ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, NC

Comments / 1

Related
WLOS.com

High School Round Up, January 24th 2023

Cherokee — (WLOS) A.C. Reynolds 65, Enka 40 (F) Asheville 61, Erwin 25 (F) Brevard 57, R-S Central 20 (F) Cherokee 77, Robbinsville 50 (F) ---ROB: Desta Trammell 23 points, 6 assists, 3 steals, 2 rebounds; Kensley Phillips 8 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals; Liz Carpenter 7 points, 8 rebounds.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

7 people named to Asheville water outage independent review committee

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Council on Tuesday approved seven people for the water outage independent review committee. Thousands of customers were without water from Dec. 24 through Jan. 4, when the southern and western regions of Asheville experienced major outages. The purpose of the committee is to...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Close-knit team helps drive down crime in Buncombe for 3rd straight year, officials say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — New data has shown that crime is down in Buncombe County for the third consecutive year. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office has come off a strong 2022, and officials credit that to their focus on arresting individuals who are doing the most harm to the community, including those responsible for organizing criminal theft rings.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Project would turn church in historic Montford neighborhood into condos

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A project proposed for the Montford Area Historic District of Asheville would turn a former church into condominiums. The brick building on Cumberland Avenue was most recently home to Crosspoint Community Church. According to the permit application, Boulevard Development Group of Asheville wants to renovate...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Trial date set in Aston Park felony littering case

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — During the week of Christmas 2021, a homeless demonstration in Asheville’s Aston Park resulted in felony littering charges against 16 protesters. Those defendants appeared in court Monday, and five of them are going to trial. According to the city of Asheville, the defendants left...
ASHEVILLE, NC
avlwatchdog.org

What Are the Odds of a Casino in Asheville?

North Carolina can support as many as nine Las Vegas-style casinos with gambling throughout the state, including one in the Asheville area, according to a report commissioned by the General Assembly. The new casinos would be in addition to the three already operating on tribal lands, an independent consultant, Spectrum...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

2 injured, trapped after crash in Asheville on Brevard Road

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said two people were injured and trapped in a vehicle after a crash on Brevard Road. According to the department, the two people were taken to the hospital for treatment. However, northbound Brevard Road will be impacted in that area as...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

'Clear, actionable strategies:' Report outlines steps to address Asheville homelessness

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The National Alliance to End Homelessness released its report of findings and recommendations for addressing unsheltered homelessness in Asheville. The Alliance was hired as a consultant for the city and Buncombe County with funding from Dogwood Health Trust. The 50+ page report outlines five strategies and 30 recommendations for city and county leaders.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Surveillance footage from inside the home of a Murphy, North Carolina, man provides an inside look at a December raid that left the homeowner shot multiple times. On Dec. 12, 2022, the Cherokee Indian Reservation police SWAT Team fired shots into Jacob Harley Kloepfer’s camper. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the suspected shooter "confronted officers." A newly released video may show a different series of events and is stirring up controversy about the incident.
MURPHY, NC
Mountain Xpress

UPDATE: Code Purple in effect for Jan. 24-26

Code Purple in effect for Tuesday, 1/24/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 36° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 27° F. Code Purple in effect for Wednesday, 1/25/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 36° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 28° F.
ASHEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy