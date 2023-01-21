Read full article on original website
Top Speed
Here's An Insane Lambretta Scooter With More Horsepower Than A Kawasaki Ninja 650
When you think of scooters, you think of two-wheelers that get you from point A to point B effortlessly and comfortably, but going fast is almost never a priority. That’s just how scooters have always been marketed, and there’s no real problem with this approach. However, this doesn’t mean scooters can’t be fast. For proof, this 1960 Lambretta scooter shows scooters can be plenty quick, too. In fact, this custom scooter belts out 76 horsepower on the dyno, which, by the way, is more than a Kawasaki Ninja 650!
Top Speed
10 Reasons Why You Should Own The Harley-Davidson Breakout 117
Harley-Davidson's 120th anniversary came with an impressive selection of new models, updates, and changes. Among them was the valiant return of its modern softail chopper, the Breakout. When it was first introduced in 2013, the Breakout was literally the breakout bike of the year as a CVO before the standard model was released. It was flashy, powerful, and a certified head-turner. It enjoyed its time as Harley's factory chopper for a new age before being discontinued in 2020, breaking many hearts in the process. But the newer 2023 version is a bit different when compared to its predecessors. It's bolder. It's faster. It's more muscular. But, more importantly... it's back! So if one of your New Year's resolutions is tearing down the road in this lean, mean, concrete-burning machine, here are ten reasons why that is a great idea!
Top Speed
10 Reasons Why The Indian FTR 1200 Sport Is Pretty Amazing
Just as Harley-Davidson shook the motorcycling world with the Pan America adventure bike, so did equally traditional manufacturer Indian when it announced the flat track-inspired FTR1200 in 2019. As far from a large, heavy cruiser as it is possible to get, the FTR1200 recalled the pre-war glory days of flat track racing in America, when Indian and Harley-Davidson went head-to-head on the dirt ovals, although the style of the FTR1200 was more reminiscent of the 1960’s and ’70’s flat track racers, which is ironic as Indian played no part in those years. For 2023, Indian has launched a more road-focussed FTR1200 and it further enhances the FTR’s reputation.
Top Speed
10 Reasons Why The Ducati Multistrada V4 Is The Most High-Tech Adventure Bike
Ducati may have a reputation for building elegant supersports, but that isn’t all this talented Italian company can do. The Ducati Multistrada V4 proves that sometimes, you need to get off the track and out into the world. Not only does the Multistrada come with the engine performance you would expect from Ducati, but it also comes with a surprising amount of technology. This isn’t your bare bones rough and tumble adventure bike. This is an elegant machine built for someone looking to embrace technology while seeing the world. These ten features will have you agreeing that the Ducati Multistrada V4 is the most high-tech adventure bike on the road today.
Top Speed
Meet The World's Most Powerful Twin-Cylinder Superbike (From 2012)
Ducati has been the flagbearer for twin-cylinder engines for the longest time. Even though it has switched to V4 engines now, there are plenty of twin-cylinder masterpieces in the company’s rich heritage that not only pushed the envelope of performance but also beat the dominant four-cylinder engines. Arguably the best example of this feat is the Ducati 1199 Panigale, which was dubbed the world’s most powerful twin-cylinder production motorcycle in 2012.
Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half
This 2020 Ram 3500 literally broke in half, and the factory warranty won't cover repairs. The post Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
America's Worst Car Is Officially Dead In Its Home Country
UPDATE: We spoke with Mitsubishi, who had this to say about the fate of the Mirage: "Mirage remains an integral part of our US lineup at this time, along with Outlander Sport, Eclipse Cross, Outlander and the all-new Outlander PHEV just launching now." Overseas in Japan, the Mitsubishi Mirage has...
Honest Dodge Commercial Is A Little Too Truthful
Dodge has become one of the most iconic auto manufacturers in America for a lot of reasons. Whether it’s the fact that they built the hellcat, some of the coolest classic cars in history or the Dodge nameplate, Or because of the ratty reputation when it comes to customers, most people will tell you that the brand appeals to them in some way shape or form. Recently, A channel called Dytastic recently uploaded an update to one of their older videos called an honest dodge commercial. So, what’s new with this brand of hilarious marketing strategy?
torquenews.com
Are Toyota Cars Better than Honda? This Mechanic Who Owns Both Answers the Question
Here’s the latest on the question of whether you are better off buying a Toyota or Honda by a mechanic who has both makes in his home and reveals to viewers a significant difference between the two that could affect your next car buying decision. Honda or Toyota?. Sometimes...
Top Speed
Meet The New And Snazziest Harley-Davidson Nightster Yet
The Nightster is the youngest Harley-Davidson cruiser at the moment, as it’s been on sale for just nine months. But this hasn’t stopped the MoCo from amping things up. For 2023, the Nightster now comes in a new Special variant ripe with a number of updates that make it the snazziest Nightster to date. For reference, the Nightster moniker first came out 16 years ago in 2007, before being discontinued in 2012, and then resurrected in 2022 with the current Nightster.
Top Speed
This VW-Powered Cruiser Was A Nightmare For Harley-Davidson
The 1950s were tough times for Harley-Davidson as the brand’s Panhead-powered cruisers were nowhere near as robust, reliable, or efficient as other bikemakers. At the same time, the cruiser market was flouring in America, and enthusiasts direly needed a powerful cruiser to enjoy. The solution came in the form of the Webley-Vickers cruiser that looked as gorgeous as any American cruiser but employed a Volkswagen boxer engine with better power and efficiency.
Carscoops
Should Chevy’s Next-Gen Pickups Look Like This GM Design Sketch?
Many of the latest pickup trucks found in the General Motors family make a seriously bold impression, none more so than the latest Silverado, Silverado EV, and Silverado HD models. With these new Silverado models, Chevrolet has managed to design trucks that retain that traditional pickup shape but has given...
Carmaker With Most Recalled Cars in 2022 Beat All Others by Far
We've got the full DOT list of most recalled cars for 2022, with some surprising numbers. The post Carmaker With Most Recalled Cars in 2022 Beat All Others by Far appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
The Fat Bob Might Be Good, But This Harley-Davidson Famous Bob Is Next Level
When you hear the word "Swiss," it makes you think of Swiss knives and Swiss watches, but almost never Swiss motorcycles. This is because there are barely any Swiss motorcycle brands, and those who call the country home aren't popular enough to make the Swiss flag proud. However, look hard enough, and you can find some talented bikemakers in Switzerland, a prime example being Maienfeld-based Bundnerbike. The shop, though not a manufacturer, specializes in sizzling custom cruisers, just like this Harley-Davidson "Famous Bob."
Top Speed
Custom Harley-Davidson V-Rod Looks Ludicrous In Its Mercedes AMG F1-Inspired Avatar
If you’re a regular here, you’d know how much we love featuring custom Harley-Davidsons. And in our experience, the craziest builds often come from places you’d least expect. A fitting example of this claim is Estonia’s Marek Kose Custom Garage which has whipped up a bonkers Harley-Davidson V-Rod inspired by the Mercedes-AMG F1 race car. More importantly, it’s ripe with tons of trick parts enthusiasts can drool over all day long.
Fully Loaded Dodge Hornet GT Plus Is A $45,000 Steal
The online configurator for the highly-anticipated 2023 Dodge Hornet has gone live, showcasing the base GT and GT Plus derivatives. The plug-in hybrid models are only slated for sale in spring 2023, so will likely be added to the roster at a later date for you to play around with. In the meantime, we're able to configure what Dodge calls the gateway to Dodge muscle and the models that will likely make up the bulk of the sales for the new crossover.
One Green Planet
Toyota Encourages Consumers to Replace Engines With Sustainable Options Instead of Buying New Car
Toyota is pushing for people to replace the engine of cars, not the entire car, in an effort to encourage a sustainable shift. “I don’t want to leave any car lover behind,” Chief Executive Akio Toyoda said at the Tokyo Auto Salon. Toyota is suggesting that consumers...
Top Speed
'58 Ford Parked Over 50 Years Ago: Will It Run?
Even in 2023, the US is still full of plenty of abandoned, classic vehicles. Hagerty is among the automotive media outlets that most focus on old-timers, and recently, their YouTube channel attempted to resurrect a 1958 Ford after 50 years of sitting in a forest. The long and grueling process of attempting to bring a forsaken barn find back from the dead takes more than just time and effort from the committed classic car enthusiasts, but the adventurous duo took all the steps you would need to take in order to assess if a car can be saved. But exactly what do we have here? Is it worth saving? And how to go about deciding how big of a hassle it would be to resurrect a barn find?
Why some cars from the 1990s are soaring in value
Not that long ago, cars from the 1990s were just used cars. And, really, most of them still are, if they're still running at all. But as millenials get older, gain some disposable income, and pine for the cars of their own youth, many of these cars have crossed the threshold to becoming sought after collectibles with rising values in the car collecting world.
torquenews.com
Frito Lay Shows Off Its New Tesla Semis - How Many Does It Have Now?
We see a picture of Frito Lay Tesla Semi Trucks. How many of these does Frito Lay have now and are they working well?. The Modesto Frito-Lay plant is seen showing off its Tesla Semi trucks with the word Tesla Semi on the parking space where the Tesla Semi resides.
