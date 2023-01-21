ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

IU basketball: Indiana at Minnesota game day essentials

Indiana (13-6, 4-4) at Minnesota (7-11, 1-7) Location: Williams Arena (14,625), Minneapolis, Minnesota. Television: BTN (Cory Provus and Robbie Hummel) KenPom Projected Score: No. 20 Indiana 74 No. 191 Minnesota 63. Series: Indiana leads 106-69. IU won last meeting 84-79 on Feb. 27, 2022. Minnesota’s Ben Johnson:. Ben Johnson...
Watch: Tom Izzo discusses loss to Indiana

Watch as Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo met with the media following an 82-69 loss to IU on Sunday afternoon in Bloomington. Indiana (13-6, 4-4) returns to action on Wednesday when they travel to Minnesota for a 9 p.m. Eastern tip. Three keys, highlights, final stats | Woodson, TJD,...
IU basketball: Michigan State at Indiana — The Report Card

Hey, I think we’ve got something here. Indiana claimed its third straight double-digit Big Ten win on Sunday with a strong effort against Michigan State. Indiana fell behind early 17-8, and again by nine at 25-16. But a 10-0 IU run changed the game, and the Hoosiers carried a 37-32 lead into halftime. The Spartans rallied and took a 51-49 second half lead with 13:34 left in the game — only to be met immediately with a second 10-0 IU run. This time the Hoosiers never looked back.
Race Thompson is “feeling better every day” after fearing the worst

When Race Thompson went down with a knee injury at Iowa, he feared the worst. Based on the way it looked and felt, the senior forward thought his knee was damaged severely enough to end his season and his IU career. His Hoosiers led the Hawkeyes when that moment occurred, and it played a big role in IU’s crushing defeat at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
