the best places to live in Florida is Tampa. It's primarily a city of young people because of the many colleges and universities. Other top cities include Jacksonville, Gainesville, and Orlando, ranking highly for affordability and job opportunities. Florida has long had a reputation as one of the best states to live comfortably. However, the cost of housing is increasing here. According to realtors in Tallahassee, FL, in August 2022, the median home sales price in the state reached $407,000.
businessobserverfl.com
Maker of automatic doors moves HQ from California to Tampa
Citing lower costs of doing business, a large talent pool, access to Port Tampa Bay and other qualities, Autoslide, a manufacturer of automatic door systems, has moved its headquarters from Glendale, California, to Tampa. According to a news release, the company has leased a 6,840-square-foot space at Benjamin Center III,...
fox13news.com
Clearwater Marine Aquarium announces passing of Hemingway the dolphin
CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Clearwater Marine Aquarium is mourning the loss of its oldest dolphin, Hemingway. He was about 37 years old when he passed away early Monday morning. Veterinarians at the aquarium said they've been treating Hemingway for a suspected gastrointestinal condition since late last week after noticing a change in his behavior. CMA officials didn't specify further.
fox13news.com
How will St. Petersburg pay for a new Tampa Bay Rays ballpark? It's still unclear, city says
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The cost of a new ballpark on the allotted 17 acres of land in St. Petersburg's Gas Plant District redevelopment has a price tag in the billions, and it is uncertain how it is going to be paid for, according to a spokesperson with the city.
Couple who met in AA 10 years ago turned their lives around, now owns successful Lutz cafe
LUTZ, Fla. — The new year brings new goals, new hopes, new attitudes. Making major changes is possible. A Tampa couple is now using their personal story to inspire others. There's a bright, welcoming, little plant-based restaurant in Lutz called Revelations Cafe. It's the successful creation of a couple who came together 10 years ago at the lowest point in their lives.
fox13news.com
Exercise rider killed during training exercise at Tampa Bay Downs died doing what he loved
TAMPA, Fla. - The brother of a Venezuelan exercise rider who died Saturday morning at the Tampa Bay Downs said 19-year-old Daniel Quintero was following his dreams of becoming a jockey when he was killed. According to the Tampa Bay Downs, Daniel Quintero died during a training accident at the...
fox13news.com
Head chef at Trinity Café uses 30 years of restaurant experience to serve meals to underserved in Bay area
TAMPA, Fla. - Chef Daniel Graves has worked in some of Chicago's best restaurants, but now, he's returned home to cook for the underserved, and he pours a lot of love into his cooking. "It's a passion of mine, something I'm truly passionate to do," said Graves. "I cook for...
Tampa Bay is now home to an invasive, air-breathing fish
Researchers noted that goldine snakeheads were seen hunting frogs on land.
Tampa city council candidate Blake Casper gave over $200K to DeSantis, and helped reopen Florida at onset of pandemic
Casper said he doesn’t regret his efforts to reopen Florida just two months after the first COVID-19 case was found in the state.
‘A miracle’: Florida family saves son swept out to sea
A Florida family had the scare of a lifetime when their son was swept out to sea for several hours.
New York article calls State of Florida a ‘snoozefest’
A New York Post article said Florida is a “snoozefest.”. The people of Florida have spoken, and they don’t agree with the article. James Traino and his wife said they love life in Florida. Jose Heredia said he loves Florida because there are ‘lots of young families and a great community with lots of good food’.
wild941.com
9 Best Boozy Bottomless Brunch Spots In Tampa Bay
We love a delicious brunch and it’s even better when they offer bottomless mimosas! When you need to get with your girlfriends or go out with family and want a drink these restaurants are perfect. Check out the best brunch spots in Tampa Bay where you can grab bottomless drinks this weekend.
fox13news.com
WATCH: Great white shark caught by 12-year-old boy in Florida
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - On Tuesday, Campbell Keenan was fishing off the coast of south Florida when he caught a great white shark. The 12-year-old Massachusetts boy was visiting Fort Lauderdale when he experienced this catch of a lifetime. Videos of the moment show Campbell sitting strapped into a chair...
srqmagazine.com
Sasha's Cuban Cafe Brings Authentic Cuban Flavors to Sarasota-Manatee
Cuban-American Sasha Lindenmuth, the owner of Sasha’s Cuban Cafe mobile food truck, grew up in Miami, a national hotspot for Cuban food. As a child and adolescent, she taught herself to cook, a process which involved experimenting with various recipes and observing how her Cuban grandparents prepared beloved dishes. Among the first meals she made was a piece of steak. “I put so much salt and pepper on the steak that my grandma choked on a bite of it and called my mom to tell her how I’d overseasoned it,” she says, “but I wanted to eat the steak because I made it myself.”
US housing affordability hell 'can't beat' the Florida heat
As housing affordability controls the fate of homebuyers in 2023, can Florida keep up with its population growth? Sunshine State transplants, Katrina Campins and Cheryl Casone weigh in.
fox13news.com
Apprenticeship program in St. Pete welcomes new class from across the country
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A multi-trade contracting business welcomed a fresh class of apprentices from across the country to its new location in St. Petersburg. The apprenticeship program at Power Design, Inc. takes on-the-job training to a new level, giving would-be students a full ride to a fast-tracked career path.
fox13news.com
Tampa family reunites with woman who saved 10-day-old daughter with CPR at Riverview restaurant
TAMPA, Fla. - A happy and healthy four-month-old Scarlett reunited with the woman who saved her life back in October. When Scarlett was just ten days old, she turned blue and pale while sitting at a restaurant with her family. Scarlett’s parents called out for help, and a restaurant patron jumped into action. The woman started performing CPR on little Scarlett and brought her back to consciousness before paramedics arrived at Fred's Market in Riverview.
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton Punk Rock Flea Market brings the wacky and weird to the Suncoast
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - What comes to mind when you think of a flea market? Fresh flowers and fruit? Perhaps some lovely scented candles in mason jars or a rack of sundresses. Whatever comes to mind, it probably wasn’t black clothes and skeletons. The Bradenton Punk Rock Flea Market...
denisesanger.com
Ultimate List Of Florida Springs: Where to go and fun things to do.
This article may contain affiliate links. Whenver you buy something through one of these links, I may earn a small commission without any cost to you. Thank you!. Florida is home to some of the most beautiful springs in the world. I know I live in Northern Florida near quite a few of these springs, some first-magnitude springs where water flows at a rate of 748 gallons per second. And Florida Springs are stunning!
