South Bend, IN

Benjamin Morrison, Joe Alt Named Preseason All-Americans By ESPN

By Bryan Driskell
 3 days ago

ESPN named Notre Dame stars Joe Alt and Benjamin Morrison to its Way-Too-Early All-American Team for 2023

ESPN released its first look at a preseason All-American team for the 2023 season, and Notre Dame had a pair of standouts named to the list. ESPN had rising sophomore cornerback Benjamin Morrison and rising junior offensive tackle Joe Alt on their list.

Alt being on the list isn't a surprise, as the Minnesota native earned first-team All-American honors in 2022 by the Associated Press, ESPN, CBS Sports and Pro Football Focus. Alt was named a Freshman All-American following the 2021. campaign.

He was a consistently effective blocker throughout his sophomore campaign, and according to Pro Football Focus he didn't allow a single sack all season and gave up just eight total pressures in 13 games.

"As a sophomore, Alt was one of the most dominant and consistent tackles in the country. According to Pro Football Focus, he didn't allow any sacks and allowed only five pressures all season. The 6-8, 317-pound Alt is extremely agile after playing tight end in high school and is following in the footsteps of his father, John Alt, who earned multiple Pro Bowl selections in the NFL. Alt will also have a new quarterback to protect from his left tackle position in 2023 with Sam Hartman transferring in from Wake Forest." - Chris Low, ESPN

Morrison being named to the early All-American list was a bit surprising, but also well deserved. The Arizona native was a consensus freshman All-American in 2022 after picking off six passes and showing top-notch cover skills.

"Morrison is fresh off a splendid freshman season. His six interceptions were the most for a Notre Dame player since Manti Te'o picked off seven passes during the 2012 season. The 6-foot, 180-pound Morrison started nine games a year ago, and all six of his interceptions came in the final five games. His 96-yard interception return for a touchdown in the 35-14 win over Clemson was one of the plays of the year for the Irish. Morrison turned in a three-interception game against the Boston College Eagles and picked off his final pass in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl win over the South Carolina Gamecocks." - Low

Morrison finished his freshman season with 30 tackles and five pass break ups to go with those six interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown against Clemson.

