The price of groceries is up. The price of gas is up. Now on top of that, two major power companies in Central Florida say they want to increase your power rates. Florida Power and Light, which services 75% of the state, and Duke Energy say they need more money to help offset the cost of two things: the millions spent restoring power and repairing after hurricanes Ian and Nicole, plus the higher cost of natural gas. But many consumers say they aren’t buying it.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO