ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — New data has shown that crime is down in Buncombe County for the third consecutive year. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office has come off a strong 2022, and officials credit that to their focus on arresting individuals who are doing the most harm to the community, including those responsible for organizing criminal theft rings.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO