Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Indiana?Ted RiversIndiana State
Police Arrested Female Bus Driver Who Repeatedly Stabbed Teen Girl for Being AsianWestland DailyBloomington, IN
Study Finds That Fathers Have Been Older Than Mothers for 250,000 YearsAndrei TapalagaBloomington, IN
Up-and-coming restaurant chain opening new location in IndianaKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Indiana at Minnesota game day essentials
Indiana (13-6, 4-4) at Minnesota (7-11, 1-7) Location: Williams Arena (14,625), Minneapolis, Minnesota. Television: BTN (Cory Provus and Robbie Hummel) KenPom Projected Score: No. 20 Indiana 74 No. 191 Minnesota 63. Series: Indiana leads 106-69. IU won last meeting 84-79 on Feb. 27, 2022. Minnesota’s Ben Johnson:. Ben Johnson...
thedailyhoosier.com
With “no plans” to add veteran quarterback, IU football is leaning on youth
Indiana football appears likely to roll with youth at quarterback in 2023. Speaking to local media Sunday, head coach Tom Allen said he’s not planning to add another quarterback from the transfer portal before the Hoosiers hold spring football. Indiana has rising junior Dexter Williams recovering from his dislocated...
thedailyhoosier.com
Top-25: IU men receiving votes again, move up in NET | IU women hold at No. 6
After falling completely out of the votes last week, the IU men nearly climbed all the way back into the AP Top-25 after finishing off their third straight double-digit win over a Big Ten opponent. Indiana is receiving the second most votes of teams outside the top-25, placing them effectively...
thedailyhoosier.com
Indiana women’s basketball sets program mark for best start in win at Michigan
In a top-15 matchup on the road, Indiana women’s basketball hung on. The sixth-ranked Hoosiers staved off a fourth-quarter comeback by No. 13 Michigan and left Crisler Center with a 92-83 win. This win sends Indiana to 18-1 overall, its best start in program history. The Hoosiers also pulled...
thedailyhoosier.com
Eight-day turnaround: How Indiana basketball got its season back on track
In just eight days, Indiana basketball completely turned its season around. And the Hoosiers didn’t need to get Race Thompson and Xavier Johnson back to do it. Those injuries cost the team both depth and key pieces on both ends of the court. But Indiana’s issues went beyond those injuries.
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: Tom Izzo discusses loss to Indiana
Watch as Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo met with the media following an 82-69 loss to IU on Sunday afternoon in Bloomington. Indiana (13-6, 4-4) returns to action on Wednesday when they travel to Minnesota for a 9 p.m. Eastern tip. Three keys, highlights, final stats | Woodson, TJD,...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Race Thompson in uniform as Hoosiers face Michigan State
Indiana forward Race Thompson is in uniform on Sunday morning during early warmups as the Hoosiers get set to face Michigan State. He is wearing a brace on his right knee. Thompson has been out since he suffered a knee injury just over three weeks ago at Iowa. Indiana released...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Michigan State at Indiana — The Report Card
Hey, I think we’ve got something here. Indiana claimed its third straight double-digit Big Ten win on Sunday with a strong effort against Michigan State. Indiana fell behind early 17-8, and again by nine at 25-16. But a 10-0 IU run changed the game, and the Hoosiers carried a 37-32 lead into halftime. The Spartans rallied and took a 51-49 second half lead with 13:34 left in the game — only to be met immediately with a second 10-0 IU run. This time the Hoosiers never looked back.
thedailyhoosier.com
Radio show: IU basketball assistant coach Yasir Rosemond sits in for Mike Woodson
Watch as IU basketball assistant coach Yasir Rosemond sat in for Mike Woodson on the Inside Indiana Basketball radio show hosted by legendary voice Don Fischer. Woodson was attending a wake in New Jersey. Rosemond and Fischer took a look back at IU’s wins over Illinois and Michigan State, and...
thedailyhoosier.com
Race Thompson is “feeling better every day” after fearing the worst
When Race Thompson went down with a knee injury at Iowa, he feared the worst. Based on the way it looked and felt, the senior forward thought his knee was damaged severely enough to end his season and his IU career. His Hoosiers led the Hawkeyes when that moment occurred, and it played a big role in IU’s crushing defeat at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Comments / 0