ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 1

Related
Chariton Leader

GOP bill makes schools post 10% down payment before seeking bond vote

CEDAR RAPIDS — Iowa school districts would be required to post a 10% down payment on general obligation bond referendums under a proposal from Republican leaders in the Iowa House. Under House File 1, any school district in Iowa would be required to deposit at least 10% of the...
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

So many questions, but so few answers

Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. You don’t need a crystal ball to see that private school vouchers appear to be barreling toward passage during the third week of the Iowa legislature's 2023 session. These vouchers, or education savings accounts, or whatever you want to call them, would give parents $7,600 per year for each of their kids to attend a private K-12 school.
IOWA STATE
mystar106.com

Iowa lawmakers propose severe restrictions for food assistance

DES MOINES — A Republican-backed bill in the Iowa Legislature seeks to put strict new limits on which foods people could buy at the grocery store using public-assistance benefits. House Bill 3 would limit people to items on the state’s WIC list, supplemental nutrition for Women, Infants and Children....
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

Opinion | School Choice: A terrible policy with terrible consequences

Iowa Republicans’ school choice bill will weaken our education system. The signature piece of legislation proposed during the opening of the 2023 legislative session would introduce a universal Education Savings Account that parents could open for a child currently enrolled in elementary, middle, or high school. The accounts are...
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Separate and unequal is wrong for Iowa

Bruce Lear lives in Sioux City and has been connected to public schools for 38 years. He taught for eleven years and represented educators as an Iowa State Education Association Regional Director for 27 years until retiring. Governor Kim Reynolds’ private school voucher plan, which is being rammed through the...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa House District #23 Representative Ray Sorensen Hearing Both Sides of Proposed ESA House File 68

(Greenfield) Iowa House District #23 Representative Ray Sorensen says there are a lot of “Flag Planters” on both sides of the Governor’s School Choice Bill. In his latest newsletter, Representative Sorensen says he attended forums in Greenfield and Winterset on Saturday. He says in Greenfield, constituents were heavily against the bill, and in Winterset, they were heavily for it.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Proposed bill in Iowa would make changes to SNAP benefits

Gov. Reynolds orders flags to half-staff to honor victims of California shooting. Governor Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to fly at half-staff to honor and remember the victims in the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California. Defense team makes its case in trial for man accused of killing his...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa DOT Changes Traffic Safety Message

(Ames) The Iowa Department of Transportation’s new traffic safety campaign is getting personal. A DOT representative says they found that the previous “Zero Fatalities” campaign was not resonating with drivers–that a “numbers game” didn’t mean as much as something closer to home. Their new “What Drives You” campaign will remind drivers who’s waiting for them at the end of their trip, and what happens if they don’t arrive safely.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Here’s how the governor’s budget pays for private school scholarships

As Democrats argue Gov. Kim Reynolds’ private school scholarship program would take away funding from Iowa’s public schools, Republicans are pointing to the governor’s proposed budget as proof that support for Iowa’s K-12 system remains strong. Reynolds is proposing a budget of nearly $8.5 billion for the upcoming fiscal year, an increase over the current […] The post Here’s how the governor’s budget pays for private school scholarships appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KETV.com

Cattlemen’s Heritage Beef plant aims to bring billions in revenue to Iowa

MILLS COUNTY, Iowa — Cattlemen's Heritage Beef Company plans to build a beef-processing plant in Mills County, Iowa, that could bring billions in revenue to the state. The developer originally planned to break ground in 2022 but the pandemic made finding and engineering more difficult than predicted. The company now plans to start construction in the Spring with the backing of a new investor.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Rule Changes Make Way for Governor Kim Reynolds’ School Choice Bill for Debate

(Des Moines, IA) Governor Kim Reynolds’ School choice has failed in the Iowa House Appropriations committee in the last two years, but a proposed change is letting Governor Kim Reynolds’ bill bypass the hurdle. The proposed rule means all bills that go through the newly formed House Education Reform Committee are exempt to the process. Normally, proposals involving state spending must pass through each chamber’s Appropriations committee, but not this year.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

School choice debate: Where are the private schools in Iowa?

After gaining approval from the Senate Appropriations Committee Thursday,the governor's proposal to use taxpayer money to fund private school scholarships is ready for debate and a full vote on the Senate floor. House File 68 passed out of the House Education Reform Committee Wednesday, the final hurdle it needed to...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

GOP property tax bill focuses on school levy, assessed values and transparency

Republican legislators want to reduce Iowans’ property tax costs with new rules on how cities, counties and schools determine value and fund projects. But some of the proposed restrictions would throw Iowa’s property tax system into “chaos,” representatives of local governments said. Republicans in both chambers highlighted property tax changes as a top goal for […] The post GOP property tax bill focuses on school levy, assessed values and transparency appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KROC News

Two Dead After Iowa School Shooting

**UPDATE** Unfortunately, CBS News reports two of the victims have died at the hospital. Senator Chuck Grassley expressed his thoughts on Twitter. It's the most frightening thing imaginable for anyone with a child or children in school, the news of a school shooting. Unfortunately, that's the news coming from Iowa's capital city today.
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy