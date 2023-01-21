Beginning on February 1st, 2023, you can celebrate the “Month of Love” in local Tualatin parks. In an event similar to the Oregon coast’s Finders Keepers, 175 beautiful hand-blown heart-shaped glass baubles will be hidden around local parks and trails. Be lucky enough to find one to take home as a treasured souvenir, or leave it and spread the love for someone else to find.

TUALATIN, OR ・ 5 DAYS AGO