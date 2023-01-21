ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Michael Porter Jr. (personal) out for Nuggets Sunday

The Denver Nuggets have ruled out Michael Porter Jr. (personal) for Sunday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Porter Jr. will miss tonight's game as he attends to a personal matter. Porter Jr. has averaged 16.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game so far this season.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Cody Martin (knee) doubtful for Hornets on Tuesday

Charlotte Hornets guard Cody Martin (knee) is doubtful to play in Tuesday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Martin looks like he will miss fifth straight contest after he was listed as doubtful with left knee soreness. In a matchup versus a Phoenix team ranked 11th in defensive rating, Dennis Smith Jr. should see more minutes on Tuesday if Martin is ruled out.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Heat starting Max Strus for inactive Jimmy Butler (back) on Tuesday

Miami Heat shooting guard Max Strus is starting in Tuesday's contest versus the Boston Celtics. Strus will make his 25th appearance in Miami's starting lineup after Jimmy Butler was ruled out with lower back stiffness. In 33.6 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Strus to score 22.1 FanDuel points. Strus' Tuesday...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Immanuel Quickley (knee) active for Knicks on Tuesday night

New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (knee) is available for Tuesday's game versus the Cleveland Cavaliers. Quickley will suit up at home after New York's guard was sidelined one game with knee soreness. In 29.0 expected minutes, our models project Quickley to score 24.5 FanDuel points. Quickley's projection includes 12.4...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

WNBA Is Reportedly Fearing Potential Brittney Griner Problem

While NBA teams always fly charter, WNBA franchises almost exclusively travel on commercial flights.  That is something that league star Breanna Stewart is trying to change, and because of what happened to Brittney Griner, is an issue the WNBA may have to address sooner rather than later. "The ...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Dyson Daniels (ankle) out for remainder of New Orleans' Tuesday contest

New Orleans Pelicans guard Dyson Daniels (ankle) will not return to Tuesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Daniels will not be available again on Tuesday after suffering a right ankle injury. Expect Devonte' Graham to see more minutes off the bench if Daniels were to miss more time. According to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Charlotte's LaMelo Ball (ankle/wrist) remains out on Tuesday

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle/wrist) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Ball will be sidelined for his third straight contest with ankle and wrist injuries. Expect Dennis Smith Jr. to log more minutes on Tuesday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 594.4 minutes this season...
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Anthony Lamb a healthy scratch for Warriors on Sunday

Golden State Warriors forward Anthony Lamb will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Lamb entered the day with a questionable tag due to left foot soreness. While he has been medically cleared to take the floor, the team is going to deactivate him for Sunday's contest to preserve his two-way days.
numberfire.com

Celtics' Payton Pritchard starting on Tuesday in place of Jaylen Brown (adductor)

Boston Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Miami Heat. Pritchard will get the start on Tuesday with Jaylen Brown (adductor) sidelined for the second night of a back-to-back. Our models expect Pritchard to play 27.7 minutes against Miami. Pritchard's Tuesday projection...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Miami's Jimmy Butler (back) ruled out on Wednesday

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (back) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Butler will watch from the sidelines after Miami's star experienced lower back stiffness during pregame warmups. Expect Tyler Herro to play a lead offensive role versus a Boston team ranked fifth in defensive rating.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Pelicans' Dyson Daniels coming off the bench on Tuesday

New Orleans Pelicans point guard Dyson Daniels is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Daniels will move to the bench on Tuesday with Jaxson Hayes entering the starting lineup. Our models expect Daniels to play 30.6 minutes against the Nuggets. Daniels' Tuesday projection includes...
HAYES, LA
numberfire.com

Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert (groin) questionable on Wednesday

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (groin) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Gobert continues to deal with groin soreness and is questionable to face the Pelicans on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 33.4 minutes against New Orleans. Gobert's Wednesday projection...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Atlanta's Onyeka Okongwu (hamstring) questionable on Wednesday

Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu (hamstring) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Okongwu's status is currently unknown after Atlanta's center was held out on Monday with left hamstring tightness. Expect Clint Capela to see more time at the five position if Okongwu is ruled out versus a Thunder team allowing 55.5 FanDuel points per game to centers this season.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Khris Middleton (knee) probable Monday night for Milwaukee

Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Khris Middleton is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Middleton has missed 18 straight games due to right knee soreness. However, on the initial injury report for Monday's contest, he has been listed as probable. Assuming Middleton makes his long-awaited return to the court, Pat Connaughton would likely revert to the bench.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Evan Fournier (personal) out for New York on Tuesday

New York Knicks guard/forward Evan Fournier (personal) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Fournier has been ruled out and will not play against Cleveland on Tuesday for personal reasons. His next chance to play will come against the Boston Celtics on Thursday. Fournier is averaging...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Hornets rule out Gordon Hayward (hamstring) on Tuesday

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) will not play in Tuesday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Hayward will not be available for the second half of their back-to-back with a left hamstring strain. In a matchup versus a Suns' team ranked third (37.4) in FanDuel points allowed per game to small forwards, expect Jalen McDaniels to see more minutes.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

LeBron James (ankle) available for Lakers' Tuesday contest against Clippers

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) will play in Tuesday's game versus the Los Angeles Clippers. James is active against his intrastate rivals after the Lakers' superstar was listed as questionable. In 35.5 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project James to score 52.4 FanDuel points. James' current projection includes 30.8...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Tyus Jones starting for Grizzlies with Ja Morant (ankle) sitting

The Memphis Grizzlies will start Tyus Jones in place of Ja Morant (ankle) for Monday's game against the Sacramento Kings. The Grizzlies are keeping Morant on the sidelines in the second leg of their back-to-back, and will have Jones handle starting point guard duties in his absence. Our models project...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Taurean Prince (ankle) out for Timberwolves' Wednesday matchup

Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Taurean Prince (ankle) is ruled out for Wednesday's contest versus the New Orleans Pelicans. Prince will miss his second straight game with a left ankle sprain. In a matchup against a New Orleans' squad ranked 16th in opposing true shooting percentage, Kyle Anderson is a candidate for an increased role on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy