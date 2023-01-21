ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas-area evictions to increase as rental-assistance program ends

 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The standard online application for the CARES Housing Assistance Program, also known as CHAP, is scheduled to shut down Sunday night.

On Wednesday, more than 500 people showed up to the Civil Law Self-Help Center at the Regional Justice Center in downtown Las Vegas to address eviction concerns.

The center usually assists about 300 people a day, according to Ryan McConnell, a staff attorney with the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada, which provides assistance at the center.

Darrick Floyd was at the center on Friday to check the status of his eviction case. He said that he is a single father of two boys.

“As a dad, you just want to fix it,” Floyd said. “There’s only so much I can do right now.”

Floyd told the 8 News Now Investigators that he previously filed a CHAP application and is waiting for a response.

Nevada’s eviction process is unique, according to McConnell. A tenant must make the first filing in court after receiving an eviction notice.

“If you get an eviction notice, you need to file an answer or you could be locked out in a matter of a couple of weeks,” McConnell said.

On Monday, a more limited version of rental assistance in Clark County will be available for two categories:

  • Through fixed-income CHAP, a senior or an individual with disabilities who has had a rent increase within the last 12 months and received an eviction notice for non-payment can apply
  • Through eviction CHAP, an individual who faced an extreme circumstance resulting in the inability to pay rent can apply

More than 70,000 people were assisted through CHAP, according to Clark County.

The Civil Law Self-Help Center is located at the Regional Justice Center at 200 Lewis Ave. It is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The CHAP program officially ends Sunday at 11:50 p.m.

Click here for more resources and information.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

8 News Now

