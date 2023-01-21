Read full article on original website
Employment slowly rising in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The past few years presented challenges for many across Arkansas including business owners. “There are a lot of other issues coming out of the pandemic, still some supply chain stuff that we're seeing, and inflation,” Owner of Root Cafe Jack Sundell said. Sundell and...
Conway responds to spike in homicides
CONWAY, Ark. — After a double homicide this weekend— and 7 murders in Conway last year, the city has been working to support its police staff to help keep the city safe. Conway Mayor, Bart Castleberry, explained that the city is still a safe place to be. The rise in some crime and strain on police staffing has been an issue that's not unique to Conway.
LRSD upgrading security measures
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In a district as big as the Little Rock School District, security isn't always the easiest thing to maintain— and Director of Security Ron Self can attest to that firsthand. "Being one of the largest districts in the state is a different level," Self...
Snow, rain causing central Arkansas drivers to use caution
With rain giving way to incoming snow in central Arkansas, drivers are having to take a bit more caution on their commute home.
KATV
Little Rock sanitation crews save the day after rescuing abandoned dogs in dumpsters
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Waste Management workers in Little Rock have become a part-time pet rescue crew after saving a number of dogs from being fatally injured by garbage trucks. The team said it's not uncommon to run across stranded animals but when they find them inside their trucks,...
Utilities to shut off at Big Country Chateau apartments
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Some tenants at the Big Country Chateau apartments are having deja vu after utility shutoff notices were placed on their doors for the second time in six months. On Monday, Entergy told tenants that they have two weeks before their electricity gets cut. This follows...
Kait 8
Arkansas will not enforce new ATF rule
GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Soon it will be considered a felony to own braces for handguns that aren’t registered. The Garland County Sheriff along with several others announced Friday, Jan. 19, that will not enforce the new federal law that requires the registration of stabilizing braces for handguns.
HipHopDX.com
Arkansas Rapper Coca-Kazi Reportedly Dead Following Stand-Off With Police
Arkansas Rapper Coca-Kazi was reportedly found dead following a stand-off with North Little Rock Police during which one officer fired his weapon. According to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette, NLRPD arrived at a residence on the 4700 block of North Locust Street in North Little Rock around 2:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday (January 18), after receiving a call of a disturbance. Upon arriving on site, authorities were advised that the suspect in the situation was armed.
Conway police make second arrest in weekend double homicide investigation
Conway police have arrested a second man in connection with a weekend double homicide investigation.
Little Rock fire responds to burning car in parking deck
Little Rock Fire Department was called to a downtown parking deck on Monday.
Arkansas school districts see rise in overdue meal balances
BAUXITE, Ark. — School districts across Arkansas have been seeing a familiar problem, that had not been an issue since before the pandemic— overdue meal balances at schools are high. "This is issue number one, making sure our students have the proper nutrition and proper fuel," Bauxite Public...
Farmer gives advice on best way to get eggs
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The high price of eggs at the grocery store continues to frustrate buyers. Avian Influenza and inflation are some of the reasons behind this, but is there a more cost-effective way to bring eggs home?. Some people are finding creative ways to re-stock the items.
Drag performance bill causes Miss Gay America to look outside Arkansas for venue
The Arkansas Senate added more co-sponsors to a bill classifying drag performances as adult-oriented businesses.
Current & former Sylvan Hills students die in crash; loved ones focused on their faith
Sylvan Hills High School is mourning the loss of five students after a car accident in Wyoming.
Two Arkansans win $25,000 each from Arkansas Scholarship Lottery
Two Arkansans have each won $25,000 from a new game by the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.
Arkansas sheriffs say they will not enforce new ATF rule on handgun stabilizing braces
The Garland Co. Sheriff joined several others across the state in announcing Friday he will not enforce a new federal rule that requires the registration of stabilizing braces for handguns.
KATV
'This is not fair:' Big Country Chateau residents water expected to be shut off for good
Little Rock (KATV) — A Little Rock apartment complex could be on the verge of having its water completely shut off for good by March 1. More than a week ago people who live at Big Country Chateau found a notice from Central Arkansas Water about services being cut off.
Police: Two dead in Conway shooting, investigation underway
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: Conway police said the second victim died at the hospital. Authorities have elevated the investigation to a double homicide. Authorities have identified two victims. According to police, one was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
North Little Rock police make arrest in Sunday morning homicide
Police in Little Rock have announced an arrest in a shooting death that happened early Sunday morning.
Conway company closing doors, leaving over 100 employees without work
A lumber company in Conway laid off more than 100 employees Wednesday after the only Structurlam company in the United States has to close its doors.
THV11
Little Rock, AR
