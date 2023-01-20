ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VGK Today

Bruce Cassidy: Key Players Have Been 'Passengers' Recently

By Aidan Champion
VGK Today
VGK Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TTXq2_0kM3YOuh00

Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said some of the team's key players have not stepped up amidst this three-game losing streak.

The Vegas Golden Knights are in quite the slump, having dropped their last three games during the peak of their seven-game homestand.

Team leaders like Jack Eichel, Jonathan Marchessault and Chandler Stephenson have not made their presence felt over these recent losses, posting just a combined two points (no goals) during this losing streak.

"[I] think we've had passengers lately, guys that we rely on that need to be better," said Golden Knights Bruce Cassidy when he addressed the media after the team's 3-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. "Timely save tonight could've made a difference. So I wouldn't put [Thursday's loss] on one element, but getting outworked in key situations, key times in the game, putting ourselves in bad spots was probably the start of it. As I said, we need better from some of our players that we rely on. And just to sort of expand on that, we went through injuries a little while ago. We came through it OK. Our effort was good. We had no passengers.

"What did we have? Seven, eight, nine guys out? Pietro [Alex Pietrangelo] had left for a while, Shea [Theodore] was out, Whitecloud. Young kids came in or our other guys stepped up, we got timely saves. Stevie [ Stephenson ], Stoney [Mark Stone] got hot, Smitty [Reilly Smith] got hot. So there was some of the guys we rely on. We just haven't gotten that recently with the similar amount of guys out. So we [are] certainly capable of it in the room to do it without a full lineup. Not going to win every night, but we should be much more competitive. So a little disappointed in the guys that aren't bringing it."

Especially against Detroit, Vegas has been unable to create many chances inside, an issue that Cassidy said is part of the key players' lack of scoring as of late.

"Right now with some of the guys that haven't scored recently for us that are in the lineup, that's part of the problem: they're not getting into the interior ice," Cassidy said. "We can go through the lineup, but you guys know the ones that play the most. And you're going to have to work to get inside to get your chances if you're not getting it off the rush. Tonight, we didn't draw a power play. Well, some of that's because we're not getting interior ice. They go hand-in-hand."

The Golden Knights have one more game of their season-long homestand, as they prepare to host the Washington Capitals on Saturday night before heading on the road for a meeting with the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday.

Follow along with VGK Today for live updates throughout the game.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Bruins Need for Defensive Depth Reinforced With Carlo Injury

Long before the puck dropped on the 2022-23 NHL season, the Boston Bruins knew that their defensive depth was going to be tested and tested severely. Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk missed the beginning of the season recovering from off-season surgeries. Then, after Grzelcyk came back and before McAvoy returned, Derek Forbort went down for a month with a broken finger he suffered against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Nov. 1.
Yardbarker

Darryl Sutter on Jakob Pelletier’s NHL debut: “What number is he?”

Calgary Flames head coach Darryl Sutter shared his thoughts on the performance of rookie forward Jakob Pelletier in his NHL debut after Saturday’s 6–3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Asked about Pelletier’s first few National Hockey League shifts by TSN’s Salim Valji, Sutter didn’t exactly go to...
WSOC Charlotte

Canucks fire coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet as replacement

Bruce Boudreau has been fired as coach of the Vancouver Canucks, who are again on track to miss the playoffs with another underachieving season. The team announced the change Sunday, less than a week since president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford said “major surgery” was needed to fix the Canucks, who have only made the playoffs once in the past eight years. Rick Tocchet was hired as Boudreau's replacement for a Vancouver team that has lost 28 of 46 games this season.
MINNESOTA STATE
markerzone.com

TIMO MEIER FIGHTS BRANDON CARLO AFTER A HEATED EXCHANGE

Timo Meier is arguably the NHL's hottest trade item as the March 3rd Trade Deadline approaches. The 6'1'', 220lb power forward possesses all the makings of an elite power forward, and a contending team would seriously benefit from his point-per-game scoring. He upped his draft stock even further on Sunday...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Bruins Playing It Safe On DeBrusk Return Timeline

Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk wasn’t slated to join his team on their upcoming five-game road trip that kicks off on Tuesday in Montreal, but he was set to resume skating on Monday. As of late Monday afternoon, there was no confirmation yet if Jake DeBrusk had skated for...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Carlo Cleared To Play For Boston Bruins After Injury Scare

The Boston Bruins got some good news on the injury front on Sunday as defenseman Brandon Carlo has been cleared to play for Sunday night’s game against the San Jose Sharks. The 26-year-old Carlo has hit in the left foot by a Mika Zibanejad blast in Thursday night’s win over the New York Rangers and had to exit the game, but X-rays came back negative after Carlo feared the injury was similar to a broken bone a couple of years ago. Instead, Carlo was able to practice on Saturday and will be right back in the lineup against the Sharks at TD Garden as it’s the forward group weathering depth challenges with the loss of fourth line center Tomas Nosek.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

NHL-leading Bruins keep on rolling, shut out Sharks

Four different players scored and Linus Ullmark got credit for a combined shutout win as the Boston Bruins beat the visiting San Jose Sharks 4-0 on Sunday night. Hampus Lindholm, Charlie McAvoy and David Pastrnak each logged a goal and an assist as Boston won its fifth straight game and improved to 22-1-3 at home this season.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Talking Points: Boston Bruins D-Men Put On A Show In Win

BOSTON – Here are the Talking Points from the Boston Bruins 4-0 win over the San Jose Sharks at TD Garden on Sunday night at TD Garden. GOLD STAR: Charlie McAvoy hasn’t always been his explosive self this season while coming back from summer shoulder surgery, but the Boston Bruins defenseman was putting on a show against the Sharks. McAvoy dangled through the Sharks defense to score Boston’s second goal on a breathtaking move that ended with him completely faking out the Sharks goalie at the net.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Rangers’ Halak & Harpur Turning Into Pleasant Surprises

After a disappointing 11-10-5 start to their season, the New York Rangers are 14-4-2 in their last 20 games. Stars Adam Fox, K’Andre Miller, and Igor Shesterkin have all stepped up but they are also getting key contributions from some unlikely players as well. Backup goalie Jaroslav Halak and defenseman Ben Harpur have each played a role in New York’s turnaround.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Bruins Winning Zacha for Haula Trade

The 2021-22 season saw veteran forward Erik Haula endear himself to the fans of the Boston Bruins. A depth signing in the offseason, Haula was never expected to be a major difference-maker during his stint with the Bruins. Despite this, the Finnish forward would work his way up to the team’s second-line center position, scoring 18 goals and 44 points in 78 games and helping to fill the void left by David Krejci. His successful season was good enough for the Bruins to parlay Haula into Pavel Zacha via a trade with the New Jersey Devils during the 2022 offseason.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Thunder snap Nuggets’ nine-game win streak 101-99

DENVER (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander banked in a decisive 8-foot jumper with 9.2 seconds remaining and finished with 34 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder snapped Denver’s league-leading nine-game win streak and beat the Nuggets 101-99 Sunday night. After Denver’s Zeke Nnaji hit two free throws to tie...
DENVER, CO
VGK Today

VGK Today

Las Vegas, NV
169
Followers
554
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

VGKToday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

 https://www.si.com/nhl/golden-knights

Comments / 0

Community Policy