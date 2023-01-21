Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New information leads police to a second suspect linked to capital murder casehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Traffic stop leads to arrest of arson suspect wanted in connection with insurance fraudhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
This Houston couple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston is Home to The Widest Freeway in the World - Are You Prepared to Drive on it?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Black Mayors For Three of the Largest Cities Sat Down Together Last WeekTom HandyHouston, TX
Related
KHOU
Woman accused of vandalizing Houston synagogue
Ezra Law was arrested on Jan. 14 after being accused of destroying Congregation Emanu El. She was released on bond and allegedly went back to the temple.
KHOU
Bond set for smelly, 'B.O. bandit' charged with kidnapping, robbery spree in Galleria area
Lisa Marie Coleman made her first court appearance Monday. She's charged with kidnapping a Galleria employee and robbing at least three westside businesses.
Click2Houston.com
3 suspects arrested, charged in connection with burglary at check cashing business in Bellaire, police say
HOUSTON – Three suspects who were caught burglarizing a check cashing business in west Houston were arrested and charged early Monday, officials said. Michael Pickney, Rodian Pickney, and Christopher Watson were charged with evading officers. Rodian Pickney is also facing a burglary charge, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.
Click2Houston.com
RECOGNIZE THEM? 3 suspects accused of breaking into mailboxes, stealing mail in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for three suspects accused of breaking into several mailboxes in west Houston. On Nov. 25, officers said several unknown suspects broke into multiple mailboxes located in the 2400 block of Augusta Drive. During the incident, officers said surveillance video captured the suspects entering...
theleadernews.com
Husband accused of shooting wife in Northside
Houston police have arrested and charged a man who is accused of shooting and killing his wife in the Northside/Northline area last week, according to the Houston Police Department. Keita Neyusi Albert, 21, is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of his wife, 23-year-old Alexis Falcon, according to Harris...
KHOU
2 killed in shooting at Houston-area gas station, sheriff says
Two men were killed Monday after they were parked at a gas pump on Ella Boulevard in north Harris County. The shooter(s) got away in a white sedan, the sheriff said.
theleadernews.com
Suspect wanted in Acres Homes shooting
Houston police have released surveillance photos of a man suspected of fatally shooting one man and wounding another in Acres Homes last weekend along with the vehicle the suspect allegedly used. The identity of the victim is pending an autopsy from the county’s medical examiner, according to the department.
Fort Bend Star
Sugar Land police searching for bank robbery suspect
Sugar Land police are asking for the public's help in identifying searching a man who robbed Capital One Bank, 2353 Town Center Blvd North, on Friday, January 20. A bank employee called police at 3:10 p.m. to report a robbery five minutes earlier, according to a news release. A teller said a man approached her counter alone, handed her a note demanding money and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. The man did not display a weapon, and no one was injured, according to the release.
Woman allegedly vandalizes Houston synagogue then returns after release from jail on bond, records say
HOUSTON — A woman is back behind bars after being accused of destroying a Houston synagogue, then returning to the temple after her arrest. Ezra Law, 33, was charged with criminal mischief after she allegedly vandalized Congregation Emanu El on Jan. 14. The synagogue said she spent about six hours in the building. She remained undetected for that long because the alarm system was deactivated while scheduled maintenance was being conducted, the synagogue said.
Nephew accused of hitting uncle in head with hammer before setting fire at Sunnyside home
The uncle is in critical condition. Relatives have called this a family tragedy, saying the nephew is mentally ill.
fox26houston.com
Robber seen attacking clerk at Telephone Rd. convenience store
HOUSTON - Police need your help finding a man seen on surveillance video robbing a convenience store in southeast Houston. Video provided by the Houston PD showed the unidentified robber walking up to a clerk around 3 a.m. on Friday, December 16 at the store in the 8700 block of Telephone Rd. near Hobby Airport.
fox26houston.com
Police chase started in north Houston at Greenspoint Mall, ends up in The Woodlands
HOUSTON - Police say one person is detained after an apparent police chase in north Houston. Houston police received a call around 10:30 p.m. about a chase that began on Greens Road near Greenspoint Mall. According to reports, the person attempted to ram an HPD unit car. Officials say they...
'High-heeled hijacker' accused of robbing 4 Galleria-area businesses faced judge in court Monday
Lisa Coleman appeared before a judge Monday, and if she makes bond, part of the conditions include 24-hour house arrest. But for now, she's in custody on multiple bonds totaling more than $300,000.
Judge rejects motions to throw out 2 indictments against ex-Houston cop Gerald Goines
HOUSTON — A Harris County judge has rejected motions by attorneys for former Houston cop Gerald Goines to throw out two of his indictments. Defense attorneys claimed they are "defective" because they don't clearly spell out why Goines was charged. Judge Frank Aguilar listened to arguments for two other...
'We forgive you': Pastor says after burglar caught on video breaking into church in The Heights area
A camera captured what amounted to another setback that a church in The Heights is facing, but in the face of it all, the pastor is still forgiven the suspect.
dallasexpress.com
Texas Man Led into Ambush by Four Women
A 20-year-old man from Houston was led into an ambush by four women who approached him and asked for a ride. The incident happened a little after midnight last Thursday, Houston police said. While walking to his vehicle in the parking lot of Planet Fitness, the young man was stopped...
DA: 'Con artist' sentenced to 28 years in prison for stealing $260K from man with autism
HOUSTON — A man who stole more than a quarter-million dollars from a 68-year-old man with autism was sentenced to 28 years in prison, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office. Editor's note: The videos attached to this article are from reports before Paul Yonko was sentenced. Prosecutors...
Family grieves after 18-year-old, whose mother was murdered 12 years ago, shot and killed in Alief
Christopher Aguilar's living family members describe him as a good boy who was supposed to meet up his cousin the day he was killed during a robbery.
Four years later, investigators, family members still searching for answers in Liz Barraza's murder case
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — It has been four years since Elizabeth Barraza was gunned down while she was setting up for a garage sale in front of her Tomball home. The shooting, which was captured on a neighbor's surveillance video, happened on Jan. 25, 2019. Barraza was 29. Four...
She Ain’t Fam Any More. Houston, Texas Woman Stole $1 Million Prize from Cousin
Family squabbles can happen over just about anything, inheritance, attitude, lifestyle, even stealing from a family member. This particular case would fall under that "stealing from a family member" category and its not a small theft, either. There are a lot of layers to this story so I will do my best to make some sense of it. Basically, a cousin was asked by another cousin to mail in a winning $1 million lottery ticket which that cousin ended up stealing.
