cbs2iowa.com
Official made "racially-charged comment" towards City High basketball coach, district says
An official directed a "racially-charged comment" at an Iowa City High boys basketball coach Monday night during a Little Hawk game against Fairfield. That's according to an email sent to parents from City High Principal John Bacon and ICCSD Superintendent Matt Degner. It happened in the aftermath of Monday night's...
cbs2iowa.com
WATCH: Chasing the historic January tornado near Williamsburg
Iowa's News Now WeatherFirst Meteorologist Nick Stewart spent Monday, January 16 doing something he has never done before: chase a tornado in Iowa in the middle of January. The EF-1 tornado that touched down near Williamsburg in Iowa County is the earliest on record in a calendar year in the state of Iowa.
cbs2iowa.com
CID marks 2nd busiest year for passengers
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The Eastern Iowa Airport had one of its busiest years ever in 2022. An airport spokesperson says more than 1.2 million passengers flew through CID, which is the second-highest ever. 2019 was the busiest year ever when 1.3 total passengers used the airport. "Business travel...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa City & Coralville highlight Human Trafficking Awareness month with Chains Interrupted
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA — Both the Iowa City and Coralville city councils are putting a spotlight on human trafficking. Both cities issued proclamations Tuesday evening, recognizing Human Trafficking Awareness Month, with local nonprofit Chains Interrupted. The group is serving more than 100 survivors in eastern Iowa right now, but...
cbs2iowa.com
Linn County Fair announces Niko Moon as headliner for Thursday night concert
CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Linn County Fair announced their second night of national entertainment for the 2023 fair. Niko Moon, the voice behind the 2-time Platinum No. 1 debut single “GOOD TIME” will be in Linn County this summer. Moon will be joined...
cbs2iowa.com
Former Sports Director John Baer dies after battle with cancer
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Former KGAN-TV Sports Director John Baer has died at the age of 61. Friends and colleagues say he passed after a long battle with cancer. Baer worked here at Broadcast Park in the late-80s and early-90s. Viewers would tune in every night to see his...
cbs2iowa.com
Linn County had $4.1 Million reported to the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt in 2022
In celebration of National Unclaimed Property Day, held annually on Feb. 1, State Treasurer Roby Smith shared the newest report of unclaimed funds in the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt for Linn Co. In 2022, more than $4.1 million was reported to the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt for Linn County residents,...
cbs2iowa.com
Construction continues in Cedar Rapids for new Big Grove Brewery, expected to open in fall
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Construction is underway in Cedar Rapids on a new brewery downtown. Big Grove Brewery says their new location will open this fall. There will be craft beer and food with a special brewery nod to Cedar Rapids' Czech heritage. This is part...
cbs2iowa.com
Vendor applications for 2023 Iowa City Farmers Market now being accepted
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa City Parks & Recreation Department is currently accepting vendor applications for the 2023 season of the Iowa City Farmers Market!. The 2023 season will run each Saturday from May 6 to October 28 from 7:30 a.m.- noon. Each season features new and returning...
cbs2iowa.com
No verdict after first day of jury deliberations in Alex Jackson triple murder trial
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — A Linn County jury will take deliberations into a second day in just the second-ever triple murder case in Cedar Rapids history after the prosecution and defense presented their closing arguments in the Alex Jackson trial on Tuesday morning. Jackson, 22, is...
cbs2iowa.com
Alex Jackson won't testify, closing arguments coming Tuesday in triple murder trial
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — Alex Jackson will not testify in his own defense in his triple murder trial - and the jury in the case will begin deliberations sometime Tuesday in just the second triple murder case in the history of the city of Cedar Rapids.
cbs2iowa.com
Winner for Race for the Space Program hosts a grand opening in their new downtown space
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — On Thursday, Jan. 26, from 4 p.m. -7 p.m., the winner of the Race for the Space program, The KETO Kitchen, will host a grand opening at their new downtown space located in the Armstrong Building, at 3rd Ave and 3rd Street. Opening our doors...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids Board worried about private school tuition bill's impact on public schools
Cedar Rapids — Just hours before the Iowa House voted 55 to 45 to pass Governor Reynold's private school tuition plan, the Cedar Rapids School Board adopted a resolution against the plan and in support of public schools. "So I feel its important for us, even though it may...
cbs2iowa.com
Missing Marion man involved in minor crash last week, police find out
MARION, Iowa — A missing Marion man was involved in a minor accident in Johnson County the day he went missing, authorities have found out. Marion Police Department public information officer Tom Daubs says they learned of the accident involving Theodore "Ted" Wolf on Monday, January 23. Wolf, 83, is still missing and was last seen that day heading to an appointment in Lisbon that he never made it to. Police say there are no known financial transactions on his accounts since he was last seen. Due to his age and medical condition, Marion Police asked for the public's help finding him.
