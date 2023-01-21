Read full article on original website
Property Damage and Arrests in Atlanta Violence Community Comes Together to Rebuild and Address Underlying IssuescreteAtlanta, IL
Iconic retail chain closes another store location in IllinoisKristen WaltersForsyth, IL
Popular Clothing & Lifestyle Retailer is Closing a Location in IllinoisBryan DijkhuizenForsyth, IL
Pharmacy Facts with Friends
January 24, 2023- Jody Hall and Dan McAlpine from Richland Community College’s Financial Aid & Veterans Affairs Departments & joined co-hosts Lauren Young and Dale Colee on Pharmacy Facts with Friends. Other Guests Included:. Payal Ghandi & Kayla Meck- Athletico Physical Therapy.
Decatur Craft Beer Festival to return to downtown Decatur
January 22, 2023 – The Decatur Area Arts Council (DAAC) is bringing the Decatur Craft Beer Festival to Central Park in Downtown Decatur. Decatur Craft Beer Festival (DCBFest) will be taking over Central Park on Saturday, May 13, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. While the event is returning to downtown, this will be the first time it is hosted in Central Park. Jerry Johnson, executive director of the DAAC, explained, “The Arts Council is always excited to host events in our downtown neighborhood and Central Park is such a cozy location with plenty of room for all we have planned.”
Rock Springs Ramble 5K raising funds for natural areas and wildlife
January 24, 2023 – The Macon County Conservation Foundation is holding the third annual 5K fundraiser on Saturday, May 20. Support natural areas and wildlife by running or walking in the Rock Springs Ramble 5K, 1-mile Fun Run/Walk, and kids’ fun run as well as a virtual option for both the 5K and the 1-mile.
HSHS St Marys seeking approval to discontinue select services in modernization plan
January 23, 2023 – St. Mary’s Hospital is seeking approval from the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board to discontinue the service lines of advanced inpatient rehabilitation, obstetrics, newborn nursery, pediatrics, and inpatient behavioral health services. “First and foremost, please be assured that HSHS is committed to...
Governor in Decatur to announced 113.8 million in downstate transit projects
January 24, 2023 – Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation announced that $113.8 million has been awarded to downstate transit providers as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program. The funding brings the total investment in downstate transit via competitive grants to $337.8 million. “I’m proud...
