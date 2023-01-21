ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, CO

Trial dates set for first responders charged in death of Elijah McClain

By Ashley Michels
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jw4AC_0kM3cYzv00

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Three separate trials involving five first responders charged in Elijah McClain’s death will begin in the summer of 2023.

Nathan Woodyard, Jason Rosenblatt, Randy Roedema, Jeremy Cooper and Peter Cichuniec are each facing manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide charges among other charges. At an arraignment Friday afternoon, all five defendants pleaded not guilty.

Adams County District Court Judge Mark Warner previously ruled two of the three officers, Rosenblatt and Roedema will be tried together , the two paramedics will be tried together and Woodyard will stand trial individually.

“The defenses are different in this case and given the circumstances and sequence of events the judge determined that the best way to make sure everybody gets a fair trial is to group them in these three groups,” FOX31 legal analyst Chris Decker said.

3 separate trials will be held for defendants in Elijah McClain’s death

During the arraignment Friday afternoon, Warner said he was not seeking to schedule the trials in any particular order. Instead, he said he was relying on scheduling logistics for setting the trial dates due to multiple defendants and overlapping .

Rosenblatt and Roedema’s trial is scheduled to begin on July 11. It is expected to last three weeks.

Cooper and Cichuniec’s trial is scheduled to begin on Aug. 7. It is also expected to last three weeks.

“The fact that two defendants are tried together does not mean that the verdict has to be the same,” Decker said. “Any time two defendants are tried together, the jury will be clearly instructed that they can find either or both guilty or either or both not guilty.”

Woodyard’s trial is scheduled to begin on Sept. 18, more than four years after Elijah McClain’s death.

Decker says it is expected to be a high-profile few weeks in Colorado’s court system.

“We have the confluence of a controversial drug, controversial police procedures and tragic loss of life,” he said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
KKTV

Man sentenced for violently attacking woman on a popular Colorado trail

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was sentenced to more than two decades in prison for violently attacking a woman on a popular Colorado trail. The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office shared details on the sentence for 25-year-old Julio Cesar Gonzales with the public on Monday. The attack reportedly happened just after 6 in the morning on July 11, 2020, along the High Line Canal Trail in Aurora. The victim, a woman, was attacked by a man with a board.
AURORA, CO
Motorious

Colorado Car Thieves Slapped With 90-Count Indictment

Five people who are accused of stealing just under $1 million worth of cars and other property in Colorado have been slapped with a 90-count indictment after a grand jury convened in December. That’s a big step in helping to deter future car thefts in a state which has seen a decade of increases in the crime, including a 31 percent increase from 2020 to 2021.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Suspect arrested in death of 16-year-old girl in Denver

DENVER — A suspect was arrested Saturday in connection with the death of a 16-year-old girl who was found in northeast Denver last month, the Denver Police Department said. Tayanna Manuel was found dead Dec. 26 outside an apartment complex on North Salida Street in the Gateway-Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

1 killed in stabbing in northeast Denver

One woman has been killed following a stabbing on the 1400 block of E. Elk place in northeast Denver Friday night. Denver Police arrived at the residence and found the victim, an adult female, deceased on the scene. There, officers also located and identified the suspect, 29-year-old Oliver Baclayon, according to the Denver Police Department.
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

42K+
Followers
17K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy