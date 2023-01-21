ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, OR

KATU.com

Oregon's Bonamici says she continues to recover after hit by car

PORTLAND, Ore. — U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Oregon, says she continues to recover from an accident earlier this month. She and her husband were hit by a car while crossing the street in Northwest Portland on Friday, Jan. 13. The couple had just left an event. Bonamici suffered a...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Missing show dogs found alive in Vancouver; reunited with owners

PORTLAND, Ore. — The four dogs that went missing Saturday morning have been found. Portland Police say an alert citizen spotted the van abandoned on the side of a Vancouver road. All four dogs were still inside the van when it was located. Portland Police assisted with the return...
VANCOUVER, WA
opb.org

Who is the California group bidding to operate homeless camps in Portland?

Your browser does not support the audio element. The city of Portland is moving forward with a controversial plan to create several massive outdoor homeless encampments throughout the city. According to Mayor Ted Wheeler’s Office, the city has closed its request for proposals to operate the outdoor shelters and it’s reviewing the submissions.
PORTLAND, OR
kpic

62-year-old Yamhill County man dies in prison

PENDLETON, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections adult in custody, Thomas James Kjersten, passed away January 23, 2023, the Dept. of Corrections said in a press release. Kjersten was incarcerated at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution (EOCI) in Pendleton and passed away at the facility. "As with all in-custody...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Portland area ice skaters ready for U.S. Nationals

SHERWOOD, Ore. — It’s a special week for five figure skaters from the Portland area. They are taking part in the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in San Jose, California. The five were at Sherwood Ice Arena in Sherwood, Oregon recently to practice. Samuel Mindra, 19, is from Happy...
PORTLAND, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Hand-Blown Glass Hearts Are Yours to Find and Keep in Tualatin, Oregon

Beginning on February 1st, 2023, you can celebrate the “Month of Love” in local Tualatin parks. In an event similar to the Oregon coast’s Finders Keepers, 175 beautiful hand-blown heart-shaped glass baubles will be hidden around local parks and trails. Be lucky enough to find one to take home as a treasured souvenir, or leave it and spread the love for someone else to find.
TUALATIN, OR

