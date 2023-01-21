ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownwood, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brownwoodnews.com

Alice Summy

Funeral services for Alice Summy, 96, of Goldthwaite, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home in Goldthwaite. Interment will follow at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12:20 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. She passed away Saturday, Jan. 7,...
GOLDTHWAITE, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Julie Gay Clark

Funeral service for Julie Gay Clark, 72 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Saturday, January 21, 2023, in Brownwood, Texas.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

George Benton

George Benton, age 76, of Bangs, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2022. Services for George are currently pending with Heartland Funeral Home.
BANGS, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Rachel ‘Sunny’ Lopez-Dodge

Rachel Gail “Sunny” Lopez-Dodge went to her heavenly home January 18, 2023. She was 58 years young. Rachel was born in Muleshoe, Texas on August 1, 1964. Her parents were Pedro “Pete” De la Rosa Lopez and Frances Martinez Lopez, who have both preceded her in death along with her brother Daniel Lopez. Left to celebrate her life are sister Teri (Ronnie) Bollinger of Brownwood; daughters Reina (Kenny) Capano/Bonner and Quinn (Brent) Berensten; grandsons Sekai Capano and Hakim Bonner.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Jack Glenn Smith, 76, of Lake Brownwood

Jack Glenn Smith, age 76, of Lake Brownwood left this side of Heaven on Saturday, January 21, 2023, but a week prior he was doing what he always did. Answering the call. Our family could call him any time and he would answer. He would pull over in his Toyota Tacoma on a county road near Brown County and take our call.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

James Luthy

James “Jimmy” Preston Luthy, age 62, of Brownwood, Texas, was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. A memorial service will be held Saturday January 28, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Greater Faith Community Church. Jimmy was born on February 6, 1960 in...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Cheryl Kramer

Cheryl Charlene Kramer was called home on January 24, 2023 in Early, Texas. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, January 28, 2023 in the Clearwater Cemetery, Clearwater, Kansas under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. Cheryl was born on February 5, 1944 in Wichita, Kansas to...
CLEARWATER, KS
brownwoodnews.com

Bobby Thompson

Bobby Thompson, 83, passed away on January 22, 2023, in Comanche, TX. Bobby Thompson was born on May 24, 1939, in Blanket, TX, to Lawrence Thompson and Veda Thompson. Bobby married Emma Sue Carlisle. The couple had 3 children, Shirley Glenn, of Early, Tommy Thompson, of Blanket and Danny Thompson of Blanket.
brownwoodnews.com

Passenger in Jan. 12 accident on Early Blvd. succumbs to injuries

The Early Police Department issued the following press release Tuesday afternoon:. On January 12, 2023, at approximately 5:45 p.m., Early Police, Fire and Lifeguard EMS responded to a 4-vehicle accident in the 900 block of Early Blvd. Three people were transported to the Hendrick Emergency Room in Brownwood in which the passenger of a white Chevrolet spark was later flown to Hendrick North in Abilene with head injuries.
EARLY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

One Airlifted in Major Crash Outside Brownwood

BROWNWOOD— One individual was airlifted to Hendrick Medical Center in Brownwood after a two vehicle crash this morning. According to sources, the crash occurred at U.S. Highway 84/183 South and FM 2126 between a tan Ford Sports Trac truck and a black Jeep Cherokee Laredo at around 8:00 a.m.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit accepting entries this weekend

The Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit will be accepting entries Friday, January 27th, from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, January 28th, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Depot, located at 600 E. Depot Street in Brownwood. The 2023 Stars of Texas exhibit is a juried fine arts exhibit which is open to Texas residents 18 and older. Over $7,000 in awards will be presented at a VIP, invite-only reception on February 4, 2023.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Stars of Texas reveals list of art demonstrators

The Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit posted the following information on its Facebook page Tuesday morning regarding demonstrators Feb. 6-10: Thanks to our friends at TexasBank, The Stars of Texas art exhibit will have FREE art demonstrators Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., February 6-10th, at the Depot, 600 E. Depot Street, in Brownwood. Check out the schedule and see which subjects interest you! Feel free to come to as many days as you’d like – you can also tour the exhibit and see some amazing Texas art!
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

WEEKLY SPORTS SCHEDULE – Jan. 23-29

Brownwood at Glen Rose, 5:45/7:15 p.m. Early at Brock, 6:15/7:45 p.m. Bangs at Miles, 6:30/8 p.m. Zephyr at Blanket, 6/7:30 p.m. Brookesmith at Cherokee, 6/7:30 p.m. May at Rising Star, 6:30/8 p.m. GIRLS SOCCER. Brownwood at Sweetwater, 5 p.m. BOYS SOCCER. Brownwood at Sweetwater, 7 p.m. ***. Wednesday, January 25.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Chamber holds ribbon cutting for Grits and Grace Boutique

The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Grits and Grace Boutique on January 20th. They are located at 110 North Fisk in Brownwood. Owner, Reeanna Grace, has had an online presence and following for her boutique for over two years. Working towards her dream, she was able to open up her store front with a Grand Opening on January 14th. She looks forward to achieving many more goals for her store in the future. With shipping options available across the country, Reeanna wanted to offer a unique women’s boutique with fun and fashionable clothing that makes a statement.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Man Arrested After Pursuit by City of Early Police

A vehicle pursuit Saturday evening by Early Police resulted in an arrest. According to information obtained from the Early Police Department, it was about 7:00 pm Saturday when police officers attempted to stop a black four-door vehicle on CC Woodson, due to a traffic violation. The vehicle sped up and...
EARLY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Commissioners Vote to Accept Bids for Repairs at Juvenile Facility

At today’s meeting of the Brown County Commissioners, sealed bids were opened for repairs at “The Oaks Rite of Passage” juvenile detention center. Two bids were submitted for repairs to VCT floor tile. The low bid of $17,998 from L & K Construction of Early, TX was accepted. Only one bid was submitted for foundation repairs. The Commissioners voted to accept the bid of $51,900 from Big Country Foundation Repair of Abilene, TX.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Weekend pursuit in Early ends with arrest on multiple charges

The Early Police Department issued the following information Monday afternoon:. On 01/21/2022 at approximately 7 p.m. Early Police officers attempted to stop a black 4 door on CC Woodson due to a traffic violation. The vehicle sped up and fled from officers as it went onto Commerce from Tractor Supply area. Officers were unable to pursue the vehicle due to the heavy traffic at the time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy