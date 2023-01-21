ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

ocala-news.com

Marion County school bus rear-ended by SUV on SW 155th Street in Dunnellon

A Marion County school bus carrying 23 students was involved in a crash in Dunnellon on Tuesday morning. Shortly before 7:15 a.m., a 74-year-old woman from Dunnellon was traveling eastbound in an SUV on SW 155th Street, just east of the SW 100th Avenue intersection, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
DUNNELLON, FL
villages-news.com

Renter tells special magistrate about nightmare conditions at home in The Villages

A renter told a special magistrate Tuesday about nightmare conditions at her home in The Villages. Carol Ward, who lives in a rented manufactured home at 1016 Aloha Way on the Historic Side of The Villages, detailed her concerns about rats, water damage and mold at the home where she has lived for the past five years. A code enforcement officer has documented many more problems including fire hazards due to issues with electrical wiring. In addition, the windows have been nailed shut from the outside and the roof is leaking.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Sheriff: Teen charged after gun found at Marion County high school

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Marion County teen is facing felony charges after deputies say he brought a stolen handgun to school last year. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s office, on Oct 21, deputies we called to Forest High School after a student reported finding a handgun inside a restroom.
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Friends determined to find hit-and-run driver after Villager severely injured

Friends are determined to find a hit-and-run driver after a Villager was severely injured when her golf cart was struck during a trip to the postal station. Nancy Lou Hooper, 80, was in her brown 2017 Yamaha golf cart at about 4:30 p.m. Dec. 29 when she was leaving the Chatham Postal Station. She was traveling on SE 172nd Legacy Lane when she was hit by a car that left the scene.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Alachua County to evaluate school crosswalk after parent concern

Seven cars drove through the intersection of Tower Road and Southwest 51st Boulevard before April Hulbert, her husband and her two children could cross. “Still waiting,” she said. The Hulberts are a five-minute bike ride from Kimball Wiles Elementary School, but the couple rides with their children — not...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Citra woman jailed after allegedly threatening neighbors with gun

A 63-year-old Citra woman was arrested after two of her neighbors claimed that she threatened them with a gun. On Monday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference to an aggravated assault incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the two victims who advised that the incident involved their neighbor, Cathy Tuggerson, according to the MCSO report.
CITRA, FL
WCJB

ACFR respond to brush fire, saving barn and farm equipment

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue crews say they saved a barn and farm equipment after responding to a brush fire today. Crews say it started when a trash burn spread out of control. The flames spread to grass near the trash piles, growing into a roughly four-acre...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Pedestrian dies after being struck by car on I-75 in Marion County

A pedestrian died early Monday morning after he was struck by a vehicle while attempting to walk across Interstate 75 in Marion County. At approximately 1:50 a.m., a red Ford Mustang was traveling southbound on I-75 in the inside lane at mile marker 362, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report. The vehicle had two occupants: a 33-year-old woman (driver) and 32-year-old man (passenger), both from Orlando.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Withlacoochee State Forest hiker arrested with drug charges

A Dunnellon man walking out of the Withlacoochee State Forest on Jan. 19 with a backpack and holding a beer can just when a state law enforcement officer arrived led to his arrest. According to the arrest report for Kenneth Patrick Ohara, 58, a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission...
DUNNELLON, FL
ocala-news.com

Rex the Squirrel to send Valentine’s Day postcards to Ocala residents

The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department’s newest employee and ambassador, Rex the Squirrel, is offering to send specially designed postcards to local residents on Valentine’s Day. Beginning today through Sunday, February 5, Ocala residents can click here to sign up for a free postcard from Rex....
OCALA, FL
WESH

Pedestrian dies after being struck by car on Florida interstate

A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle Monday in Marion County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 2 a.m. in the area of I-75, mile marker 362. Officials say a male pedestrian walked directly into the path of a Ford Mustang that was traveling southbound on I-75.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Homeless Point in Time Count begins in Columbia County

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Homeless Point in Time Count will begin Tuesday in Columbia County. The two-day count helps plan services necessary local needs and measures progress in decreasing homelessness. Columbia County officials are looking for volunteers to go out in groups and look for people experiencing homelessness.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL

