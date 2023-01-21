ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Aubrey O’Day is pregnant, expecting her first child: report

By Bernie Zilio
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xGuO8_0kM3fwAI00

Aubrey O’Day is reportedly going to be a mom !

The former Danity Kane frontwoman is pregnant with her first child, according to E! News .

O’Day, 38, first sparked speculation she was pregnant on Tuesday at the SPiN Awards Gala in Los Angeles, where she was photographed appearing to cradle her stomach.

The singer-songwriter sported a figure-hugging, ruched white dress and PVC pumps adorned in rhinestones, which she paired with a matching necklace.

She styled her blond locks in voluminous waves and kept her signature makeup look — smoky eyes and a nude lip — intact.

But the “Show Stopper” hitmaker fueled rumors with her hand placement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q7Vfu_0kM3fwAI00
“I’ve been having mom fever,” the singer reportedly said at an event on Tuesday, where she was photographed appearing to cradle her stomach.
Getty Images for Society Perform

“I’ve been having mom fever,” she told reporters on the red carpet, according to The Sun .

The outlet was among those who chatted with the star, who was apparently in “good spirits” and said she had “someone special” in her life.

“When I got home from Bali , which wasn’t too long ago, I was open to dating again,” she explained.

“After my relationship with Pauly D, I hadn’t had sex or been intimate with anyone for about three years, so this was the first person that I felt comfortable being vulnerable with.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A4iKX_0kM3fwAI00
O’Day’s baby’s father is reportedly her mystery boyfriend, whose identity she has not made public.
Instagram/Aubrey O'Day

The Sun also cited a source who claimed that the “Making the Band” alum was “early on in her pregnancy” and “so excited.”

Per the outlet, O’Day’s baby’s father is her mystery boyfriend, whose identity she has not made public.

Reps for the songstress did not immediately respond to our request for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zabpg_0kM3fwAI00
The pop star has not yet confirmed the news.
Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Im

Page Six interviewed O’Day just last month, during which she expertly shaded her “Jersey Shore” star ex, whom she dated on and off from 2016 to 2018.

She made sure to clarify to us that her song “Couple Goals” was not inspired by the 42-year-old DJ — as some outlets had reported — saying, “I don’t like the words ‘inspire’ and ‘Pauly D’ in the same sentence.”

“The pain was brought on by the man, and the inspiration was me,” she asserted, adding that she didn’t “finish [the track] in studio and produce it” until long after the duo was over for good because she was “still too emotionally attached to everything that occurred” between them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jfPV9_0kM3fwAI00
O’Day previously dated Pauly D and Donald Trump Jr.
Instagram/Aubrey O'Day

During our chat, the pop star also opened up for the first time about her long-rumored affair with 45-year-old Donald Trump Jr., whom she referred to as her “soulmate.”

“I think to find what him and I had is probably going to be very, very difficult. And I’m not banking on it,” she lamented.

“I completely gave up on [love] after that, which is how I was able to be with Pauly. I mean, he doesn’t own a book, he doesn’t read. It’s not somebody that would have been for me.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

Panic! at the Disco breaks up as Brendon Urie confirms he’s expecting first baby

Panic! at the Disco is breaking up after nearly 20 years as frontman Brendon Urie awaits his first baby’s arrival. The frontman announced the band’s split in an Instagram statement Tuesday, confirming his wife Sarah Urie’s pregnancy news in the process. “It’s been a hell of a journey,” Brendon, 35, wrote. “But sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin.” The singer — who started the group in 2004 with his childhood pals Ryan Ross, Spencer Smith and Brent Wilson — wrote that he and Sarah, also 35, are “expecting a baby very soon” and “look[ing] forward to this next adventure”...
Page Six

Jessica and Ashlee Simpson look just like mom Tina in family photo

Like mother, like daughters. Jessica Simpson and Ashlee Simpson looked just like their mom, Tina Simpson, in a new photo that the “With You” singer shared on Instagram in celebration of the matriarch’s 62nd birthday. Jessica, 42, and Ashlee, 38, bore a striking resemblance to their youthful-looking mother as they smiled for the picture while enjoying a girls’ night out at a restaurant. “We are because She is…Thank you Mom for living 62 years of life to the very fullest,” the “Irresistible” songstress wrote on Sunday. “You inspire unwavering strength and determination with the purest of hearts.” She added, “Hero status, indeed. We had...
Pete Lakeman

Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day

In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter Riley Keough secretly welcomed first child

Riley Keough and her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, have welcomed a daughter, a rep for the actress confirmed to Page Six. Smith-Petersen alluded to the surprising reveal while reading a letter from his wife at Lisa Marie Presley’s memorial at Graceland on Sunday. “Thank you for showing me love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters,” the letter from Keough to her late mom read in part. “Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my...
FLORIDA STATE
Page Six

Amy Robach jets out of NYC after news of another alleged T.J. Holmes affair

She’s getting out of Dodge. Amy Robach was spotted arriving at JFK Airport on Tuesday to catch a flight out of New York City after reportedly getting blindsided by yet another T.J. Holmes affair. The ABC News reporter, 49, was photographed putting on a brave face as she smirked at the paparazzi while entering the airport. At the time, she wheeled a light blue carry-on suitcase while dressed in black leggings, a hoodie, boots and a tan coat with her hair pulled back. Earlier this week, a source claimed to the US Sun that Robach felt like “collateral damage” due to the “scope of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Hailey Bieber shows off new bob cut: ‘Oops’

New year, new ‘do. On Saturday, Hailey Bieber showed off her new bob cut to her more than 11 million TikTok followers. “oops 🔪👩🏼‍🍳💇🏼‍♀️,” she captioned the video, which has been liked more than 286,000 times. The clip begins with the model, 26, showing off her blue sneakers and then panning the camera to her backyard. She then flips the video, showing off her new blunt bob as she rocks a pair of shades and a black leather University of Miami jacket. Bieber’s big chop prompted fans to share how influential her style was in the comments section of her post. “Hailey...
Page Six

Jennifer Garner joins Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez for child’s musical event

Exes Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck showed off their cordial co-parenting skills on Sunday by attending their child Seraphina’s musical event. The actor’s wife, Jennifer Lopez, also came to support the 14-year-old, as well as Affleck’s mother, Christopher Anne Boldt. The Grammy winner, 53, wore a green turtleneck, a matching tweed coat and jeans while arriving at the Santa Monica venue with her teenager Emme. When Garner, 50, showed up with daughter Violet, 17, and son Samuel, 10, she was dressed casually in a gray sweater, jeans and sneakers. Affleck, for his part, wore an all-black outfit to the performance hall. The outing marked...
Page Six

Sarah Ferguson believes friend Lisa Marie Presley died of a broken heart

Sarah Ferguson believes that Lisa Marie Presley died of a broken heart following the 2020 suicide of her son Benjamin. “I think she’s with Ben now,” the royal exclusively told Page Six on Saturday at the Memphis, Tenn., airport, where she had flown in from the UK ahead of Presley’s memorial service at Graceland Sunday. The Duchess of York added that she was there to provide comfort to Lisa Marie’s daughters, “Mad Max: Fury Road” actress Riley Keogh, 33, and 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper. “I think we need to make sure Finley, Riley and Harper are fully supported going forward,” Ferguson told us....
MEMPHIS, TN
Page Six

Kylie Jenner slammed for ‘disturbing’ lion head dress at Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner fans are in an uproar over this wild style statement. The makeup mogul, 25, attended Monday’s Schiaparelli show during Paris Fashion Week wearing a strapless black velvet gown affixed with an eerily lifelike (and life-sized) lion head — a look from the new collection that hadn’t even hit the runway yet. “BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. thank you @danielroseberry and @schiaparelli for such a special morning. wow i loved wearing this faux art creation constructed by hand using manmade materials,” Jenner captioned Instagram photos of herself modeling the couture creation. “beautiful beautiful 🦁🦁🫶🏻” But her followers weren’t very fond of the furry front-row fashion accessory. “But why....
Page Six

Shailene Woodley went through ‘darkest’ time after ‘s–tty’ Aaron Rodgers split

Shailene Woodley was going through the worst time in her life amid her tumultuous breakup with Aaron Rodgers last year. “It was hard to film because I was going through the darkest, hardest time in my life,” Woodley, who was filming her show “Three Women” at the time of their split, told Net-A-Porter in an interview published Monday. She added, “It was winter in New York, and my personal life was s–tty, so it felt like a big pain bubble for eight months.” But the actress, 31, said she was able to channel her heartbreak into her role in the Showtime adaptation...
NEW YORK STATE
Page Six

Joey Lawrence welcomes third child, his first with wife Samantha Cope

Whoa! Joey Lawrence’s wife Samantha Cope gave birth to the pair’s first baby together on Jan. 16. The “Blossom” star announced the birth of their new baby girl, Dylan Rose Lawrence, on Friday with a sweet Instagram post. “Mom, Dad and big sisters are all so smitten with you sweet girl!” Lawrence captioned a photo of the couple with their newborn. “we welcomed her into this world with the most amazing midwife, everyone is happy and healthy and we are overjoyed with gratitude 🙏🏼🤍 wow what a beautiful journey. thank you for all your continued love surrounding this beautiful new life!...
Page Six

Paris Hilton welcomes first child with husband Carter Reum

Paris Hilton is a mom! The “Simple Life” alum revealed Tuesday that she and husband Carter Reum secretly welcomed their first child together — a son — via surrogate. Posting a sweet photo on Instagram in which she held her newborn’s hand, she wrote, “You are already loved beyond words 💙.” Hilton, 41, also confirmed the news to People, saying, “It’s always been my dream to be a mother, and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other. We are so excited to start our family together, and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy.” The heiress, however, did...
Page Six

Amy Robach ‘blindsided’ by extent of T.J. Holmes’ alleged affairs: report

Amy Robach didn’t expect her alleged affair with T.J. Holmes to “blow up into a scandal,” a new report claims. The “GMA3” personality, whose shocking romance with her co-host catapulted the pair into the news cycle last November, feels like “collateral damage,” a source told the US Sun. “She had no idea the scope of T.J.’s alleged past office romances,” the insider added, referencing Holmes’ alleged dalliances with an intern 13 years his junior and an ABC producer. “She certainly did not foresee that their relationship was going to cause major upheaval — outside of her own marriage.” Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, were taken...
Page Six

Pregnant Hilary Swank shows off baby bump at gym in impressive workout video

Hilary Swank won’t let her pregnancy slow her down. The actress, who is expecting twin babies in April, hit the gym on Friday for an impressive workout. “Me and Da Babes workin’ out 🤍🤍,” Swank, 48, captioned a video on Instagram of herself exercising with a big smile on her face. “Been a lonnnnnnng time since #FitnessFriday,” she continued. The “Alaska Daily” star’s Instagram followers praised the post, with one joking, “Wow it’s like you have the strength of 3 people.” Singer Jewel, meanwhile, commented, “Amazing!! You look so good!” “Modern Family” alum Jesse Tyler Ferguson echoed, “You are everything!” Swank announced in October 2022 that she and...
ALASKA STATE
Page Six

Shemar Moore welcomes first baby with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon, her third

Shemar Moore is a dad! The actor revealed on Wednesday that his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, gave birth to their first baby together. “Ya boy is officially a Dad!!!” Moore gushed via Instagram. “Dreams come true!! The rest of my life is here! ❤️🙏🏽🙌🏽” The “Criminal Minds” alum, 52, surprised his Instagram followers with his “miracle” news earlier this month. “Mama’s smiling from Heaven 🕊️,” Moore captioned a Jan. 9 Reel from his and then-pregnant Dizon’s sex reveal party. “Here comes the BEST part of my life ❤️‍🔥.” In the footage, the couple found out that they had a baby girl on the way with the help...
Page Six

3LW singer hooked up with three members of B2K at the same time

Bump, bump, bump. Kiely Williams is giving fans insight into her early “hoe days,” admitting that she slept with three of four members of B2K — Lil’ Fizz, J Boog and Raz B — at the same time. The topic of the former 3LW singer’s past came up during an interview with producer Carlos King, who asked if William ever dated Raz B. “’Date’ is a loose word,” the 36-year-old replied. “I wouldn’t give that definition. I think I said ‘entanglement.’ With all of them except for [Omarion].” While her response took King by surprise, the “Playas Gon’ Play” singer said she is not...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Page Six

Jeremy Renner reveals he broke more than 30 bones in snow plow accident

Jeremy Renner revealed he broke more than 30 bones when he was crushed by a snowplow on New Year’s Day. “Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years [sic] …. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love ❤️,” the Marvel actor wrote in an Instagram update Saturday. “These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens,” he added, alongside a photo of himself in a hospital bed with a doctor stretching his leg. The “Hawkeye” actor, 52, went on to thank everyone...
RENO, NV
Page Six

T.J. Holmes can’t stop grinning despite ongoing affair accusations

T.J. Holmes appears to be completely unfazed that his future at ABC is in jeopardy over his alleged affairs with co-workers. One day after Page Six reported exclusive details about the suspended “GMA3” host’s alleged affair with a younger ABC employee, he was seen with a big grin on his face while talking on the phone. Holmes sported a red Atlanta Braves dad hat, gray sweatpants, a black peacoat and white sneakers as he walked the streets of Manhattan on Friday. In another snap, he even points to the camera while smiling. The 45-year-old’s joyful stroll comes one day after a source claimed to...
MANHATTAN, NY
Page Six

Selena Gomez, Drew Taggart hold hands during NYC date night

Can’t keep her hands to herself. Selena Gomez was spotted holding hands with new beau Drew Taggart in New York City over the weekend. Despite the singer saying she was “single” in a since-deleted Instagram Story post earlier this week, the two appeared to be very much a couple while grabbing dinner at Torrisi Bar & Restaurant in Soho on Saturday. “I like being alone too much,” Gomez wrote at the time, adding the hashtag, “#iamsingle.” The “Only Murders in the Building” star, 30, and The Chainsmokers singer, 33, put on a flirty display as they held hands while paparazzi snapped their pics. Gomez was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Page Six

170K+
Followers
20K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy