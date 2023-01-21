Read full article on original website
Calera to Welcome First of Its Kind: The Comfort Inn & Suites HotelBryan DijkhuizenCalera, AL
Time for Some Fun! Events Happening In Birmingham and Surrounding Areas From January 23, 2023 until February 4, 2023The World Around Jae and BeyondBirmingham, AL
Shoplifting Alert! New Release January 19, 2023 - Hoover Police Department Looking for Person Of Interest InvolvingThe World Around Jae and BeyondHoover, AL
Restaurant News- Culver's in Hoover and All Other Alabama Locations Have Made a Change To The MenuThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
EPA Officially Took Over the Environmental Landfill Fire 15 Miles Northeast of Birmingham that Continues to SmokeZack LoveBirmingham, AL
ABC 33/40 News
Coosa Co. church continues to be resource center after mid-January tornado
Nearly two weeks ago an EF-3 tornado swept through several counties, including Coosa County. Officials estimated 55 homes were damaged, including along Highway 18 near Rehobeth United Methodist Church. The church has been a center for volunteers, donations, and hope after the storm. "This little church hasn't been used for...
Use Caution: Vehicle Fire Reported on US 82
Use extra caution when driving on US 82 before Boyd Road this evening. It's being reported by "Cap" Ray Allen, Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa's traffic reporter, that there was a vehicle fire on US 82 near mile marker 35. From the pictures, the vehicle looks to be a white Jeep. The...
wbrc.com
Major crash blocking several lanes on I-459 NB past Hwy 280
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Traffic is building up on I-459 N this morning after a crash shut down several lanes. It happened just past the HWY 280 exit just before 7 a.m. Officials are on the scene. No word yet on any injuries. Please use caution in this area. Get...
Calera man ID’d as pedestrian struck, killed on I-65 in Hoover
A Shelby County man has been identified as the pedestrian fatally struck on Interstate 65 in Hoover. Hoover 911 received a call at 9:08 p.m. Friday reporting a person waling in the travel lines of I-65 northbound, said police Capt. Keith Czeskleba. A second caller then reported a male had...
wvtm13.com
ADEM: "Unauthorized" dumping at landfill for years
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — The burning St. Clair County landfill has a decade-long relationship with Alabama Department of Environmental Management inspectors. Starting with a complaint of unauthorized dumping at the 13-acre site on Jan. 9, 2013, state regulators have visited the property just outside Moody about once a year. Seven...
Here's a List of Different Tickets and Fines That Can Be Paid in Shelby County Alabama Without Having To Appear Before
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events provided via the Shelby County Courthouse Circuit Clerk's Office website as of January 23, 2023. Please be sure to visit the Shelby County Courthouse Circuit Clerk's Office for any new updates; permission given to use.
hooversun.com
Jefferson County Commision approves deputy county manager, finance & revenue directors
The Jefferson County Commission recently approved the promotion of a new deputy county manager, finance director and revenue director. Daren Lanier was promoted to be the deputy county manager over human and community services. He will oversee the coroner and medical examiner’s office, Board of Registrars, youth detention, workforce development and community services, and Family Court, according to the county’s website.
WSFA
SNAP replacement benefits offered in 6 counties affected by Jan. 12 storms
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources has announced SNAP replacement benefits for program participants in six counties who experienced food losses in the Jan. 12 tornado outbreak. Eligible recipients in the following counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR office by Feb. 2:
wvtm13.com
Grand opening for Craig Crisis Care Center bringing mental health services to Central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — There will be a ribbon cutting for the Craig Crisis Care Center, a state funded mental health facility in Birmingham, on Tuesday. The state began awarding funding for crisis centers across Alabama in 2021. In October of 2021, Birmingham was chosen as one of the locations.
Bham Now
Job seekers: There are over 21K job openings in the Greater Birmingham Area
Birmingham, it’s a great time to be looking for your next job. According to Indeed.com, the Birmingham-Hoover area has over 21K job openings. Keep reading to find out about the job market and local companies hiring. Bham Now’s current featured job listings. Your browser does not support JavaScript,...
Luxury Lake Tuscaloosa Condos Listed for Pre-Sale With Eye-Popping Prices
A few dozen ultra-luxe condominiums planned for the shores of Lake Tuscaloosa are available for pre-sale at prices that reflect their exclusivity. The Hillhouse Condos are a $54 million project that will bring 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom residences to the North River Yacht Club on Lake Tuscaloosa. As the Thread...
ABC 33/40 News
Mashonda Taylor appointed to water works board
Mashonda Taylor has been appointed to the Birmingham Water Works Board, according to a release from the City of Birmingham. The appointment was made by Mayor Woodfin to fill a vacancy on the board. Her term will expire on December 31, 2024. Taylor is currently the executive director of Woodlawn...
ABC 33/40 News
Walker County Sheriff's Office projects more revenue with revamped federal inmate program
The Walker County Sheriff's Office anticipates an increase in revenue this fiscal year through its federal inmate program. "The federal inmate program is not something that's brand new," said T.J. Armstrong, Public Information Officer for the Walker County Sheriff's Office. "Sheriff Smith brought in Justin White who had a lot of experience in that area and allowed him to totally revamp and restructure the federal inmate program so that it would operate more efficiently."
wbrc.com
71-year-old Pleasant Grove man killed in domestic incident
PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pleasant Grove Police Department is investigating the death a 71-year-old man killed early Monday morning. Rudolphus Wynn stabbed to death during a reported domestic incident according to the Jefferson County coroner. It happened around 3:17 a.m. in the 400 block of 13th Place. Police...
ABC 33/40 News
Bibb County deputy injured in shooting, senator talk 'Good Time' prison revisions
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Senate Bill 1, also known as the Deputy Brad Johnson Act, would revise Alabama's Good Time law. This law lays out how inmates accrue “good time” behavior incentives to reduce their time in prison. If passed by Alabama lawmakers this Spring during...
Bham Now
Pet Paradise– a boarding, grooming, & vet care facility opening first Alabama location in Hoover
Pet Paradise will be opening a new grooming, boarding and veterinary care facility in 2023. The company currently has 50 locations across nine states but the Tattersall Park project will be their first location in Alabama. Pet Paradise journey to Hoover. In 2021, the Hoover City Council gave approval for...
comebacktown.com
Local entrepreneur sells company for $1.2 billion—big win for Birmingham
When you read this column, you may think it’s about a successful entrepreneur selling his business and making a lot of money. He did make a lot of money, but the real story is that this man plans to build multiple businesses that will create many much needed high paying jobs.
Bham Now
The St Clair Restaurant and Tavern now open in Pell City
A new duo restaurant just opened in Pell City. The St Clair and Tavern at The St Clair offers both a fine and casual dining experience. Whether it is a fancy date night or a dinner with friends, The St Clair restaurants is the place to go. Keep reading to find your new fav spot in Pell City.
Pedestrian struck, killed near I-459 interchange
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday night in Hoover. According to Hoover Police, officers received calls around 9:08 p.m., of a pedestrian walking in the travel lanes on I-65 north, near mile-marker 249. Another call came in stating that a man had been hit by an F-150, […]
ABC 33/40 News
21-year-old arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Coosa County
COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A 21-year-old was arrested and charged in connection to a deadly shooting last week in Coosa County. The Coosa County Sheriff's Office said 31-year-old Robin Durell Braswell was shot in the chest on Coosa County Road 52 in Goodwater. He was pronounced dead after...
