Mandan, ND

Free skate and swim next week for Mandan’s Winter Daze

By Taylor Aasen
 4 days ago

MANDAN, N.D. ( KXNET ) — From free swimming, free skating, volleyball tournaments, and much more.

The Mandan Winter Daze events have fun for the whole family. Reporter Taylor Aasen went to Mandan Parks and Recreation on Friday to find out more about the upcoming events.

There will be fun for all, not just the kids.

“Mandan and Parks and Rec partners with Mandan Golden Age, and there’s different activities hosted at Mandan Gold Golden Age, whether it’s bingo, pinochle, left right center, and just some fun activities,” said Kelly Thomas the Mandan Parks & Recreation marketing & foundation manager.

Get out of the haze and enjoy Winter Daze in Mandan

The women’s volleyball tournament kicks off events this weekend at the Mandan All-Seasons Arena.

The free public skate will start Sunday at the Starion Sports Complex and skate rentals will cost $5.

You can find out more about the events happening next week on the Mandan Parks & Recreation website.

KX News

KX News

