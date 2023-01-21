A multi-day conference seeking to reduce the stigma around substance abuse disorders takes place across Alabama this week. Today’s Stop Judging: Start Healing’s summit stop is in Mobile. The event is an effort of a group known as VitAL*. The initiative aims to help friends, family and medical professionals speak more effectively about people with mental illnesses and substance use disorders. Dr. Ellen Robertson is the Project Director for VitAL. She says particular language can harm those suffering from substance use disorders.

