kiwaradio.com
Governor Reynolds Says She’s Open To The Idea Of Repealing Gender Balance Requirement
Des Moines, Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says she is open to repealing the requirement that state and local officials ensure there’s an equal balance of men and women appointed to boards and commissions. A bill to repeal that gender balance requirement is eligible for debate in...
Chariton Leader
GOP bill makes schools post 10% down payment before seeking bond vote
CEDAR RAPIDS — Iowa school districts would be required to post a 10% down payment on general obligation bond referendums under a proposal from Republican leaders in the Iowa House. Under House File 1, any school district in Iowa would be required to deposit at least 10% of the...
bleedingheartland.com
So many questions, but so few answers
Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. You don’t need a crystal ball to see that private school vouchers appear to be barreling toward passage during the third week of the Iowa legislature's 2023 session. These vouchers, or education savings accounts, or whatever you want to call them, would give parents $7,600 per year for each of their kids to attend a private K-12 school.
ourquadcities.com
Iowa GOP fast tracks private-school vouchers despite price tag, access questions
Iowa state lawmakers wrapped up their second week of the legislative session in Des Moines. Education is always a hot topic every year. This session it seems hotter than normal. Republicans are moving fast on some measures. Here’s how the spending debate is shaking out for public schools at the...
mystar106.com
Iowa lawmakers propose severe restrictions for food assistance
DES MOINES — A Republican-backed bill in the Iowa Legislature seeks to put strict new limits on which foods people could buy at the grocery store using public-assistance benefits. House Bill 3 would limit people to items on the state’s WIC list, supplemental nutrition for Women, Infants and Children....
iheart.com
Are you happy that Gov. Reynolds will likely sign School Choice this week?
Both the Iowa House and Senate are scheduled to debate School Choice today. I believe they will both vote and pass the Bill and it will then head to the Governor's desk. Considering this is essentially her Bill, she will sign it into law - probably this week. Are you...
Daily Iowan
Opinion | School Choice: A terrible policy with terrible consequences
Iowa Republicans’ school choice bill will weaken our education system. The signature piece of legislation proposed during the opening of the 2023 legislative session would introduce a universal Education Savings Account that parents could open for a child currently enrolled in elementary, middle, or high school. The accounts are...
bleedingheartland.com
Separate and unequal is wrong for Iowa
Bruce Lear lives in Sioux City and has been connected to public schools for 38 years. He taught for eleven years and represented educators as an Iowa State Education Association Regional Director for 27 years until retiring. Governor Kim Reynolds’ private school voucher plan, which is being rammed through the...
KCRG.com
Private schools like Xavier would likely see influx of students if ‘School Voucher Bill’ passes
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - State lawmakers in both the House and the Senate are debating a bill that would change how the state hands out public education funding - with some of those dollars instead supporting a private education for students. Private school administrators in Iowa, like the President...
Iowa House District #23 Representative Ray Sorensen Hearing Both Sides of Proposed ESA House File 68
(Greenfield) Iowa House District #23 Representative Ray Sorensen says there are a lot of “Flag Planters” on both sides of the Governor’s School Choice Bill. In his latest newsletter, Representative Sorensen says he attended forums in Greenfield and Winterset on Saturday. He says in Greenfield, constituents were heavily against the bill, and in Winterset, they were heavily for it.
KCRG.com
Proposed bill in Iowa would make changes to SNAP benefits
Gov. Reynolds orders flags to half-staff to honor victims of California shooting. Governor Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to fly at half-staff to honor and remember the victims in the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California. Defense team makes its case in trial for man accused of killing his...
Iowa DOT Changes Traffic Safety Message
(Ames) The Iowa Department of Transportation’s new traffic safety campaign is getting personal. A DOT representative says they found that the previous “Zero Fatalities” campaign was not resonating with drivers–that a “numbers game” didn’t mean as much as something closer to home. Their new “What Drives You” campaign will remind drivers who’s waiting for them at the end of their trip, and what happens if they don’t arrive safely.
ourquadcities.com
No academic accountability for inaccurate curriculum under IA private-school vouchers
We’re back with Iowa State Representatives Monica Kurth and Gary Mohr, continuing our discussion about private-school vouchers. Another concern relates to school curriculum, specifically for non-Catholic Christian schools. The Huffington Post did a deep dive a few years ago and found 20 to 30 percent of these schools use...
The Billioniare Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Iowa?
Harry Stine is an American businessman and billionaire from Iowa, who is the founder and CEO of Stine Seed Company, one of the largest seed companies in the world. He is also known for his philanthropy and his passion for agriculture research.
Here’s how the governor’s budget pays for private school scholarships
As Democrats argue Gov. Kim Reynolds’ private school scholarship program would take away funding from Iowa’s public schools, Republicans are pointing to the governor’s proposed budget as proof that support for Iowa’s K-12 system remains strong. Reynolds is proposing a budget of nearly $8.5 billion for the upcoming fiscal year, an increase over the current […] The post Here’s how the governor’s budget pays for private school scholarships appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KETV.com
Cattlemen’s Heritage Beef plant aims to bring billions in revenue to Iowa
MILLS COUNTY, Iowa — Cattlemen's Heritage Beef Company plans to build a beef-processing plant in Mills County, Iowa, that could bring billions in revenue to the state. The developer originally planned to break ground in 2022 but the pandemic made finding and engineering more difficult than predicted. The company now plans to start construction in the Spring with the backing of a new investor.
Rule Changes Make Way for Governor Kim Reynolds’ School Choice Bill for Debate
(Des Moines, IA) Governor Kim Reynolds’ School choice has failed in the Iowa House Appropriations committee in the last two years, but a proposed change is letting Governor Kim Reynolds’ bill bypass the hurdle. The proposed rule means all bills that go through the newly formed House Education Reform Committee are exempt to the process. Normally, proposals involving state spending must pass through each chamber’s Appropriations committee, but not this year.
KCCI.com
School choice debate: Where are the private schools in Iowa?
After gaining approval from the Senate Appropriations Committee Thursday,the governor's proposal to use taxpayer money to fund private school scholarships is ready for debate and a full vote on the Senate floor. House File 68 passed out of the House Education Reform Committee Wednesday, the final hurdle it needed to...
GOP property tax bill focuses on school levy, assessed values and transparency
Republican legislators want to reduce Iowans’ property tax costs with new rules on how cities, counties and schools determine value and fund projects. But some of the proposed restrictions would throw Iowa’s property tax system into “chaos,” representatives of local governments said. Republicans in both chambers highlighted property tax changes as a top goal for […] The post GOP property tax bill focuses on school levy, assessed values and transparency appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Two Dead After Iowa School Shooting
**UPDATE** Unfortunately, CBS News reports two of the victims have died at the hospital. Senator Chuck Grassley expressed his thoughts on Twitter. It's the most frightening thing imaginable for anyone with a child or children in school, the news of a school shooting. Unfortunately, that's the news coming from Iowa's capital city today.
