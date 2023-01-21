Read full article on original website
New information leads police to a second suspect linked to capital murder casehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Traffic stop leads to arrest of arson suspect wanted in connection with insurance fraudhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
This Houston couple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston is Home to The Widest Freeway in the World - Are You Prepared to Drive on it?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Black Mayors For Three of the Largest Cities Sat Down Together Last WeekTom HandyHouston, TX
KHOU
Bond set for smelly, 'B.O. bandit' charged with kidnapping, robbery spree in Galleria area
Lisa Marie Coleman made her first court appearance Monday. She's charged with kidnapping a Galleria employee and robbing at least three westside businesses.
Click2Houston.com
RECOGNIZE THEM? 3 suspects accused of breaking into mailboxes, stealing mail in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for three suspects accused of breaking into several mailboxes in west Houston. On Nov. 25, officers said several unknown suspects broke into multiple mailboxes located in the 2400 block of Augusta Drive. During the incident, officers said surveillance video captured the suspects entering...
Nephew accused of hitting uncle in head with hammer before setting fire at Sunnyside home
The uncle is in critical condition. Relatives have called this a family tragedy, saying the nephew is mentally ill.
fox26houston.com
Robber seen attacking clerk at Telephone Rd. convenience store
HOUSTON - Police need your help finding a man seen on surveillance video robbing a convenience store in southeast Houston. Video provided by the Houston PD showed the unidentified robber walking up to a clerk around 3 a.m. on Friday, December 16 at the store in the 8700 block of Telephone Rd. near Hobby Airport.
Waller County judge raises bond for man accused of decapitating young wife to $1 million
WALLER COUNTY, Texas — A Waller County judge granted the district attorney's request to raise the bond for the man charged with murder in the horrific death of his 21-year-old wife. Jared Dicus, 21, was being held on a $500,000 bond but District Attorney Sean G. Whittmore argued that...
'We forgive you': Pastor says after burglar caught on video breaking into church in The Heights area
A camera captured what amounted to another setback that a church in The Heights is facing, but in the face of it all, the pastor is still forgiven the suspect.
theleadernews.com
Suspect wanted in Acres Homes shooting
Houston police have released surveillance photos of a man suspected of fatally shooting one man and wounding another in Acres Homes last weekend along with the vehicle the suspect allegedly used. The identity of the victim is pending an autopsy from the county’s medical examiner, according to the department.
Fort Bend Star
Sugar Land police searching for bank robbery suspect
Sugar Land police are asking for the public's help in identifying searching a man who robbed Capital One Bank, 2353 Town Center Blvd North, on Friday, January 20. A bank employee called police at 3:10 p.m. to report a robbery five minutes earlier, according to a news release. A teller said a man approached her counter alone, handed her a note demanding money and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. The man did not display a weapon, and no one was injured, according to the release.
KHOU
Woman accused of vandalizing Houston synagogue
Ezra Law was arrested on Jan. 14 after being accused of destroying Congregation Emanu El. She was released on bond and allegedly went back to the temple.
'AR-15-type' weapons used to ambush 3 people at N. Harris Co. gas pump, killing 2, sheriff says
Investigators said three men, believed to be in their 20s, were sitting inside their vehicle at the gas pump when three masked men began opening fire with AR-15-type weapons.
cw39.com
Suspect wanted in double shooting at south Houston motel, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — One woman is dead and another is in the hospital Tuesday morning after being shot in a motel in south Houston, and police have identified a suspect. Police have charged Christopher George Edwards, 52, with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon after Monday night’s shooting. Edwards is not in custody and HPD is currently searching for him.
KHOU
2 killed in shooting at Houston-area gas station, sheriff says
Two men were killed Monday after they were parked at a gas pump on Ella Boulevard in north Harris County. The shooter(s) got away in a white sedan, the sheriff said.
Woman allegedly vandalizes Houston synagogue then returns after release from jail on bond, records say
HOUSTON — A woman is back behind bars after being accused of destroying a Houston synagogue, then returning to the temple after her arrest. Ezra Law, 33, was charged with criminal mischief after she allegedly vandalized Congregation Emanu El on Jan. 14. The synagogue said she spent about six hours in the building. She remained undetected for that long because the alarm system was deactivated while scheduled maintenance was being conducted, the synagogue said.
Teen rides out tornado in truck while waiting on parents at Deer Park doctor's office
DEER PARK, Texas — One can only drop their jaw when hearing the details of how a teenager survived a tornado in a truck. The teen's dad said he and his wife had walked into a doctor's office near Center Street and San Augustine in Deer Park, leaving their son inside a truck. No less than two minutes later, the lights started flickering. There were then two explosions.
More than 30 vehicles broken into at two Midtown apartment complexes
HOUSTON — More than 30 vehicles were broken into at apartment parking garages in Midtown over the weekend -- leaving residents worried about their property and their safety. Two apartment complexes were targeted and while it's unknown if the crimes are related, they were just about a mile apart on West Gray Street and Austin Street.
Family grieves after 18-year-old, whose mother was murdered 12 years ago, shot and killed in Alief
Christopher Aguilar's living family members describe him as a good boy who was supposed to meet up his cousin the day he was killed during a robbery.
Click2Houston.com
2 men killed, another injured in ambush-style attack by 3 masked suspects with rifles at north Harris County gas station, HCSO says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after two men were killed and another was injured during an “ambush-type attack” at a gas station in north Harris County on Monday afternoon, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Deputies got the call to the business, a Sunoco gas station,...
KHOU
Surveillance video: Gunman ambush victims in deadly shooting at north Harris County gas station
Surveillance video shows gunmen open fire at a gas station on Ella Boulevard. Two people were killed. KHOU 11 chose to stop the video before the shots were fired.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Judge revokes bond for woman accused of desecrating Houston synagogue Congregation Emanu El
A woman accused of breaking into a Houston synagogue and desecrating items at the pulpit – and then making a startling appearance at the congregation nearly a week later – had her bond revoked by a judge Monday and was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation. Houston...
Four years later, investigators, family members still searching for answers in Liz Barraza's murder case
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — It has been four years since Elizabeth Barraza was gunned down while she was setting up for a garage sale in front of her Tomball home. The shooting, which was captured on a neighbor's surveillance video, happened on Jan. 25, 2019. Barraza was 29. Four...
