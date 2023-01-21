Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dog accidentally shoots man: Kansas deputy finds 32-year-old hunter dead in his carSan HeraldWichita, KS
24-Year-Old Wichita mom left three children home alone, endangering their lives in a smoke-filled homeEdy ZooWichita, KS
This Huge Flea Market in Kansas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire StateJoe MertensWichita, KS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Unique new restaurant opening in KansasKristen WaltersWichita, KS
Related
KWCH.com
Wichita police investigating suspicious death
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are investigating the death of 63-year-old Loyd Alexander of Wichita on Monday. At around 1:45 p.m., officers responded to a suspicious death call in the 500 block of N. New York. Police spoke with a 53-year-old woman who said she found Alexander dead in the living room of his home.
Man found dead at home Monday is Wichita’s latest homicide
Police were called to the 500 block of North New York around 1:45 Monday afternoon. A 53-year-old woman reported finding 63-year-old Loyd Alexander dead in the living room of his home:
kfdi.com
Man arrested for mom’s death near McPherson
An 18-year-old man has been arrested for the death of his mother at a home near McPherson. Canton police were called to a home Monday afternoon, where they found 52-year-old Briana Lance dead in the back yard. The KBI, McPherson County Sheriff’s Office and the McPherson Police Department joined the investigation. They were able to locate the suspect, who has been arrested for second-degree murder. Formal charges are pending.
McPherson County woman killed, family member arrested
Law enforcement officers are calling her death a homicide, and they have made an arrest in the case.
KAKE TV
Kansas teen arrested for allegedly killing his mother
CANTON, Kan. (KAKE) - "This is pretty heartbreaking for this whole town, because she was just a really sweet person," said Rachel Weyand. Weyand has lived in Canton, KS since she was a child. She says her neighbor, Briana Lance, helped her through countless hard times. "She was just that...
Missing Wichita man, 22, found dead near train tracks, police say
This marks the second police investigation where a person was found dead on Monday.
KAKE TV
Wichita woman sentenced to 15 years in death of man found in car
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One of four people accused in the death of a man whose body was found in a car in 2020 has been sentenced to just over 15 years in prison for her role in the homicide. Ariana Cook, 22, pleaded no contest in November to conspiracy...
KWCH.com
KBI: 3 deputies injuried, suspect dead in SW Kansas shootout
KBI identifies Arizona murder suspect killed in SW Kansas officer-involved shooting. A hectic situation that involved a shootout, a murder suspect’s death and injury to three deputies remains under investigation in Dodge City. Updated: 5 hours ago. A woman who lives in the home said she's glad her family...
classiccountry1070.com
Teenager injured in southeast Wichita shooting
Wichita police are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old girl injured. Officers were flagged down at Lincoln and Oliver shortly before 2:30 Sunday morning. They were told about a teenage shooting victim in the 4900 block of East Harry. They went to that location and found the teenage girl with a gunshot wound to the leg. The girl was taken to a hospital for treatment.
kfdi.com
Police investigating stabbing and shooting in south Wichita
Police said a man was shot and a woman was stabbed during a disturbance at a south Wichita home Sunday evening. Police were called to a home in the 3100 block of South Rutan, near 31st S. and Hillside, around 8:30 p.m. Officers found a 22-year-old man who had been shot in the leg. He was treated and released at a hospital. A 30-year-old woman was stabbed in the abdomen, and she was hospitalized in serious condition.
Teen girl shot in southeast Wichita early Sunday
A teen girl was shot in southeast Wichita overnight.
KWCH.com
Wichita teen injured in early morning shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A teenage girl was injured in a shooting near Harry and Oliver early Sunday morning, the Wichita Police Department said. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4900 block of E. Harry. Police learned a 17-year-old girl was in a car with two men...
Woman stabbed, man shot in Wichita Sunday night
A woman was stabbed, and a man was shot in Wichita Sunday night.
Car chase in south Kansas ends after fiery crash
A car chase in south Kansas over the weekend ended in a fiery crash.
WIBW
Car collides with school bus Monday afternoon in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A car collided with a school bus transporting five children Monday afternoon on the north side of Wichita, authorities said. The crash was reported at 4:25 p.m. Monday at 53rd and Hillside streets. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2010 Dodge Charger that was eastbound...
KWCH.com
Man shot, woman stabbed after dispute in S. Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update Jan. 23: Police say they responded to the call of the shooting/stabbing at around 8:25 Sunday in the 3100 block of S. Rutan. While en route, they found a 22-year-old man at E. Ross Parkway and S. Rutan who said he had been shot in the leg at the home on Rutan. He said he was shot by an unknown man who fled the scene. The shooting victim was taken to the hospital and later released.
KWCH.com
Fatal officer-involved shooting in Wellington under KBI investigation
WELLINGTON, Kan. (KWCH) - One man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Wellington Saturday night. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday at 1111 E. 7th St. in Wellington, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Sunday in a statement. The Wellington Police Department responded to a disturbance reported at...
classiccountry1070.com
Man killed in confrontation with police in Wellington
A 30-year-old man was killed Saturday night in a confrontation with police officers at a home in Wellington. Two officers were called to a home in the 1100 block of East 7th around 10:30 p.m. on a report of a disturbance. A woman told the officers her boyfriend was inside, tearing the house up. The officers went inside and they saw a man coming out of a bedroom with a large knife. They ordered him to drop the knife, but he started moving toward them. One officer fired several times and struck the man, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as Harley Bagby of Wellington.
Fentanyl-laced Percocet pill killed Wichita mother. Man admits he sold it to her.
Javyn F. Johnson, 24, admitted that he sold Chanelle Pratt two pills for $50 on Aug. 17, 2019, but claims he didn’t know they contained the deadly narcotic.
Comments / 0