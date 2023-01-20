Report: Chelsea Confirm The Signing Of Noni Madueke

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of PSV winger Noni Madueke today.

Chelsea have confirmed their sixth January signing and it is PSV winger Noni Madueke. The deal is finally official, but the player has not been signed in time to play against Liverpool tomorrow.

Madueke is a highly rated winger and he has actually played in England before. He left Tottenham Hotspur for PSV in 2018, and created a career for himself in Holland up until now.

The deal is now confirmed and Madueke has already been pictured at Cobham.

Chelsea confirmed the deal on their website and various social media platforms earlier today along with a statement.

The statement said the following about the signing of Madueke, "Noni Madueke has joined Chelsea on a permanent deal from PSV Eindhoven".

"The England youth international – one of the most exciting young talents across Europe - has penned a seven-and-a-half-year contract, with a club option to extend for a further year, to seal his move from the Eredivisie high-flyers."

It is another major deal offered to a player by Todd Boehly , and he will have to hope none of the players flop heavily and can't be moved on in the future due to the length of their contracts.

Madueke is an exciting talent and instantly offers Chelsea a new dynamic in attack with his 1v1 ability and pure raw pace.

Another signing for Chelsea, and they are still not done with two more expected to join before the window closes.

