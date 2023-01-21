ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huron County, OH

Reward doubles for information on missing Huron County mother

By Jordan Unger
 4 days ago

***The video above is from a previous report***

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The reward has gone up for information leading to a Huron County mother who has been missing since 2017.

According to investigators, several anonymous donors pledged up to $10,000 for information on the whereabouts of 41-year-old Amanda Dean .

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is taking over the search more than five years after she was reported missing.

The initial search ended just 24 hours after it began, when Huron County officials assured the family that Dean was safe.

Ashton’s Army: Community backs young boy with brain cancer

But Dean’s family hasn’t heard from her since. Earlier this month , Dean’s family requested for “proof of life,” which Huron County authorities were unable to give.

If you have any information regarding Amanda’s disappearance, please contact either BCI at 855-BCI-OHIO or the Huron County Sheriff’s Office at 419-663-2828.

