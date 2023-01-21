Read full article on original website
Troy Messenger
Storytelling Festival this weekend
Back many light years ago, a “story” was something that was told that was not the truth. Children would get a switchin’ by mama with the fly swatter or by papa with his leather belt if they told a “story.”. Stories will be told on Friday...
wdhn.com
A familiar face has returned to the Wiregrass
TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — Former evening news anchor and reporter for WDHN News has been named Television Production Coordinator for TROY TrojanVision. A native of Elba, Paige Ray graduated from Troy University in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism and again in 2020 with a master’s degree in strategic communications.
Troy Messenger
Troy’s International Arts Center opens new photography exhibit
On Jan. 20, Troy University’s International Arts Center opened a new photography exhibit by Selma native Jerry Siegel. The exhibit, “The Promise of Living/The Tender Land,” combines portraiture of Southern artists and residents of Alabama’s Black Belt with Siegel’s street and landscape photography. An artist’s reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 26 where guests can meet Siegel, admire his work and enjoy refreshments.
Troy Messenger
Pike County BOE shows appreciation to board members
The Pike County Board of Education hosted a reception honoring its newest board member, Cathy Grant, and to show appreciation to the Pike County School Board members Monday afternoon at the Central Office in Troy. Each year, the PCBOE takes the opportunity of National School Board Appreciation Week to recognize...
wtvy.com
School closings and delays for January 25
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Several Wiregrass area schools will be under delays or closing due to the severe weather threat for Wednesday morning. News 4 has a current list of all of those we have been able to find and have been sent:. Alfred Saliba Family Service Center Early Head...
Troy Messenger
Honor Student Michael Vaughn Nominated for The Congress of Future Medical Leaders
Michael Vaughn, a 10th grader at Pike Liberal Arts School of Troy is a Delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders to be held June 21-23, 2023, just outside Boston, on the University of Massachusetts Lowell campus. The Congress is an honors-only program for high school students who want...
apr.org
Alabama event aims to prevent stigmatizing the addicted
A multi-day conference seeking to reduce the stigma around substance abuse disorders takes place across Alabama this week. Today’s Stop Judging: Start Healing’s summit stop is in Mobile. The event is an effort of a group known as VitAL*. The initiative aims to help friends, family and medical professionals speak more effectively about people with mental illnesses and substance use disorders. Dr. Ellen Robertson is the Project Director for VitAL. She says particular language can harm those suffering from substance use disorders.
Troy Messenger
Troy Athletics announces 2023 Hall of Fame Class
Troy University Athletics revealed its Troy University Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023 on Monday, which features representatives from football, men’s basketball, women’s golf, softball, baseball and a Troy supporter. One of the headliners of the class includes longtime Troy Baseball player and coach Mark Smartt. Smartt...
Troy Messenger
Gov. Ivey names James Tarbox new Pike County DA
After the recent retirement of former district attorney Tom Anderson, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey named James Tarbox as the new Twelfth Judicial Circuit District Attorney, representing Pike and Coffee Counties. Anderson retired as a full-time district attorney and was appointed supernumerary status by Ivey earlier this month. Tarbox will serve...
Greenville Advocate
United Methodist congregations, ministers navigate denominational conflict
United Methodist congregations and ministers face difficult and painful decisions concerning whether to remain aligned with or disassociate from the second-largest denomination in the U.S. The conflict, which began almost upon the church’s inception in 1968, centers around the denomination’s position regarding the sanctity of marriage and the qualifications of...
Biggest Portal Surprise for Alabama Football: Just a Minute
With the initial transfer portal window closing Jan. 19, there won't be any more players allowed to enter until May 1.
Troy Messenger
Iowa safety Reggie Bracy transferring to Troy
Former Iowa Hawkeye Reggie Bracy announced that he was transferring to Troy via his personal Instagram account. Bracy is a Mobile native that twice earned all-state honors at St. Paul’s Episcopal High School. He also earned All-Region three times in high school. As a senior at St. Paul’s Episcopal, Bracy earned 89 tackles, six tackles-for-loss, three sacks, seven pass breakups and one interception. The 6-foot, 209-pound safety.
wtvy.com
Parking changes at Houston County Administration Building
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Ongoing construction in Dothan is forcing the Houston County Commission to alter the parking plan for the county’s Administration Building. The changes, which will go into effect on January 30. While parking will continue in front of the building at 462 North Oates Street, the west and north side lots will be closed.
thebamabuzz.com
2 Chainz will headline the Battle of the Bands halftime show in Montgomery
As if we needed another reason to get excited about the Honda Battle of the Bands (HBOB), Alabama State University (ASU) alumni 2 Chainz will take the stage during the halftime show on Saturday, February 18. Keep reading for all the deets. Paying it forward. Multi-platinum Grammy winning hip hop...
wdhn.com
Severe weather moving into the Wiregrass
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN) — Take a look at the severe weather threat moving into the Wiregrass area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Until 6:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, the severe weather threat will be in the western part of the Wiregrass, with Covington county at a slight risk for severe weather.
ABC 33/40 News
Actress Octavia Spencer says LA is more racist than her Alabama hometown
LOS ANGELES (TND) — Three-time Oscar-nominated actress Octavia Spencer said she thought Hollywood was more racist than where she was brought up in Alabama during an appearance on a recent episode of Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast. During the podcast, Octavia expressed how she had expected the...
wdhn.com
Parking lot closure in downtown Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A parking lot located in downtown Dothan will be closed on Monday. On Monday, January 30, The Houston County Commission will change the parking for the county’s Administration Building located at 462 North Oates Street in Dothan. The parking lot closure is necessary for...
wtvy.com
Bear spotted in Geneva neighborhood
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An uninvited guest dropped by a Geneva neighborhood Friday night. Surveillance photos show a black bear lurking at Ridgely Meyers home near Highway 52 and the Farm Center. Bears occasionally are spotted in south Alabama. Another was seen walking along a downtown street several years ago. Subscribe...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
wtvy.com
Dothan railroad crossing closed beginning January 23
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The railroad track crossing on East Burdeshaw Street, near the intersection of Sunset Drive, will be closed beginning Monday, January 23, 2023, due to work on the railroad tracks. The closure will start at the end of the day and continue through Tuesday, January 24, 2023,...
