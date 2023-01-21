Read full article on original website
Nutty Humor: M&M’s Mascots as Montana Towns
I've loved the M&M's mascots since I was a kid, and as much as I'm sincerely a fan of Maya Rudolph, the fact that the spokescandies are on an indefinite pause does make me feel sad. Well, sort of sad. On one hand I have a sort of nostalgia for them, I remember playing with my red M&M toy, but on the other hand I'm not sure a child should see some of the commercials they used to have with these guys. Looking back I'm disturbed by some of the ad's cannibalism jokes, not to mention the sultry demeanor of the green M&M.
Montana Praise: Compliments Montanans Love to Receive
I'll admit I suffer from what's called a "performer's ego" which means I have a minimum threshold for compliments per week and if I don't meet my quota, I'm swallowed up by an existential crisis. Yes, there's a black hole inside my spirit which demands approval from strangers, but hey, that's show business for ya.
Big CWD Money a Win for Hunters in Montana and Many Other States
It doesn't show signs of stoppin'. And no, we're not giving props to the whimsical holiday song, "Let it Snow Let it Snow Let it Snow." A much darker cloud with no signs of stopping hangs over the populations of deer, elk and moose in Montana and at least 30 other states, along with five Canadian provinces. Thankfully, critical financial help is on the way to battle Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD).
Montanan Updates Montana License Plates With Fascinating Graphic
We all know that Montana has changed drastically in the last three years. But even though this is a given, I still find myself fascinated by evidence of the changes, or data to support the changes we all see and feel every day. That’s why the graphic made by this...
What You Need To Know: Farmer’s Almanac Montana Spring Forecast
Yes, we do have spring in Montana. Some people believe it only lasts a couple days, but it will be coming. Currently we are gaining a few minutes of daylight every day as we move towards the "Spring Equinox". The Old Farmer's Almanac is predicting two different weather patterns for the upcoming spring in Montana, no matter how long the season lasts.
Horsing Around: Montana’s Wildest Winter Sport is Happening Soon
Tis the season for winter fun in the great outdoors. For some, winter is about ice fishing or building snowmen, while others prefer to strap slick boards to their feet and let gravity pull them down a mountain. But, how about the folks that strap slick boards to their feet and let horses do the pulling? It is called Skijoring, and it is one of the oldest competitive sports in the state. Not to mention one of the most extreme winter sports in the west.
20 License Plates Banned in Montana You Will Love
The sheer amount of combinations of letters and numbers people come up with for their license plates is impressive. If you register your car in Montana, you have multiple options when it comes to picking your plates. Typically people will get the normal blue Montana license plate, but there are other options that you could pick. There is the Montana Centennial plate, or you could spend more money and get a license plate where part of the proceeds goes toward a nonprofit.
Montana DOT Wants Your Comments on HUGE Bridge Rehab Plan
One thing about Western Montana. We have a huge percentage of the state's bridges because of all of the river crossings and wetlands. Now the Montana Department of Transportation is embarking on a huge effort to repair and preserve all of the state bridges south of Missoula, 41 along most of the Bitterroot Valley.
Cozy Montana Cabin Was Named One Of the Best In America
Sometimes you want to get away from people, work, and the constant information overload that happens every day. Occasionally you want to enjoy what's around you and have some peace. This cabin could help. Montana is where you can get away from everyone and spend quality time in the wilderness....
Even at these prices, Egg Smuggling won’t go over easy in Montana
It was only a matter of time before the "shell shock" of higher prices would prompt residents along the border to start "smuggling" eggs into the United States. But some words of caution lest that idea crosses your mind coming back into Montana after that trip to Canada. Food &...
Spring In Montana Is Something Spectacular
Everyone has their favorite season in Montana, for their own reasons. One of the best things, in my opinion, about living in Montana is that we get to experience all four seasons, sometimes we get to experience them all in the same day. When Planning Summer, Don't Forget Spring. As...
Meet the Raptor Responsible for Enormous Nests in Montana
You've probably seen the old meme that describes the seasons of Montana in various stages. You know, the one that looks something like this. It certainly feels like False Spring #1 this week, so I took advantage of the nice weather and spent some time at a couple of my favorite public recreation areas on the Yellowstone River near Billings.
Montana Gas Prices Will Remain ‘Uncomfortably High’ For Now
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After the price of regular unleaded gas jumped twenty cents in one day a few weeks ago, KGVO News immediately reached out to Patrick DeHaan, the answer man for gas prices from Gas Buddy, who became available for an interview on Monday. DeHaan said a...
You Have To Be Born In Montana To Be ‘Local’
That was the overwhelming response when I posed the question, "How long do you have to live in Montana, to be considered a local?" It is a question that can have a lot of different answers, just depending on who you ask. Different Opinions. Some of the responses that I...
Barkey Says More Difficult Economic Times Ahead for Montana
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Uncertainty is the keyword for the state's economy in the coming months, according to Dr. Patrick Barkey, Director of the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Montana. Montana is Headed into Uncertain Economic Times. Barkey appeared on Friday’s Talk Back show...
Montana Issues Startling Fentanyl Warning After 8 Overdose Deaths
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Montana Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation issued a statewide warning on Tuesday after eight people recently died of an overdose of fentanyl in 10 Montana counties. KGVO News spoke to Bryan Lockerby, Administrator of the Division of Criminal Investigation at the...
Stunning Estimate: Revenue Generated in Montana by ‘Yellowstone’
The Dutton family ranch is a cash cow. And there's a fascinating new reveal on just how impactful it's been in Montana. The University of Montana's UM News Service just released a report on Paramount Network's TV series "Yellowstone", its resulting influx of tourists to Montana, and the amount of spending related to the show's epic success. When the UM’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research Director offers his observations, you know you're probably talking about some eye-popping figures.
Montana Style: Vodka Cocktails with Local Flavors
The stereotype of what Montanans drink is beer and whiskey, but in my experience out and about, vodka is popular here too. Wikipedia reads that vodka originated in Poland, Russia and Sweden— cold places. If you haven't noticed, it gets pretty cold here too. And I'll admit I've used vodka to warm up nearly as often as I've worn a jacket, not really but roll with me. What I'm saying is, even though vodka isn't a traditional Montana drink, it still fits with our state's aesthetic, particularly when it's mixed in a cocktail with local flavors. Here's some vodka cocktail ideas for when you're feeling Treasure State pride:
700 miles of dinos and drive-ins on Montana’s longest amazing road
If you want a road trip this year to really experience what Montana was like, 75 MILLION YEARS AGO, grab your map app and head out on the Treasure State's longest highway. MT-200 is not only the longest road by mileage, a true Red Bull and jerky snack challenge at 706 miles, but it's also arguably the most diverse way to transverse the state.
All Montana Ski Resorts Listed by County
Montana is well known for hunting, fishing and beautiful scenery, but I'd say the Treasure State is underrated as a place for skiing and snowboarding. Some people have the misperception that Montana is all flat— odd, considering that Montana shares several letters with the word "mountain," you'd think that would be enough to tip them off. Here's a list of ski resorts in Montana, listed by county:
