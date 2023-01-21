Aubrey O’Day is pregnant, expecting her first child: report

Aubrey O’Day is reportedly going to be a mom !

The former Danity Kane frontwoman is pregnant with her first child, according to E! News .

O’Day, 38, first sparked speculation she was pregnant on Tuesday at the SPiN Awards Gala in Los Angeles, where she was photographed appearing to cradle her stomach.

The singer-songwriter sported a figure-hugging, ruched white dress and PVC pumps adorned in rhinestones, which she paired with a matching necklace.

She styled her blond locks in voluminous waves and kept her signature makeup look — smoky eyes and a nude lip — intact.

But the “Show Stopper” hitmaker fueled rumors with her hand placement.

“I’ve been having mom fever,” she told reporters on the red carpet, according to The Sun .

The outlet was among those who chatted with the star, who was apparently in “good spirits” and said she had “someone special” in her life.

“When I got home from Bali , which wasn’t too long ago, I was open to dating again,” she explained.

“After my relationship with Pauly D, I hadn’t had sex or been intimate with anyone for about three years, so this was the first person that I felt comfortable being vulnerable with.”

O’Day’s baby’s father is reportedly her mystery boyfriend, whose identity she has not made public. Instagram/Aubrey O'Day

The Sun also cited a source who claimed that the “Making the Band” alum was “early on in her pregnancy” and “so excited.”

Per the outlet, O’Day’s baby’s father is her mystery boyfriend, whose identity she has not made public.

Reps for the songstress did not immediately respond to our request for comment.

The pop star has not yet confirmed the news. Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Im

Page Six interviewed O’Day just last month, during which she expertly shaded her “Jersey Shore” star ex, whom she dated on and off from 2016 to 2018.

She made sure to clarify to us that her song “Couple Goals” was not inspired by the 42-year-old DJ — as some outlets had reported — saying, “I don’t like the words ‘inspire’ and ‘Pauly D’ in the same sentence.”

“The pain was brought on by the man, and the inspiration was me,” she asserted, adding that she didn’t “finish [the track] in studio and produce it” until long after the duo was over for good because she was “still too emotionally attached to everything that occurred” between them.

O’Day previously dated Pauly D and Donald Trump Jr. Instagram/Aubrey O'Day

During our chat, the pop star also opened up for the first time about her long-rumored affair with 45-year-old Donald Trump Jr., whom she referred to as her “soulmate.”

“I think to find what him and I had is probably going to be very, very difficult. And I’m not banking on it,” she lamented.

“I completely gave up on [love] after that, which is how I was able to be with Pauly. I mean, he doesn’t own a book, he doesn’t read. It’s not somebody that would have been for me.”