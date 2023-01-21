Read full article on original website
City of Twin Falls reminds people the dangers of flushing non-flushable items
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Twin Falls is reminding people to be mindful of what you flush down your toilet and other drains. There has been an increase of people flushing paper towels and flushable wipes down the toilet, none of which are able to be flushed. What happens is, over time, the sewers get backed up, and eventually clogged, making it so the public works department has to come and unclog that area.
Three vehicle crash on Hwy. 93 sends one to the hospital Monday afternoon
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police are investigating a three-vehicle injury collision that occurred on Monday afternoon on Highway 93 – south of Twin Falls. According to a press release issued by ISP, at a little before 6 p.m., a 47-year-old female from Twin Falls was...
Twin Falls Says Goodbye to Another Store, but is it Really Closed?
A new year, but a similar trend continues to be happening around Twin Falls, and that is another store is closing its doors, but unlike other stores that have closed in the area, this one is a little different. It seems to be far too often that another business is closing its doors and saying goodbye to the area, but there are those rare instances where not everything is as it seems, and perhaps the store that closed, isn't truly closed in the way you think.
Have You Experienced The Toilet Paper Conundrum In Twin Falls Stores?
This is an update on a story from back in 2019, before toilet paper was coveted and hoarded. Times were simpler before the pandemic. Or were they?. Do you ever walk down the paper towel aisle or the toilet paper row and find yourself stuck in a mathematical anomaly? Seriously - the guy in this video is on point and if you really try to figure out the numbers on how much is actually on a roll, your head will melt.
Tragedy Strikes Idaho’s Finest Burger Joint
I live two and a half hours drive from the Garage Café in Notus and, yet. When I mention it to many people in Twin Falls, they know the place. They’ll share memories of meals there. Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury liked to stop there for breakfast when he served as Chief of Police in Nampa. The late Coach Pete Coulson considered it a favorite stop.
Man Arrested Following Crash with Sun Valley Police Car
HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A Picabo man was arrest following a crash with a police car Friday afternoon on State Highway 75. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, Jeremy Hellmann, 44, was booked into the Blaine County Detention Center on two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence along with possession of drug paraphernalia. The Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a crash reported on Highway 75 near Elkhorn Road between a van and Sun Valley Police Department SUV. Both vehicles had been headed north when the van drifted into the patrol SUV causing moderate damage. Neither driver had been hurt.
ICYMI: Twin Falls Newest Ice Cream Shop Now Open
Twin Falls gets a new ice cream shop on Blue Lakes Blvd. Twin Falls just got a little cooler with a new ice cream shop on Blue Lakes. This widely popular Boise area franchise opened its fifth location in Twin Falls, Idaho. About Stella's Ice Cream. According to the Stella's...
Proposed windmill project to double the wind energy produced in Idaho
TWIN FALLS - Wind energy in southern Idaho is nothing new. Wind turbines can be seen all along the Interstate 84 corridor from Boise to Pocatello. The Lava Ridge Wind Project, proposed by Magic Valley Energy and LS Power for public lands in Jerome, Lincoln and Shoshone counties, would dwarf south-central Idaho’s existing turbines in both number and height.
Twin Falls Personalized License Plate Slips Past Quality Control
When you drive around Twin Falls or any other town, you’ve probably spent time stuck in traffic trying to decipher personalized license plates. I’m not sure what’s more entertaining, the plates themselves or some of our really bad attempts at translations. They won’t let you put just...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Trio of goat thefts reported in Magic Valley
Jason Rocha went out to feed the family’s 16 goats Tuesday morning at their house south of Wendell and they were gone. All of them. Upon inspection of the area, he found the fence had been cut. Two weeks ago, five goats were taken, again near Wendell, Gooding County...
Twin Falls School District partners with Care Solace to help families connect to mental healthcare
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls School District is working to make mental health care more accessible to their community by partnering with Care Solace. In an effort to help connect people to the different resources available in the community, the new partnership with Care Solace will be able to help families, students, and staff members get connected to counselors, groups, and therapy options in the area.
CSI offers Flex Start Classes to make college more accessible to the public
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho works to make college accessible for everyone, and one way they do that is by offering Flex Start Classes. Flex Start Classes give students the option to start their classes later in the semester, giving students the opportunity to still complete their required coursework, just in a shorter amount of time.
