KATV

Heavy snow likely by late Tuesday across parts of Arkansas

Snow is likely for parts of Arkansas Tuesday into early Wednesday. This will begin as heavy rain across all of Arkansas, but by late Tuesday the higher elevations of north and west Arkansas will change over to snow. Winter storm watches are in effect in north central and northwest Arkansas...
KATV

GasBuddy gas price update shows 'upward trajectory'

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Gasbuddy shows a rise in gas prices across Arkansas and Little Rock in its weekly gas price update. According to a survey of 334 stations in Little Rock, average gasoline prices in Little Rock have risen 14.5 cents per gallon in the last week and averaging at $3.05 as of Monday.
