Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Couple from Texas who had been together since middle school and were expecting a child were shot and killedSan HeraldSan Antonio, TX
Free breakfast tacos in San Antonio this Friday! Find out how to get one.Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Spurs Discussing Major Trade With Boston CelticsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Renters in San Antonio Hit Hard: Rental Prices Skyrocket Higher Than Any Other City in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Get Your Hands on Delicious Girl Scout Cookies Starting tomorrow in San Antonio!Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
SeaWorld offering free admission to preschoolers and Texas teachers
SAN ANTONIO — SeaWorld San Antonio is celebrating education by offering free admission to preschool kids as well as all Texas teachers. Right now, you can get a free preschool or teacher card to be used throughout 2023. The theme park is only offering these cards for a limited time so act fast if you're interested!
KSAT 12
‘He’s a whole jerk.’ Shelter looking for forever home for cheeky French bulldog named Ralphie.
NIAGARA, N.Y. – Meet Ralphie, a smiley French bulldog who is looking for a forever home. The catch? The animal shelter where he currently resides says “he’s a whole jerk- not even half.”. Niagara SPCA officials wrote an adoption post last week for the 26-pound pup that...
This Is Texas' Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular breakfast spots in each state.
hppr.org
In Texas, you can be forced to sell your condo
It was outside the mailroom where Deborah Michals learned she could lose her home. One night this past summer when Michals walked outside her condominium in North Austin to check her mail or catch up with a neighbor doing laundry — she can’t remember which — she noticed a man she didn’t recognize. He told her he’d moved into the condo above hers.
An HOA can stop you from walking your dog before 7 AM; In Texas it can force you to sell your condo
What irks you most about HOAs? Are you walking your dog before 7AM? Are you mandated to hire a professional company, and spend at least $500 to put up Christmas lights? Or, forced to re sod your front lawn in the middle of a scorching summer heat with severe water restrictions? Well, I'll stop there. Before we even began thinking of buying our house, we had already agreed that it would not be on a property controlled by an HOA. We had read and heard many accounts of horrific experiences that had robbed many people of the joy of homeowning.
Girl Scout Cookies will be available in San Antonio starting Wednesday, Jan. 25
Customers can place orders for this year's limited edition cookie, the Raspberry Rally, in addition to buying annual favorites.
Mobile clinic offering no-cost services to the community Wednesday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Public Health District's new mobile clinic will be parked outside Driscoll Elementary School to offer no-cost services to the community on Wednesday. The mobile clinic will be parked outside the school from 10-1 p.m. offering services like HbA1c test screenings and vaccinations...
Rainfall totals for San Antonio and South Texas
SAN ANTONIO — It took more than three weeks of the new year, but Tuesday morning brought healthy showers and sorely needed rain to the San Antonio metro, which for months has experienced extreme or exceptional drought. It remains to be seen whether the Tuesday rain was enough to...
How serious is homelessness in San Antonio?
SAN ANTONIO — More volunteers than ever are expected to show up Tuesday evening for the annual "Point In Time" count of the homeless population in the local area. Planners at the South Alamo Regional Alliance for the Homeless (SARAH) said the fact that people are showing up to help offers proof that San Antonio is a caring community focused of compassionate help.
Neighbors banged on door to alert family to house fire, Windcrest residents say
SAN ANTONIO — Neighbors in Windcrest rushed to alert a family to flames that were beginning to spread through their home amid rainy weather Tuesday morning. The residents escaped, but a family dog did pass away in the blaze. The fire started around 8:15 a.m. along the 600 block...
tourcounsel.com
Rolling Oaks Mall | Shopping mall in San Antonio, Texas
Rolling Oaks Mall offers a great location, ample parking, and security in all areas of the mall. In addition, this site is highly visited by the wide range of stores where you can find everything you need, from home accessories, fashion clothes and more. Notable stores where you can go...
How could $25 million make a difference in the local homeless community?
SAN ANTONIO — Mari Salgado relies on the Catholic Worker House for more than just food and friendship. Salgado is homeless. She said the day shelter, which serves those who are disabled or over age 50, is a safe haven where she can take advantage of many support services.
Dog abandoned at Richardson shelter goes viral, nursed back to health
RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A dog that was abandoned in Richardson just before Christmas has captured the hearts of animal lovers across the country. Now, Richardson Animal Services is hoping that attention translates into a home for the dog, and will serve as a cautionary tale for pet owners.This story starts like so many others—with a change of heart toward a furry family member, and a middle-of-the-night abandonment in a dark parking lot. But what makes this one different is that it was caught on surveillance camera by the Richardson Animal Shelter."You could see, like, a little blur of an animal just...
KSAT 12
Look inside 120-year-old San Antonio home on National Historic Registry
SAN ANTONIO – A nearly 120-year-old home on the National Historic Registry is for sale in San Antonio. The $1.5 million home has three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms and is located at 501 W French Place in midtown, not far from the St. Mary’s Strip.
2 Texas coffee shops ranked among the 25 best in the entire country: Report
Everyone loves a good cup of coffee, whether it's to get your day started or get you through the afternoon to push to the end of the work day. If you're looking for a good latte, macchiato, or just a cup of black coffee, there's no shortage of amazing coffee shops in the country.
fox38corpuschristi.com
San Antonio named the best barbecue city in the U.S.
SAN ANTONIO - The results are in! San Antonio is not only the best city for barbecue in Texas, but also the No.1 in America, according to a report by Clever Real Estate. The home of the Alamo is one of the most memorable cities for BBQ enthusiasts. The city has a BBQ restaurant every 4.6 miles, better than the average city, which has one every 5.4 miles.
Central Texas cafe ranked among best pie restaurants in America by Food Network
DALLAS (KDAF) — While it’s not quite Pi Day in the USA, it’s always a welcome time to talk about one of the greatest desserts known to mankind, especially since Monday, January 23 is National Pie Day (trust us, there’s a difference). National Today encourages, “Naturally,...
Fire in west-side home displaces three adults, four kids & pet
SAN ANTONIO — A late night fire near downtown has forced a family out of their home and into the cold. San Antonio firefighters got the call around 11 p.m. Sunday to Wingate Avenue on the West side. That's not far from Frio City Rd. They say the fire...
BK Designs creating personalized gifts that will sparkle as bright as you | Made in SA
SAN ANTONIO — When the gloves and mask go on, you know things are about to sparkle at, BK Designs. “I think it’s so fun, so expressive it’s definitely a statement piece that people can carry around," BK Designs, owner, Browyn King said. Owner, Browyn King, spends...
Ascension confirms layoffs in Texas
Ascension Seton is one of the Austin region's top employers with over 11,000 employees, according to the Austin Chamber of Commerce's May 2022 employee update.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
San Antonio, TX
29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio local newshttps://www.kens5.com/
Comments / 1