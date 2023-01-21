Read full article on original website
Related
KATU.com
Gresham-Barlow School District to hold suicide prevention meetings for families
PORTLAND, Ore. — "Suicide is the leading cause of death in the state of Oregon, for individuals that are age 10 to 24," said Diane Benavides Wille, vice president of equity, inclusion and workforce development at Lifeworks Northwest. In an effort to lower that number, the Gresham-Barlow School District...
KATU.com
Oregon's Bonamici says she continues to recover after hit by car
PORTLAND, Ore. — U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Oregon, says she continues to recover from an accident earlier this month. She and her husband were hit by a car while crossing the street in Northwest Portland on Friday, Jan. 13. The couple had just left an event. Bonamici suffered a...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
KING TIDES – Barview Tillamook Bay Jetties 1/22/23 – Video by Don Backman
It doesn’t matter how many times we see it – the power of the ocean is awe-inspiring and as most lifelong Tillamook County residents will tell you we never tire of witnessing the display. Tillamook County Pioneer photographer/videographer Don Backman said he didn’t expect to get much excitement...
KATU.com
Missing show dogs found alive in Vancouver; reunited with owners
PORTLAND, Ore. — The four dogs that went missing Saturday morning have been found. Portland Police say an alert citizen spotted the van abandoned on the side of a Vancouver road. All four dogs were still inside the van when it was located. Portland Police assisted with the return...
opb.org
Who is the California group bidding to operate homeless camps in Portland?
Your browser does not support the audio element. The city of Portland is moving forward with a controversial plan to create several massive outdoor homeless encampments throughout the city. According to Mayor Ted Wheeler’s Office, the city has closed its request for proposals to operate the outdoor shelters and it’s reviewing the submissions.
‘Boom! Trailer blew up’: Portland residents share concerns
Residents in a North Portland neighborhood want action from city leaders after the explosion of a camper-trailer parked on a busy street corner in the early hours of Saturday.
KATU.com
Portland leaders, Asian Americans mourn victims of Monterey Park mass shooting
PORTLAND, Ore — Portland leaders and leaders in Oregon's Asian American community mourned the loss of the victims of the Monterey Park mass shooting while still celebrating the Lunar New Year here. Police there say a gunman killed 10 people at a ballroom dance studio during a Lunar New...
KATU.com
Portland firefighters rescue trapped puppy from underground pipe
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Fire & Rescue helped save a small dog that had gotten stuck in a pipe on Monday, the organization said. Crews were called to the scene and learned the tiny pup had crawled into an exposed 6" pipe and out of arms' reach. Firefighters say...
KATU.com
Burglar's impossible mission: Rappelling from ceiling in Christmas Walmart jewelry heist
WOODLAND, Wash. — A bold burglar broke into a Woodland Walmart in an unusual, action movie-esque ceiling-rappelling heist, police say. The Woodland Police Department confirmed the burglary happened on Christmas Day 2022, and that surveillance footage caught the break-in on video. The investigation and video indicate the suspect waited...
KATU.com
LIV Golf not returning to Pumpkin Ridge; No Northwest events on the 2023 schedule
PORTLAND, Ore. — The LIV Golf Series, backed by the Saudi Royal Fund, will not be making a second visit to Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club. The series schedule was released on Monday and Portland was not on the list of events for 2023. The event in Portland drew protests...
KATU.com
Oregon 'Pollinator Paradise' license plate designed by high school student from Estacada
PORTLAND, Ore. — KATU first told you about the 'pollinator's paradise' plate on Friday and now we meet the young man who designed the plate. The plate design was done by Marek Stanton, a high school student from Estacada. It features a honeybee and a yellow-faced bumble bee, just...
kpic
62-year-old Yamhill County man dies in prison
PENDLETON, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections adult in custody, Thomas James Kjersten, passed away January 23, 2023, the Dept. of Corrections said in a press release. Kjersten was incarcerated at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution (EOCI) in Pendleton and passed away at the facility. "As with all in-custody...
Beaverton follows Kotek's lead in declaring homeless emergency
The Beaverton City Council is also weighing new rules around camping and the siting of homeless shelters.
KATU.com
Portland area ice skaters ready for U.S. Nationals
SHERWOOD, Ore. — It’s a special week for five figure skaters from the Portland area. They are taking part in the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in San Jose, California. The five were at Sherwood Ice Arena in Sherwood, Oregon recently to practice. Samuel Mindra, 19, is from Happy...
thatoregonlife.com
Hand-Blown Glass Hearts Are Yours to Find and Keep in Tualatin, Oregon
Beginning on February 1st, 2023, you can celebrate the “Month of Love” in local Tualatin parks. In an event similar to the Oregon coast’s Finders Keepers, 175 beautiful hand-blown heart-shaped glass baubles will be hidden around local parks and trails. Be lucky enough to find one to take home as a treasured souvenir, or leave it and spread the love for someone else to find.
KGW
White Portland ‘peace bikes’ mistaken for traffic death memorials
The bikes aren’t intended to be ghost bikes, which usually mark where a cyclist was killed. The artist had a somewhat different message in mind.
KATU.com
Central Precinct officers recover fentanyl, crystal meth from stolen car in SW Portland
PORTLAND, Ore, — Portland Police seized five pounds of fentanyl and four pounds of crystal meth from a stolen car Monday night. Police say officers from Central Precinct found the stolen car at a parking garage off Southwest Morrison Street. The fentanyl was packaged in several zip-loc style bags.
kptv.com
Community mourns year’s first Portland shooting victim, witness calls him hero
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A community is mourning as Portland police search for the person responsible for the first deadly shooting of 2023. A friend of that victim said his final act was heroic. Memorials set up around this area show just how loved he was. At one right behind...
KATU.com
Warren Forrest on trial for another murder, scary new details emerge in witness testimony
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A convicted killer is back on trial in Clark County for new charges related to a cold case from 1974. Warren Forrest is currently serving a life sentence for killing Vancouver teenager Krista Blake. PAST COVERAGE | Investigators looking for serial killer connection in 1970s killing...
KATU.com
Portland Public Schools could protect vehicles from vandals, thieves with electric fencing
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — After years of being the target of vandalism and theft, Portland Public Schools is proposing a plan to protect their mini school buses by installing electric fencing around the district's two Northeast Portland bus yards. This comes in the form of a $250,000 contract proposal...
Comments / 0