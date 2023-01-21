ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
thebamabuzz.com

These 3 Alabama spas were named some of America’s favorite spas

You’ll catch me road-tripping to Birmingham, Florence and Opelika because I’m in need of a spa day. Read on to learn all about Spas of America’s favorite Alabama spas. Alabama is filled with the best of the best including spas. Spas of America just released a list of their favorite spas in the country by state. Here are the three that came out on top in Alabama:
ALABAMA STATE
alabamanews.net

Carrington Hodge named the 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Alabama

Alabama has a new Distinguished Young Woman. Carrington Hodge, Distinguished Young Woman of Shelby County, was named the 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Alabama Saturday night at Frazer Church. Hodge was one of 41 contestants from around the state to compete for the title this year. Hodge will now go...
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

These Alabama colleges have the best student life, ranking shows

ALABAMA (WKRG) — High school seniors across America are entering their final semester, and many are already looking forward to a potential college career. As college-bound seniors start to settle on their dream school, many put student life among their top priorities. According to a recent survey from Inside Higher Ed, students’ top considerations when […]
ALABAMA STATE
apr.org

Alabama event aims to prevent stigmatizing the addicted

A multi-day conference seeking to reduce the stigma around substance abuse disorders takes place across Alabama this week. Today’s Stop Judging: Start Healing’s summit stop is in Mobile. The event is an effort of a group known as VitAL*. The initiative aims to help friends, family and medical professionals speak more effectively about people with mental illnesses and substance use disorders. Dr. Ellen Robertson is the Project Director for VitAL. She says particular language can harm those suffering from substance use disorders.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Archibald: Time to call BS on the ‘Bible Belt’

This is an opinion column. I had this Bible Belt thing all wrong. I used to think it was just a swath of Southern land where churches outnumbered liquor stores, where people read that Book and sought, in public or on their better days, at least, to live like the protagonist of its last chapters.
ALABAMA STATE
The Daily South

12 Weekend Getaways In Alabama We Love

Spanning mountains, plains, and beaches, Alabama proves to be a wonderful spot for many vacations. Too diverse to pack into one trip, we recommend exploring the state one short getaway at a time. Dive into ocean waters and coastal thrills one weekend then enjoy lakeside festivities the next. Discover one of Alabama’s historic cities another weekend and trek "Alabama's Aspen" the weekend after that. No matter what kind of short-term escape you seek, we’ve got you covered with the must-see destinations that you can fall in love with in just a couple days. When looking for a place to get away in sweet home Alabama, the options are endless.
ALABAMA STATE
Troy Messenger

Gov. Ivey names James Tarbox new Pike County DA

After the recent retirement of former district attorney Tom Anderson, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey named James Tarbox as the new Twelfth Judicial Circuit District Attorney, representing Pike and Coffee Counties. Anderson retired as a full-time district attorney and was appointed supernumerary status by Ivey earlier this month. Tarbox will serve...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
Advocate Andy

Tennessee Pastors Call Out ReAwaken America Tour for Peddling "Unholy" Theology

Southern Christian Coalition says event featuring General Michael Flynn and Wilson County Pastor Greg Locke promotes "Christian Nationalism" A group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition is calling out a national religious tour called "ReAwaken America" as the event travels to Nashville. Speakers at the event include retired General Michael Flynn, who resigned from the Trump Administration under federal investigation, and Wilson County shock pastor Greg Locke.
NASHVILLE, TN
AL.com

Alabama severe weather school delays for Wednesday, Jan. 25

With severe weather and high winds expected across parts of Alabama Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, one school system has announced it will delay opening Wednesday morning. The most likely time for severe storms, according to the National Weather Service, will start around 11 p.m. in southwest Alabama and...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Food Network named this barbecue joint Alabama’s best

Opinions about barbecue in Alabama can be nearly as strong as college football takes are here. So if a national media outlet’s going to declare the state’s best barbecue, it’s likely to cause eyerolls and social-media food-fights even if the pick’s legit. And it’s hard to...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Airport death; Auburn football analyst, hoops: Down in Alabama

The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on the tragic incident at Montgomery Regional Airport in which an airline worker was killed by a plane’s engine. Another former Auburn quarterback is assuming the role of the Tigers’ football radio analyst. At the risk of offending...
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Alabama lawmakers plan to consider school choice legislation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More people Google “school choice” during January than at any other point during the year, according to the National School Choice Week organization, and Monday marked the beginning of School Choice Week. This is when families receive money to send their students to a school of their choice.
ALABAMA STATE
The World Around Jae and Beyond

Restaurant News- Culver's in Hoover and All Other Alabama Locations Have Made a Change To The Menu

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events provided via Culver's official website and by first-hand encounters as of January 22, 2023; permission given. Delicious butterburgers, thick milkshakes, jumbo shrimp, crispy fries, and many other tasty treats! Yes, Culver's can provide all of this to you at one time; however, have you been recently?
ALABAMA STATE
selmasun.com

2023 Alabama Timber Market Update

AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. – The start of a new year brings new economic territory for Alabama’s forest industry. Forestland owners are searching for insights on what to expect regarding their timber in 2023. An Alabama Cooperative Extension System forestry specialist shares an update for the timber market this year.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

UAB opens new taste and smell clinic to treat post-COVID patients

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A new clinic aimed at helping people with permanent taste and smell loss after COVID-19 is now open at UAB. It’s the first of its kind in the state of Alabama. The Comprehensive Smell and Taste Clinic opened Monday with the goal to provide care and resources for people who never […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy