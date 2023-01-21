ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC 33/40 News

Coosa Co. church continues to be resource center after mid-January tornado

Nearly two weeks ago an EF-3 tornado swept through several counties, including Coosa County. Officials estimated 55 homes were damaged, including along Highway 18 near Rehobeth United Methodist Church. The church has been a center for volunteers, donations, and hope after the storm. "This little church hasn't been used for...
COOSA COUNTY, AL
95.3 The Bear

Use Caution: Vehicle Fire Reported on US 82

Use extra caution when driving on US 82 before Boyd Road this evening. It's being reported by "Cap" Ray Allen, Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa's traffic reporter, that there was a vehicle fire on US 82 near mile marker 35. From the pictures, the vehicle looks to be a white Jeep. The...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Major crash blocking several lanes on I-459 NB past Hwy 280

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Traffic is building up on I-459 N this morning after a crash shut down several lanes. It happened just past the HWY 280 exit just before 7 a.m. Officials are on the scene. No word yet on any injuries. Please use caution in this area. Get...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

ADEM: "Unauthorized" dumping at landfill for years

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — The burning St. Clair County landfill has a decade-long relationship with Alabama Department of Environmental Management inspectors. Starting with a complaint of unauthorized dumping at the 13-acre site on Jan. 9, 2013, state regulators have visited the property just outside Moody about once a year. Seven...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
hooversun.com

Jefferson County Commision approves deputy county manager, finance & revenue directors

The Jefferson County Commission recently approved the promotion of a new deputy county manager, finance director and revenue director. Daren Lanier was promoted to be the deputy county manager over human and community services. He will oversee the coroner and medical examiner’s office, Board of Registrars, youth detention, workforce development and community services, and Family Court, according to the county’s website.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
WSFA

SNAP replacement benefits offered in 6 counties affected by Jan. 12 storms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources has announced SNAP replacement benefits for program participants in six counties who experienced food losses in the Jan. 12 tornado outbreak. Eligible recipients in the following counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR office by Feb. 2:
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

Mashonda Taylor appointed to water works board

Mashonda Taylor has been appointed to the Birmingham Water Works Board, according to a release from the City of Birmingham. The appointment was made by Mayor Woodfin to fill a vacancy on the board. Her term will expire on December 31, 2024. Taylor is currently the executive director of Woodlawn...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Walker County Sheriff's Office projects more revenue with revamped federal inmate program

The Walker County Sheriff's Office anticipates an increase in revenue this fiscal year through its federal inmate program. "The federal inmate program is not something that's brand new," said T.J. Armstrong, Public Information Officer for the Walker County Sheriff's Office. "Sheriff Smith brought in Justin White who had a lot of experience in that area and allowed him to totally revamp and restructure the federal inmate program so that it would operate more efficiently."
wbrc.com

71-year-old Pleasant Grove man killed in domestic incident

PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pleasant Grove Police Department is investigating the death a 71-year-old man killed early Monday morning. Rudolphus Wynn stabbed to death during a reported domestic incident according to the Jefferson County coroner. It happened around 3:17 a.m. in the 400 block of 13th Place. Police...
PLEASANT GROVE, AL
Bham Now

The St Clair Restaurant and Tavern now open in Pell City

A new duo restaurant just opened in Pell City. The St Clair and Tavern at The St Clair offers both a fine and casual dining experience. Whether it is a fancy date night or a dinner with friends, The St Clair restaurants is the place to go. Keep reading to find your new fav spot in Pell City.
PELL CITY, AL
CBS 42

Pedestrian struck, killed near I-459 interchange

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday night in Hoover. According to Hoover Police, officers received calls around 9:08 p.m., of a pedestrian walking in the travel lanes on I-65 north, near mile-marker 249. Another call came in stating that a man had been hit by an F-150, […]
HOOVER, AL

