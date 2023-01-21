MARION, Iowa — A missing Marion man was involved in a minor accident in Johnson County the day he went missing, authorities have found out. Marion Police Department public information officer Tom Daubs says they learned of the accident involving Theodore "Ted" Wolf on Monday, January 23. Wolf, 83, is still missing and was last seen that day heading to an appointment in Lisbon that he never made it to. Police say there are no known financial transactions on his accounts since he was last seen. Due to his age and medical condition, Marion Police asked for the public's help finding him.

MARION, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO