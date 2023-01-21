Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Lakers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Woman hysterical after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
Democrats Trying To Add New StateNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
NBA Star to Miss Several GamesOnlyHomersWashington, DC
January 6th Trial for Richard BarnettThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
Related
ffxnow.com
County settles on land for future arts center in Reston
The location of Reston’s future arts center is officially inching closer to realization. At a Fairfax County Board of Supervisors’ meeting today (Tuesday), Hunter Mill District Supervisor Walter Alcorn introduced a board matter selecting Block J — near the intersection of Sunset Hills Road and Town Center Parkway — as the location for nearly 60,000-square-foot future arts center.
ffxnow.com
Community outreach on Barton Hill tennis court renovation slated for the spring
Reston Association is poised to share updated plans for the renovation of Barton Hill tennis courts earlier this year. Staff are prepared to host an early spring meeting to share the update plans to upgrade the tennis courts following a legal disagreement with a county that prompted RA to remove lighting upgrades from the plan.
ffxnow.com
Pottery Barn now under construction at the Mosaic District
Construction is underway on a new Pottery Barn on a prominent street corner in the Mosaic District. No signs indicating the store’s identity have been posted yet, but the home furniture company has filed for a commercial alterations permit to renovate the space at 2905 District Avenue, Suite 100.
ffxnow.com
McLean Community Center’s new director hopes to create ‘warm, inclusive environment for all’
To Betsy May-Salazar, the McLean Community Center (MCC) is a place for making connections. Funded by a special resident tax district, the facility at 1234 Ingleside Avenue serves a variety of functions, from organizing community events like the annual McLean Day festival to offering educational classes and providing meeting space.
ffxnow.com
Fairfax County enlists faith groups to spread word of need to act on climate change
The clock is ticking on Fairfax County’s goal of achieving net-zero new carbon emissions by 2050. With local government and school operations accounting for just 5% of all emissions, the county is developing a plan to help residents and organizations take action to reduce their carbon footprint and combat climate change.
ffxnow.com
Construction of condos on former school site in Fairfax City complete
The construction of a 137-unit condominium in the City of Fairfax — The Flats at Boulevard VI — is officially complete. The condominium building is part of Boulevard VI, a mixed-use community by developer IDI on the former site of Paul VI High School in Fairfax. Residents have...
ffxnow.com
Comstock seeks to tweak residential building planned at Reston Row
Comstock is seeking to tweak a critical piece of the Reston Station neighborhood. With one block at Reston Station complete, the developer is moving towards Reston Row. The team is reexamining its 17.6-acre assemblage to complete the neighborhood in a “more organized, intuitive, and rail-focused manner.”. That’s why the...
ffxnow.com
Morning Notes
County Lowers Flags After California Mass Shooting — “The U.S., state and county flags are lowered to half-staff today at all county government facilities as a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated in Monterey Park, California. The flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on Jan. 26.” [Fairfax County/Twitter]
ffxnow.com
Poll: Are you ‘all in’ on a potential Fairfax County casino?
A new set of bills before the General Assembly would allow a casino to be built somewhere along the Silver Line corridor, Washington Business Journal first reported. The casino could be placed somewhere around Tysons, the Reston Town Center or Herndon based on the stipulations of the proposed legislation, which would allow a casino in an urban county with at least 1 million residents.
ffxnow.com
Neighborhood Expert: Kids at home? Make the most of your day with these ideas!
Laura Schwartz is a licensed Realtor in VA, D.C. and MD with McEnearney Associates in Vienna. You can follow Laura on Instagram at @LauraSchwartzRealtor or her Facebook page. Laura can be reached at 703-283-6120 or Laura@GuidingYourMove.com. Oh the dreaded 2-hour early release followed by 2 full days off. I’m here...
ffxnow.com
New dine-in cinema in Reston Town Center to open later this year
It may be a some time before Reston Town Center patrons get a first look at the replacement for BowTie Cinemas. Initially expected to come in late 2022, LOOK Dine-in Cinemas now anticipates an opening sometime in the first half of this year. A company representative told FFXnow that the...
ffxnow.com
NEW: BB gun shooting of red-tailed hawk at Lake Accotink Park under investigation
Virginia’s Conservation Police are investigating a reported shooting of a red-tailed hawk at Lake Accotink Park last week that required the bird to be euthanized. A woman saw the hawk flying near the North Springfield park’s carousel on Wednesday (Jan. 18) afternoon. When she tried to get closer for a photograph, though, she found it “struggling” in Flag Run, a creek that passes through the park, according to Diva Crows, a local songbird rehabilitation center.
ffxnow.com
JUST IN: School Board Vice-Chair Tamara Derenak Kaufax won’t run for reelection this year
Tamara Derenak Kaufax won’t be seeking reelection to the Fairfax County School Board. The three-term Franconia District representative and current board vice-chair announced this morning that she won’t be running this year via an emailed newsletter. “I have never taken lightly my responsibility to you — my constituents,...
ffxnow.com
JUST IN: Armed suspect in Groveton carjacking arrested after police chase
(Updated at 3:40 p.m.) A carjacking in Groveton led to a police pursuit that concluded near the Capital Beltway this morning, Fairfax County police say. Fairfax County Police Department officers have arrested an individual who they believe is responsible for a carjacking that occurred this morning at the intersection of South Kings Highway and Woodstone Place.
Comments / 0