Midland, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Power outages in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to Oncor’s outage map, as of 9 a.m. there are currently 955 outages being reported in Odessa. The outages are mostly in north Odessa. Oncor says the estimated restoration is at 11:30 a.m. For the latest on outages, you can click here.
ODESSA, TX
Fatal crash on SH 349, 16 miles south of Midland

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to Texas DPS, there was a fatal crash in Midland County at 7:32am on January 21, 2023. The crash occurred on SH 349, 16 miles south of Midland. The investigation revealed that William Edward Jansen, 66, was driving a trailer in a private drive...
MIDLAND, TX
Midland County approves traffic changes

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Monday, Midland County approved mulitple traffic changes. Stop signs are coming on ECR 130 & SCR 1180 in the next few days. In addition, you can expect a speed reduction to 35 MPH on ECR 130 between SH 349 & FM 715. For more information...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
City of Andrews phone lines down, landfill closed

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - According to a post on the city’s Facebook page the City of Andrews’ phone lines are down. The post says that this is due to the weather. In addition, the city has closed the landfill. CBS7 will update this story with more information as...
ANDREWS, TX
Midland City Council votes against Hogan Park Conservancy project

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland City Council voted 4 - 2 against the Hogan Park Project at today’s meeting. The vote was a resolution on whether or not to approve a development and lease agreement with the Permian Basin quality of place conservancy for the design, construction, maintenance and operation of certain improvements to Hogan Park.
MIDLAND, TX
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 1/24/23 PM

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 1/24/23: A strong Winter storm system has moved into West Texas on this morning bringing colder air and areas of rain changing over to snow across the northern Permian Basin...southeast New Mexico and into the Guadalupe mountains. Accumulations look to be light but could be up to 1 to 2 inches in these areas. Further south...a rain/snow mix is expected across the Midland/Odessa area with little to no accumulation expected. Travel problems will be limited but bridges and overpasses will have slick spots through Wednesday morning.
ODESSA, TX
Midland College’s search for President is underway

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland College Board of Trustees announced on Tuesday, that they have begun the search to identify the next President of Midland College. Steve Kiser, the Board of Trustees chair, says that the Board is committed to conducting an equitable, inclusive, and transparent national search that will attract a strong and diverse pool of candidates from throughout Texas and the nation.
MIDLAND, TX
Reagan Magnet Elementary in Odessa unveils unique mural

Recording of the CBS7 Early Morning Newscasts. The Odessa College men’s basketball team defeated rival Midland College 70-67 Monday night inside MC’s Chaparral Center. The Midland College women’s basketball team defeated rival Odessa College 66-62 on Monday night inside MC’s Chaparral Center. Finding Family: Louis. Updated:...
ODESSA, TX
Midland College hosts presidential search open forums

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Open forums to assist in the search and selection of a new Midland College president will be on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 2:00 pm. All will be held on the MC main campus, 3600 N. Garfield, in the Allison Fine...
MIDLAND, TX
Odessa High students get invited to prestigious program in New York

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Three Odessa High School students got invited to be a part of the High School Honors Performance series in New York. With the chance to perform in the historic Carnegie Hall. Brothers Ezaiah and Zavian Cisneros, and long time friend Gabriel Haley, are percussionists. They were chosen...
ODESSA, TX
HIGHLIGHTS: #2 Odessa College holds off rival Midland College

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa College men’s basketball team defeated rival Midland College 70-67 Monday night inside MC’s Chaparral Center. The Wranglers (18-1) are ranked #2 in the country and held off an upset bid from the Chaparrals (16-4), who have lost four games in a row.
ODESSA, TX
HIGHLIGHTS: UTPB Women’s defeat St. Mary’s 74-60

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KOSA) - The UTPB Women’s Basketball team improved to 6-7 in the Lone Star Conference on Saturday afternoon when they defeated St. Mary’s 74-60. They return home on Tuesday where they will host Western New Mexico. Tip-off is at 5:30. Watch below for more.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Country music star Larry Gatlin teaching UTPB music course

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Country music star Larry Gatlin of the Gatlin Brothers, a grammy award winning trio, is teaching a music class at the University of Texas Permian Basin this semester. A famous country music singer and West Texas native, Gatlin taught his first music class tonight as a...
ODESSA, TX

