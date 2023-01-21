Read full article on original website
80s return Wednesday
It’s a mild start to the day with temps in the 60s. This afternoon will feature sun & clouds, winds 20-25 mph, and temperatures rising to the mid-80s. Our next cold front will arrive this evening in our NW locations. The front will move across Central Florida overnight bringing showers & a few storms possible through 4/5AM Thursday morning. After that, the rest of the day will feature sunshine and cooler air as temps rise to the 60s.
Near record heat Wednesday then a few storms arrive at night!
WESH 2 First Warning Chief Meteorologist Tony Mainolfi has Central Florida's forecast. Near record heat Wednesday then a few storms arrive at night!
Egg shortage sends Central Floridians rushing to buy their own hens
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Florida is currently thesecond most expensive state to buy eggs with a 57% increase since January of last year, according to Instacart. Diane Murphy and her husband run Funny Farm Eggs in St. Cloud where they charge $5 a dozen. That's less than average grocery store prices for farm fresh eggs, but the recent demand has them selling out and even turning people away.
14-year-old, 16-year-old arrested after gun found in bathroom at Central Florida school
OCALA, Fla. — Two teens have recently been arrested in connection to a gun being found at a Central Florida High School. According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Forest High School on Oct. 21, 2022, after a handgun was found in a bathroom. The...
Officials: Florida inmate strangled cellmate with torn bedsheet, bragged about it
A prison inmate has been found guilty of murdering his cellmate at FCI Coleman. According to the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida, a jury has found 37-year-old Romeo Lopez-Hernandez guilty of first-degree premeditated murder. Investigators say on Feb. 1, 2021, Lopez-Hernandez fatally strangled his cellmate...
Florida power companies want to raise electric bills up to 20%
The price of groceries is up. The price of gas is up. Now on top of that, two major power companies in Central Florida say they want to increase your power rates. Florida Power and Light, which services 75% of the state, and Duke Energy say they need more money to help offset the cost of two things: the millions spent restoring power and repairing after hurricanes Ian and Nicole, plus the higher cost of natural gas. But many consumers say they aren’t buying it.
7 dead as California mourns 3rd mass killing in 8 days
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. — Seven people were killed in two related shootings Monday at agricultural businesses in a Northern California community, marking the state's third mass killing in eight days, including an attack at a dance hall that killed 11 during Lunar New Year celebrations. Officers arrested a...
Students, officials plan to sue Florida over rejection of AP African American Studies course
ORLANDO, Fla. — The fight over a new African American Studies course that's not being allowed in Florida schools is going to court. A group of students and elected officials say they're planning to file a lawsuit against the state for banning the course. Tuesday afternoon, the College Board...
Central Florida educators react to Gov. DeSantis' teachers bill of rights
It's being called an unprecedented legislative proposal to create a teachers bill of rights in Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the measure Monday in Jacksonville, which, in part, calls for a billion-dollar increase in teacher salaries this year. "This is a huge, huge package increasing pay for teachers, supporting teaching...
Gov. DeSantis criticizes AP African American Studies course
ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he believes a high school course on African American history was clearly designed for "political purposes." DeSantis talked about the Advanced Placement (AP) course on Monday and says more details about the course curriculum are coming to light. “We have guidelines...
Framework for AP African American Studies course to be updated
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The College Board, the non-profit organization that designs and manages the Advanced Placement courses, announced Tuesday that the framework for the course will be updated. This comes after Florida's Department of Education's decision to deny the College Board the opportunity to run a pilot AP course...
