numberfire.com
Michael Porter Jr. (personal) out for Nuggets Sunday
The Denver Nuggets have ruled out Michael Porter Jr. (personal) for Sunday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Porter Jr. will miss tonight's game as he attends to a personal matter. Porter Jr. has averaged 16.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game so far this season.
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Onyeka Okongwu (hamstring) questionable on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu (hamstring) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Okongwu's status is currently unknown after Atlanta's center was held out on Monday with left hamstring tightness. Expect Clint Capela to see more time at the five position if Okongwu is ruled out versus a Thunder team allowing 55.5 FanDuel points per game to centers this season.
numberfire.com
Pelicans' Dyson Daniels coming off the bench on Tuesday
New Orleans Pelicans point guard Dyson Daniels is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Daniels will move to the bench on Tuesday with Jaxson Hayes entering the starting lineup. Our models expect Daniels to play 30.6 minutes against the Nuggets. Daniels' Tuesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Wizards acquire Kendrick Nunn, picks from Lakers
The Washington Wizards acquired shooting guard Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks from the Los Angeles Lakers for forward Rui Hachimura. Nunn was limited to 13.5 minutes per game as a bench player for the Lakers, but he might be able to earn a slightly larger role with the Wizards. Delon Wright, Corey Kispert, and Will Barton will likely be Nunn's primary competition for playing time.
numberfire.com
Caris LeVert coming off Cleveland's bench on Tuesday
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Caris LeVert is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the New York Knicks. LeVert will play a second unit role on the road after Donovan Mitchell was picked as Cleveland's starter. In 24.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project LeVert to score 20.2 FanDuel points. LeVert's Tuesday...
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
numberfire.com
Jaxson Hayes starting in New Orleans' Tuesday lineup, Dyson Daniels to bench
New Orleans Pelicans forward Jaxon Hayes is starting in Tuesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Hayes will make his second start this season after Dyson Daniels was taken out of Tuesday's starting lineup. In a matchup versus a Nuggets' team allowing 44.7 FanDuel points per game to the four position, Hayes' FanDuel salary stands at $4,200.
numberfire.com
Nuggets starting Nikola Jokic (hamstring) on Tuesday, Zeke Nnaji to bench
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (hamstring) is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Jokic will make his 42nd start at center after Denver's superstar was forced to miss two games with left hamstring tightness. In 34.2 expected minutes, numberFIre's models expect Jokic to score 56.8 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Celtics' Payton Pritchard starting on Tuesday in place of Jaylen Brown (adductor)
Boston Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Miami Heat. Pritchard will get the start on Tuesday with Jaylen Brown (adductor) sidelined for the second night of a back-to-back. Our models expect Pritchard to play 27.7 minutes against Miami. Pritchard's Tuesday projection...
numberfire.com
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert (groin) questionable on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (groin) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Gobert continues to deal with groin soreness and is questionable to face the Pelicans on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 33.4 minutes against New Orleans. Gobert's Wednesday projection...
numberfire.com
Stevens Adams (knee) out for Memphis' Wednesday contest
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game versus the Golden State Warriors. Adams will miss his second straight game with knee soreness. In an opportunity versus a Warriors' team allowing 53.0 FanDuel points per game to centers this season, Xavier Tillman should see an increased role at the five position.
numberfire.com
Charlotte's LaMelo Ball (ankle/wrist) remains out on Tuesday
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle/wrist) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Ball will be sidelined for his third straight contest with ankle and wrist injuries. Expect Dennis Smith Jr. to log more minutes on Tuesday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 594.4 minutes this season...
numberfire.com
Ty Jerome coming off Warriors' bench on Sunday
Golden State Warriors guard Ty Jerome will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Stephen Curry missed Friday night's game due to left hip tightness. However, he's been fully cleared for action on Sunday to close out the week. He'll immediately start in his return, sending Jerome back to a role off the bench.
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) available for Lakers' Tuesday contest against Clippers
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) will play in Tuesday's game versus the Los Angeles Clippers. James is active against his intrastate rivals after the Lakers' superstar was listed as questionable. In 35.5 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project James to score 52.4 FanDuel points. James' current projection includes 30.8...
numberfire.com
Boston's Grant Williams starting on Tuesday, Blake Griffin to bench
Boston Celtics power forward Grant Williams is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Miami Heat. Williams will start at power forward after Blake Griffin was sent to the bench. In 29.2 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Williams to score 20.4 FanDuel points. Williams' current projection includes 9.6 points, 4.5 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Heat starting Max Strus for inactive Jimmy Butler (back) on Tuesday
Miami Heat shooting guard Max Strus is starting in Tuesday's contest versus the Boston Celtics. Strus will make his 25th appearance in Miami's starting lineup after Jimmy Butler was ruled out with lower back stiffness. In 33.6 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Strus to score 22.1 FanDuel points. Strus' Tuesday...
numberfire.com
Indiana's Andrew Nembhard (illness) ruled out on Tuesday
Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (illness) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Nembhard will sit out at home after Indiana's rookie was ruled out with an illness. In a matchup versus a Bulls' team ranked 12th in defensive rating, expect Bennedict Mathurin to play an increased role on Tuesday.
numberfire.com
Brandon Ingram (toe) ruled out for Pelicans' Tuesday matchup versus Denver
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (toe) will not play in Tuesday's contest versus the Denver Nuggets. Ingram will remain sidelined despite participating in consecutive full practices. In a matchup against a Nuggets' team ranked 16th in defensive rating, expect Trey Murphy to play an increased role on Tuesday night.
numberfire.com
Cody Martin (knee) doubtful for Hornets on Tuesday
Charlotte Hornets guard Cody Martin (knee) is doubtful to play in Tuesday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Martin looks like he will miss fifth straight contest after he was listed as doubtful with left knee soreness. In a matchup versus a Phoenix team ranked 11th in defensive rating, Dennis Smith Jr. should see more minutes on Tuesday if Martin is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Taurean Prince (ankle) out for Timberwolves' Wednesday matchup
Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Taurean Prince (ankle) is ruled out for Wednesday's contest versus the New Orleans Pelicans. Prince will miss his second straight game with a left ankle sprain. In a matchup against a New Orleans' squad ranked 16th in opposing true shooting percentage, Kyle Anderson is a candidate for an increased role on Wednesday.
