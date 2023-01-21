ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron County, TX

Cameron County reports 503 new cases of COVID-19

By Gabriela Gonzalez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NXJUO_0kM3XOwu00

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Cameron County Health is reporting more than 500 new cases of COVID-19 in the county.

According to the county’s public health report, there are a total of 503 COVID-19 cases.

Of the 503 cases, 154 cases are confirmed reports based on PCR testing.

Abbott bans TikTok at state’s university campuses

Cameron County reported 349 cases are based on antigen testing. The county did not receive any reports based on at-home testing.

The county did not report any COVID-19 related deaths.

This current total of COVID-19 deaths in Cameron County is 2,320.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 2

Related
ValleyCentral

Hidalgo County reports one COVID-19-related death

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County reported one new COVID-19-related death Tuesday. According to a release issued by the county, 327 people were sick with COVID-19 between Friday and Monday. This raises the total tally of positive cases from the start of the pandemic in Hidalgo County to 263,275. Of the 327, 156 were […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
kurv.com

Willacy County Man To Plead Guilty In Illegal Gambling Scheme

A Willacy County man plans to plead guilty to charges connected to an illegal gambling operation that ran for more than a year. Rene Gamez, Junior filed a notice in U.S. District Court in McAllen last week that he plans to change his plea. Gamez owned a game room in Raymondville that gave silver pellets to those who won games on eight-liners he operated.
WILLACY COUNTY, TX
kurv.com

Cameron County Sheriff’s HQ Dedicated To Omar Lucio

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Department’s administration building now bears the name of the late longtime sheriff Omar Lucio. A ceremony to dedicate the Sheriff Omar Lucio Administration Building in Olmito was held Friday. Current Sheriff Eric Garza, District Attorney Luis Saenz, Judge Eddie Trevino, and dozens of officials...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg oil spill cleanup leads to road closure on Trenton

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg officials announced Monday morning that two roads on South Closner will be closed as a result of an oil spill. Traffic on Trenton and Cavazos Road will be detoured for about three hours, according to a release from the city. Any questions about the oil spill or traffic can be […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Feds seize over quarter-million dollars at a border bridge in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An estimated $274,000 in U.S. cash was seized at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge last week, authorities announced Tuesday. Customs and Border Protection’s Customs officers were inspecting a 2016 GMC for a routine outbound inspection Jan. 20, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and referred the vehicle to a […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Leaders seek to remove South Texas ISD from property taxes

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — School administrators across the Valley are coming together in setting a resolution to where South Texas ISD be removed from city property taxes. Administrators say this is has been an ongoing problem for many years. This affects taxpayers in Willacy, Hidalgo, and Cameron counties and paying taxes for South Texas ISD […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

I-69C underpass work prompts nightly closures

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Construction on the SH495 underpass at I-69C will prompt temporary nightly closures this week. The closure began Monday and will be in effect every day through Saturday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. All work is weather permitting. On Monday, the Texas Department of Transportation issued an update for the I-2/I-69C […]
PHARR, TX
KRGV

Witness of deadly crash in Harlingen speaks out

A Harlingen resident tried to help several people involved in a deadly crash Friday night. Two people died, and now a Mexican truck driver is in jail. Three days after witnessing a deadly crash, a Harlingen resident is still recovering from it. "I'm still, like, dealing with it,” Harlingen resident...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Train collides with vehicle in Mission, hospitalizing woman

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was hospitalized after her vehicle was struck by a train on Monday, police said. The crash occurred at approximately 7 p.m., Mission police told ValleyCentral. The woman was driving southbound on Shary Road and Business 83 when she was struck by a train on the driver side of the […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Search for missing Brownsville man going on day 11

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The search for a Brownsville man continues as he approaches his eleventh day missing, police say. Juan Antonio Garcia, 68, was last seen midnight Jan. 13 at a home on Lindale Drive. Investigator Martin Sandoval, public information officer for the Brownsville Police Department, said the department has spoken with Garcia’s family […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Update: Deputies share photos of man suspected of knife-point robbery attempt

Update: This robbery attempt was previously reported on ValleyCentral. However, authorities on Tuesday updated the case with surveillance camera images. HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — New photos have been released showing a man suspected of wielding a knife during a robbery attempt this month at a convenient store just outside the Harlingen city limits. The robbery […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

NWS issues fire watch for portions of Valley

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The National Weather Service issued a fire watch for residents in Willacy, Starr and Hidalgo counties. “The combination of low relative humidity values and gusty winds behind a cold front will lead to the potential for critical fire weather conditions,” the NWS stated in a tweet. The fire watch is predicted […]
WILLACY COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen closing 6th street and Martin Avenue for drainage improvements

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of McAllen will close the 6th Street and Martin Avenue intersection as the city moves forward with drainage improvement projects, and storm infrastructure construction. The city announced the roadway will be closed to all through traffic between Lark Avenue and Martin Avenue from Tuesday, Jan. 24 through Feb. 5. For […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Feds: Woman enters U.S. through Brownsville with 84lbs of cocaine

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman entering the United States through the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville was arrested after authorities found 35 bundles of cocaine in her vehicle, records indicated. Zanet Padron was arrested on charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, federal records show. According to a criminal complaint obtained […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

31K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy