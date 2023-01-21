ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
THV11

Employment slowly rising in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The past few years presented challenges for many across Arkansas including business owners. “There are a lot of other issues coming out of the pandemic, still some supply chain stuff that we're seeing, and inflation,” Owner of Root Cafe Jack Sundell said. Sundell and...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Conway responds to spike in homicides

CONWAY, Ark. — After a double homicide this weekend— and 7 murders in Conway last year, the city has been working to support its police staff to help keep the city safe. Conway Mayor, Bart Castleberry, explained that the city is still a safe place to be. The rise in some crime and strain on police staffing has been an issue that's not unique to Conway.
CONWAY, AR
THV11

LRSD upgrading security measures

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In a district as big as the Little Rock School District, security isn't always the easiest thing to maintain— and Director of Security Ron Self can attest to that firsthand. "Being one of the largest districts in the state is a different level," Self...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Utilities to shut off at Big Country Chateau apartments

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Some tenants at the Big Country Chateau apartments are having deja vu after utility shutoff notices were placed on their doors for the second time in six months. On Monday, Entergy told tenants that they have two weeks before their electricity gets cut. This follows...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

Arkansas will not enforce new ATF rule

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Soon it will be considered a felony to own braces for handguns that aren’t registered. The Garland County Sheriff along with several others announced Friday, Jan. 19, that will not enforce the new federal law that requires the registration of stabilizing braces for handguns.
GARLAND COUNTY, AR
HipHopDX.com

Arkansas Rapper Coca-Kazi Reportedly Dead Following Stand-Off With Police

Arkansas Rapper Coca-Kazi was reportedly found dead following a stand-off with North Little Rock Police during which one officer fired his weapon. According to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette, NLRPD arrived at a residence on the 4700 block of North Locust Street in North Little Rock around 2:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday (January 18), after receiving a call of a disturbance. Upon arriving on site, authorities were advised that the suspect in the situation was armed.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Arkansas school districts see rise in overdue meal balances

BAUXITE, Ark. — School districts across Arkansas have been seeing a familiar problem, that had not been an issue since before the pandemic— overdue meal balances at schools are high. "This is issue number one, making sure our students have the proper nutrition and proper fuel," Bauxite Public...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Farmer gives advice on best way to get eggs

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The high price of eggs at the grocery store continues to frustrate buyers. Avian Influenza and inflation are some of the reasons behind this, but is there a more cost-effective way to bring eggs home?. Some people are finding creative ways to re-stock the items.
PINE BLUFF, AR
THV11

Police: Two dead in Conway shooting, investigation underway

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: Conway police said the second victim died at the hospital. Authorities have elevated the investigation to a double homicide. Authorities have identified two victims. According to police, one was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
CONWAY, AR
THV11

THV11

Little Rock, AR
32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Little Rock local news

 https://www.thv11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy