Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
brownwoodnews.com
Alice Summy
Funeral services for Alice Summy, 96, of Goldthwaite, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home in Goldthwaite. Interment will follow at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12:20 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. She passed away Saturday, Jan. 7,...
brownwoodnews.com
Julie Gay Clark
Funeral service for Julie Gay Clark, 72 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Saturday, January 21, 2023, in Brownwood, Texas.
brownwoodnews.com
George Benton
George Benton, age 76, of Bangs, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2022. Services for George are currently pending with Heartland Funeral Home.
brownwoodnews.com
Rachel ‘Sunny’ Lopez-Dodge
Rachel Gail “Sunny” Lopez-Dodge went to her heavenly home January 18, 2023. She was 58 years young. Rachel was born in Muleshoe, Texas on August 1, 1964. Her parents were Pedro “Pete” De la Rosa Lopez and Frances Martinez Lopez, who have both preceded her in death along with her brother Daniel Lopez. Left to celebrate her life are sister Teri (Ronnie) Bollinger of Brownwood; daughters Reina (Kenny) Capano/Bonner and Quinn (Brent) Berensten; grandsons Sekai Capano and Hakim Bonner.
koxe.com
Jack Glenn Smith, 76, of Lake Brownwood
Jack Glenn Smith, age 76, of Lake Brownwood left this side of Heaven on Saturday, January 21, 2023, but a week prior he was doing what he always did. Answering the call. Our family could call him any time and he would answer. He would pull over in his Toyota Tacoma on a county road near Brown County and take our call.
brownwoodnews.com
James Luthy
James “Jimmy” Preston Luthy, age 62, of Brownwood, Texas, was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. A memorial service will be held Saturday January 28, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Greater Faith Community Church. Jimmy was born on February 6, 1960 in...
brownwoodnews.com
Cheryl Kramer
Cheryl Charlene Kramer was called home on January 24, 2023 in Early, Texas. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, January 28, 2023 in the Clearwater Cemetery, Clearwater, Kansas under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. Cheryl was born on February 5, 1944 in Wichita, Kansas to...
brownwoodnews.com
Bobby Thompson
Bobby Thompson, 83, passed away on January 22, 2023, in Comanche, TX. Bobby Thompson was born on May 24, 1939, in Blanket, TX, to Lawrence Thompson and Veda Thompson. Bobby married Emma Sue Carlisle. The couple had 3 children, Shirley Glenn, of Early, Tommy Thompson, of Blanket and Danny Thompson of Blanket.
brownwoodnews.com
Passenger in Jan. 12 accident on Early Blvd. succumbs to injuries
The Early Police Department issued the following press release Tuesday afternoon:. On January 12, 2023, at approximately 5:45 p.m., Early Police, Fire and Lifeguard EMS responded to a 4-vehicle accident in the 900 block of Early Blvd. Three people were transported to the Hendrick Emergency Room in Brownwood in which the passenger of a white Chevrolet spark was later flown to Hendrick North in Abilene with head injuries.
San Angelo LIVE!
One Airlifted in Major Crash Outside Brownwood
BROWNWOOD— One individual was airlifted to Hendrick Medical Center in Brownwood after a two vehicle crash this morning. According to sources, the crash occurred at U.S. Highway 84/183 South and FM 2126 between a tan Ford Sports Trac truck and a black Jeep Cherokee Laredo at around 8:00 a.m.
brownwoodnews.com
Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit accepting entries this weekend
The Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit will be accepting entries Friday, January 27th, from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, January 28th, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Depot, located at 600 E. Depot Street in Brownwood. The 2023 Stars of Texas exhibit is a juried fine arts exhibit which is open to Texas residents 18 and older. Over $7,000 in awards will be presented at a VIP, invite-only reception on February 4, 2023.
brownwoodnews.com
Stars of Texas reveals list of art demonstrators
The Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit posted the following information on its Facebook page Tuesday morning regarding demonstrators Feb. 6-10: Thanks to our friends at TexasBank, The Stars of Texas art exhibit will have FREE art demonstrators Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., February 6-10th, at the Depot, 600 E. Depot Street, in Brownwood. Check out the schedule and see which subjects interest you! Feel free to come to as many days as you’d like – you can also tour the exhibit and see some amazing Texas art!
brownwoodnews.com
TSTC to return property to City in first move of potential health department relocation
During Tuesday’s meeting, the Brownwood City Council met in executive session to discuss the acquisition of real property located at 305 Booker, what was formerly the site of a Piggly Wiggly grocery store, from Texas State Technical College. The hope is former the site will become the new home of the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department.
brownwoodnews.com
WEEKLY SPORTS SCHEDULE – Jan. 23-29
Brownwood at Glen Rose, 5:45/7:15 p.m. Early at Brock, 6:15/7:45 p.m. Bangs at Miles, 6:30/8 p.m. Zephyr at Blanket, 6/7:30 p.m. Brookesmith at Cherokee, 6/7:30 p.m. May at Rising Star, 6:30/8 p.m. GIRLS SOCCER. Brownwood at Sweetwater, 5 p.m. BOYS SOCCER. Brownwood at Sweetwater, 7 p.m. ***. Wednesday, January 25.
brownwoodnews.com
Chamber holds ribbon cutting for Grits and Grace Boutique
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Grits and Grace Boutique on January 20th. They are located at 110 North Fisk in Brownwood. Owner, Reeanna Grace, has had an online presence and following for her boutique for over two years. Working towards her dream, she was able to open up her store front with a Grand Opening on January 14th. She looks forward to achieving many more goals for her store in the future. With shipping options available across the country, Reeanna wanted to offer a unique women’s boutique with fun and fashionable clothing that makes a statement.
koxe.com
Man Arrested After Pursuit by City of Early Police
A vehicle pursuit Saturday evening by Early Police resulted in an arrest. According to information obtained from the Early Police Department, it was about 7:00 pm Saturday when police officers attempted to stop a black four-door vehicle on CC Woodson, due to a traffic violation. The vehicle sped up and...
brownwoodnews.com
Lady Lions start second half of district with 81-29 loss at No. 1 Glen Rose
GLEN ROSE – The Brownwood Lady Lions opened the second half of District 6-4A basketball action with an 81-29 road loss to the No. 1 Glen Rose Lady Tigers Tuesday night. The Lady Lions (15-17, 2-3) trailed 24-6 after one quarter, 43-17 at halftime and 60-17 heading into the fourth period.
brownwoodnews.com
Lions drop second straight district encounter, 53-37 at first-place Glen Rose
GLEN ROSE – The Brownwood Lions were dealt their second consecutive District 6-4A loss since pulling off a victory in the opener, falling at league leader Glen Rose by a 53-37 count Tuesday night. The Lions (11-14, 1-2) trailed by a 12-7 score after one quarter, pulled even at...
brownwoodnews.com
Commissioners Vote to Accept Bids for Repairs at Juvenile Facility
At today’s meeting of the Brown County Commissioners, sealed bids were opened for repairs at “The Oaks Rite of Passage” juvenile detention center. Two bids were submitted for repairs to VCT floor tile. The low bid of $17,998 from L & K Construction of Early, TX was accepted. Only one bid was submitted for foundation repairs. The Commissioners voted to accept the bid of $51,900 from Big Country Foundation Repair of Abilene, TX.
brownwoodnews.com
Weekend pursuit in Early ends with arrest on multiple charges
The Early Police Department issued the following information Monday afternoon:. On 01/21/2022 at approximately 7 p.m. Early Police officers attempted to stop a black 4 door on CC Woodson due to a traffic violation. The vehicle sped up and fled from officers as it went onto Commerce from Tractor Supply area. Officers were unable to pursue the vehicle due to the heavy traffic at the time.
Comments / 0