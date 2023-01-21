Cameron County reports 503 new cases of COVID-19

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Cameron County Health is reporting more than 500 new cases of COVID-19 in the county.

According to the county’s public health report, there are a total of 503 COVID-19 cases.

Of the 503 cases, 154 cases are confirmed reports based on PCR testing.

Cameron County reported 349 cases are based on antigen testing. The county did not receive any reports based on at-home testing.

The county did not report any COVID-19 related deaths.

This current total of COVID-19 deaths in Cameron County is 2,320.

