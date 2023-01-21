ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University Park, TX

WATCH: Chasing the historic January tornado near Williamsburg

Iowa's News Now WeatherFirst Meteorologist Nick Stewart spent Monday, January 16 doing something he has never done before: chase a tornado in Iowa in the middle of January. The EF-1 tornado that touched down near Williamsburg in Iowa County is the earliest on record in a calendar year in the state of Iowa.
IOWA STATE
CID marks 2nd busiest year for passengers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The Eastern Iowa Airport had one of its busiest years ever in 2022. An airport spokesperson says more than 1.2 million passengers flew through CID, which is the second-highest ever. 2019 was the busiest year ever when 1.3 total passengers used the airport. "Business travel...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Former Sports Director John Baer dies after battle with cancer

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Former KGAN-TV Sports Director John Baer has died at the age of 61. Friends and colleagues say he passed after a long battle with cancer. Baer worked here at Broadcast Park in the late-80s and early-90s. Viewers would tune in every night to see his...
IOWA CITY, IA
Missing Marion man involved in minor crash last week, police find out

MARION, Iowa — A missing Marion man was involved in a minor accident in Johnson County the day he went missing, authorities have found out. Marion Police Department public information officer Tom Daubs says they learned of the accident involving Theodore "Ted" Wolf on Monday, January 23. Wolf, 83, is still missing and was last seen that day heading to an appointment in Lisbon that he never made it to. Police say there are no known financial transactions on his accounts since he was last seen. Due to his age and medical condition, Marion Police asked for the public's help finding him.
MARION, IA

