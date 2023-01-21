Read full article on original website
No charges filed after school employee allegedly taped an elementary student to a chair
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office says, following an investigation, no charges will be filed against a teacher who reportedly taped an elementary student to a chair. On Jan. 12, Macon County Schools Superintendent Dr. Chris Baldwin confirmed with News 13 that a now-former...
Chief meteorologist Jason Boyer talks weather with Claxton Elementary fifth-graders
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Students at Asheville’s Claxton Elementary School got a lesson in meteorology from one of News 13's own on Friday. Chief meteorologist Jason Boyer visited some eager fifth-graders with an eye on inspiring. In a room filled with wide-eyed students, Boyer discussed high- and low-pressure...
Curbing gun violence: Buncombe County plans $2.5 million for community-based approach
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County plans to use federal funding to support community-based public health responses to violence. The county was awarded approximately $2.5 million from the Office of Justice Programs and the American Rescue Plan Act. “We do want to see a reduction in gun violence and...
Asheville's water disruption had city reaching out to NC DEQ for technical assistance
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville asked the state for help restoring water to 38,500 water customers at the end of December 2022. Taps ran dry when one of Asheville's three water treatment facilities was off-line for five days, coupled with two dozen water main breaks that drained millions of gallons of water from the system.
High School Round Up, January 24th 2023
Cherokee — (WLOS) A.C. Reynolds 65, Enka 40 (F) Asheville 61, Erwin 25 (F) Brevard 57, R-S Central 20 (F) Cherokee 77, Robbinsville 50 (F) ---ROB: Desta Trammell 23 points, 6 assists, 3 steals, 2 rebounds; Kensley Phillips 8 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals; Liz Carpenter 7 points, 8 rebounds.
7 people named to Asheville water outage independent review committee
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Council on Tuesday approved seven people for the water outage independent review committee. Thousands of customers were without water from Dec. 24 through Jan. 4, when the southern and western regions of Asheville experienced major outages. The purpose of the committee is to...
Over two dozen restaurants taking part in annual 'Food for Thought' in Henderson County
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Food insecurity is an unfortunate problem that is prevalent but not limited to Western North Carolina. With the rising food costs across the nation, the Henderson County education foundation is resuming a fundraising event to ensure children do not go hungry. It’s called “Food...
Close-knit team helps drive down crime in Buncombe for 3rd straight year, officials say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — New data has shown that crime is down in Buncombe County for the third consecutive year. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office has come off a strong 2022, and officials credit that to their focus on arresting individuals who are doing the most harm to the community, including those responsible for organizing criminal theft rings.
ACLU of NC backs 16 defendants in Aston Park felony littering case banned from city parks
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The ACLU of North Carolina has come to the defense of 16 Asheville defendants who’ve been banned from city parks and charged with felony littering. The repercussions came as a result of a demonstration in support of area homeless during Christmas week 2021. During...
Code Purple locations in Asheville area need volunteers as freezing nights continue
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials at ABCCM’s Transformation Village, one of the Code Purple locations that ABCCM runs, said they need more volunteers. Code Purple goes into effect when the weather is set to drop below freezing so those who normally refuse shelters have a place to get out of the cold.
Project would turn church in historic Montford neighborhood into condos
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A project proposed for the Montford Area Historic District of Asheville would turn a former church into condominiums. The brick building on Cumberland Avenue was most recently home to Crosspoint Community Church. According to the permit application, Boulevard Development Group of Asheville wants to renovate...
Trial date set in Aston Park felony littering case
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — During the week of Christmas 2021, a homeless demonstration in Asheville’s Aston Park resulted in felony littering charges against 16 protesters. Those defendants appeared in court Monday, and five of them are going to trial. According to the city of Asheville, the defendants left...
Greenville ranks highest for human trafficking, according to latest AG’s report
Reports of suspected human trafficking continue to increase across South Carolina, with Greenville County leading the state in the number of calls, according to the latest annual report from the S.C. Attorney General’s Office. Data included in the report shows the highest concentration of suspected human trafficking incidents in...
What Are the Odds of a Casino in Asheville?
North Carolina can support as many as nine Las Vegas-style casinos with gambling throughout the state, including one in the Asheville area, according to a report commissioned by the General Assembly. The new casinos would be in addition to the three already operating on tribal lands, an independent consultant, Spectrum...
1 person, 2 pets exposed to rabid cat in Anderson Co.
One person along with two dogs were exposed to a rabid feral cat in Anderson County.
2 injured, trapped after crash in Asheville on Brevard Road
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said two people were injured and trapped in a vehicle after a crash on Brevard Road. According to the department, the two people were taken to the hospital for treatment. However, northbound Brevard Road will be impacted in that area as...
'Clear, actionable strategies:' Report outlines steps to address Asheville homelessness
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The National Alliance to End Homelessness released its report of findings and recommendations for addressing unsheltered homelessness in Asheville. The Alliance was hired as a consultant for the city and Buncombe County with funding from Dogwood Health Trust. The 50+ page report outlines five strategies and 30 recommendations for city and county leaders.
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Surveillance footage from inside the home of a Murphy, North Carolina, man provides an inside look at a December raid that left the homeowner shot multiple times. On Dec. 12, 2022, the Cherokee Indian Reservation police SWAT Team fired shots into Jacob Harley Kloepfer’s camper. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the suspected shooter "confronted officers." A newly released video may show a different series of events and is stirring up controversy about the incident.
UPDATE: Code Purple in effect for Jan. 24-26
Code Purple in effect for Tuesday, 1/24/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 36° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 27° F. Code Purple in effect for Wednesday, 1/25/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 36° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 28° F.
911 call reveals new details in shooting death of mountain educator, motel owner
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Newly-release audio from a 911 call has provided a clearer picture of what happened the night a longtime Jackson and Swain county educator was fatally shot. Lambert Wilson died Oct. 20, 2022, from gunshot wounds he sustained at the El Camino Motel in Cherokee,...
