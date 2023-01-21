ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox26houston.com

Robber seen attacking clerk at Telephone Rd. convenience store

HOUSTON - Police need your help finding a man seen on surveillance video robbing a convenience store in southeast Houston. Video provided by the Houston PD showed the unidentified robber walking up to a clerk around 3 a.m. on Friday, December 16 at the store in the 8700 block of Telephone Rd. near Hobby Airport.
HOUSTON, TX
theleadernews.com

Suspect wanted in Acres Homes shooting

Houston police have released surveillance photos of a man suspected of fatally shooting one man and wounding another in Acres Homes last weekend along with the vehicle the suspect allegedly used. The identity of the victim is pending an autopsy from the county’s medical examiner, according to the department.
HOUSTON, TX
Fort Bend Star

Sugar Land police searching for bank robbery suspect

Sugar Land police are asking for the public's help in identifying searching a man who robbed Capital One Bank, 2353 Town Center Blvd North, on Friday, January 20. A bank employee called police at 3:10 p.m. to report a robbery five minutes earlier, according to a news release. A teller said a man approached her counter alone, handed her a note demanding money and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. The man did not display a weapon, and no one was injured, according to the release.
SUGAR LAND, TX
cw39.com

Suspect wanted in double shooting at south Houston motel, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — One woman is dead and another is in the hospital Tuesday morning after being shot in a motel in south Houston, and police have identified a suspect. Police have charged Christopher George Edwards, 52, with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon after Monday night’s shooting. Edwards is not in custody and HPD is currently searching for him.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Woman allegedly vandalizes Houston synagogue then returns after release from jail on bond, records say

HOUSTON — A woman is back behind bars after being accused of destroying a Houston synagogue, then returning to the temple after her arrest. Ezra Law, 33, was charged with criminal mischief after she allegedly vandalized Congregation Emanu El on Jan. 14. The synagogue said she spent about six hours in the building. She remained undetected for that long because the alarm system was deactivated while scheduled maintenance was being conducted, the synagogue said.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Teen rides out tornado in truck while waiting on parents at Deer Park doctor's office

DEER PARK, Texas — One can only drop their jaw when hearing the details of how a teenager survived a tornado in a truck. The teen's dad said he and his wife had walked into a doctor's office near Center Street and San Augustine in Deer Park, leaving their son inside a truck. No less than two minutes later, the lights started flickering. There were then two explosions.
DEER PARK, TX
KHOU

More than 30 vehicles broken into at two Midtown apartment complexes

HOUSTON — More than 30 vehicles were broken into at apartment parking garages in Midtown over the weekend -- leaving residents worried about their property and their safety. Two apartment complexes were targeted and while it's unknown if the crimes are related, they were just about a mile apart on West Gray Street and Austin Street.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

KHOU

