Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ebbets Field Apartments - Brooklyn’s Most Famous Housing ComplexEbbets Field ApartmentsBrooklyn, NY
New York City Braces for Winter Storm, A Nearly Year-Long Snowless Streak Comes to an Endhard and smartNew York City, NY
Migrant Melee in Hotel Erupts with Stabbing and ArrestAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
New York Rapper China Mac Says, "I was So Close" At Monterey Park Mass Shooting in LA.Source MoneyNew York City, NY
Rutgers Defeats Penn State to Move to Second in Big TenFlurrySportsNew Brunswick, NJ
Related
numberfire.com
Michael Porter Jr. (personal) out for Nuggets Sunday
The Denver Nuggets have ruled out Michael Porter Jr. (personal) for Sunday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Porter Jr. will miss tonight's game as he attends to a personal matter. Porter Jr. has averaged 16.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game so far this season.
numberfire.com
Hornets starting Bryce McGowens for inactive Gordon Hayward (hamstring) on Tuesday
Charlotte Hornets guard Bryce McGowens is starting in Tuesday's game versus the Phoenix Suns. McGowens will make his first career start after Gordon Hayward was ruled out with a hamstring injury. In a matchup versus a Suns' team playing with a 98.7 pace, Smith's FanDuel salary stands at $3,800. Per...
numberfire.com
Cody Martin (knee) doubtful for Hornets on Tuesday
Charlotte Hornets guard Cody Martin (knee) is doubtful to play in Tuesday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Martin looks like he will miss fifth straight contest after he was listed as doubtful with left knee soreness. In a matchup versus a Phoenix team ranked 11th in defensive rating, Dennis Smith Jr. should see more minutes on Tuesday if Martin is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Heat starting Max Strus for inactive Jimmy Butler (back) on Tuesday
Miami Heat shooting guard Max Strus is starting in Tuesday's contest versus the Boston Celtics. Strus will make his 25th appearance in Miami's starting lineup after Jimmy Butler was ruled out with lower back stiffness. In 33.6 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Strus to score 22.1 FanDuel points. Strus' Tuesday...
numberfire.com
Immanuel Quickley (knee) active for Knicks on Tuesday night
New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (knee) is available for Tuesday's game versus the Cleveland Cavaliers. Quickley will suit up at home after New York's guard was sidelined one game with knee soreness. In 29.0 expected minutes, our models project Quickley to score 24.5 FanDuel points. Quickley's projection includes 12.4...
WNBA Is Reportedly Fearing Potential Brittney Griner Problem
While NBA teams always fly charter, WNBA franchises almost exclusively travel on commercial flights. That is something that league star Breanna Stewart is trying to change, and because of what happened to Brittney Griner, is an issue the WNBA may have to address sooner rather than later. "The ...
numberfire.com
Dyson Daniels (ankle) out for remainder of New Orleans' Tuesday contest
New Orleans Pelicans guard Dyson Daniels (ankle) will not return to Tuesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Daniels will not be available again on Tuesday after suffering a right ankle injury. Expect Devonte' Graham to see more minutes off the bench if Daniels were to miss more time. According to...
numberfire.com
Charlotte's LaMelo Ball (ankle/wrist) remains out on Tuesday
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle/wrist) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Ball will be sidelined for his third straight contest with ankle and wrist injuries. Expect Dennis Smith Jr. to log more minutes on Tuesday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 594.4 minutes this season...
numberfire.com
Anthony Lamb a healthy scratch for Warriors on Sunday
Golden State Warriors forward Anthony Lamb will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Lamb entered the day with a questionable tag due to left foot soreness. While he has been medically cleared to take the floor, the team is going to deactivate him for Sunday's contest to preserve his two-way days.
numberfire.com
Celtics' Payton Pritchard starting on Tuesday in place of Jaylen Brown (adductor)
Boston Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Miami Heat. Pritchard will get the start on Tuesday with Jaylen Brown (adductor) sidelined for the second night of a back-to-back. Our models expect Pritchard to play 27.7 minutes against Miami. Pritchard's Tuesday projection...
numberfire.com
Miami's Jimmy Butler (back) ruled out on Wednesday
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (back) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Butler will watch from the sidelines after Miami's star experienced lower back stiffness during pregame warmups. Expect Tyler Herro to play a lead offensive role versus a Boston team ranked fifth in defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Pelicans' Dyson Daniels coming off the bench on Tuesday
New Orleans Pelicans point guard Dyson Daniels is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Daniels will move to the bench on Tuesday with Jaxson Hayes entering the starting lineup. Our models expect Daniels to play 30.6 minutes against the Nuggets. Daniels' Tuesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert (groin) questionable on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (groin) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Gobert continues to deal with groin soreness and is questionable to face the Pelicans on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 33.4 minutes against New Orleans. Gobert's Wednesday projection...
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Onyeka Okongwu (hamstring) questionable on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu (hamstring) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Okongwu's status is currently unknown after Atlanta's center was held out on Monday with left hamstring tightness. Expect Clint Capela to see more time at the five position if Okongwu is ruled out versus a Thunder team allowing 55.5 FanDuel points per game to centers this season.
numberfire.com
Khris Middleton (knee) probable Monday night for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Khris Middleton is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Middleton has missed 18 straight games due to right knee soreness. However, on the initial injury report for Monday's contest, he has been listed as probable. Assuming Middleton makes his long-awaited return to the court, Pat Connaughton would likely revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Evan Fournier (personal) out for New York on Tuesday
New York Knicks guard/forward Evan Fournier (personal) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Fournier has been ruled out and will not play against Cleveland on Tuesday for personal reasons. His next chance to play will come against the Boston Celtics on Thursday. Fournier is averaging...
numberfire.com
Hornets rule out Gordon Hayward (hamstring) on Tuesday
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) will not play in Tuesday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Hayward will not be available for the second half of their back-to-back with a left hamstring strain. In a matchup versus a Suns' team ranked third (37.4) in FanDuel points allowed per game to small forwards, expect Jalen McDaniels to see more minutes.
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) available for Lakers' Tuesday contest against Clippers
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) will play in Tuesday's game versus the Los Angeles Clippers. James is active against his intrastate rivals after the Lakers' superstar was listed as questionable. In 35.5 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project James to score 52.4 FanDuel points. James' current projection includes 30.8...
numberfire.com
Tyus Jones starting for Grizzlies with Ja Morant (ankle) sitting
The Memphis Grizzlies will start Tyus Jones in place of Ja Morant (ankle) for Monday's game against the Sacramento Kings. The Grizzlies are keeping Morant on the sidelines in the second leg of their back-to-back, and will have Jones handle starting point guard duties in his absence. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Taurean Prince (ankle) out for Timberwolves' Wednesday matchup
Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Taurean Prince (ankle) is ruled out for Wednesday's contest versus the New Orleans Pelicans. Prince will miss his second straight game with a left ankle sprain. In a matchup against a New Orleans' squad ranked 16th in opposing true shooting percentage, Kyle Anderson is a candidate for an increased role on Wednesday.
Comments / 0