January 22, 2023 – The Decatur Area Arts Council (DAAC) is bringing the Decatur Craft Beer Festival to Central Park in Downtown Decatur. Decatur Craft Beer Festival (DCBFest) will be taking over Central Park on Saturday, May 13, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. While the event is returning to downtown, this will be the first time it is hosted in Central Park. Jerry Johnson, executive director of the DAAC, explained, “The Arts Council is always excited to host events in our downtown neighborhood and Central Park is such a cozy location with plenty of room for all we have planned.”

DECATUR, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO