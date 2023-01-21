Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Buffet in Arkansas According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenLittle Rock, AR
Opinion: The problems with implementing Critical Race Theory in schoolsEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Little Rock Education Association slams Governor Sanders' 'unjustified' executive order prohibiting CRTEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Little RockTed RiversLittle Rock, AR
Former teacher's assistant pleads guilty to child pornography charges in federal courtEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Related
KATV
North Little Rock police identify individual who barricaded himself inside a home
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — North Little Rock Police Department announced on Tuesday afternoon the identity of an individual who barricaded himself inside a residence. On Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 1:55 a.m. officers with NLRPD went to 4700 block of North Locust Street due a disturbance with a weapon report.
KATV
Greene County inmate's family protests on Saturday as they seek answers to his death
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The family of Marshall Price, a Greene County inmate who died violently under unknown circumstances only weeks into his 10-year sentence, is still searching for information concerning the manner of his death. The family protested on Saturday, Jan. 22 outside the Greene County Detention Center...
KATV
North Little Rock church reflects on spike in homicides in the city
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — According to the North Little Rock Police Department, comparitively there have been more homicides this year than last year around this time. NLRPD said as of January 23rd at 10:48 am, there were four homicides recorded for the city for the 2023 year and zero for the same time last year.
KATV
Classmates and friends of Sylvan Hills High School crash victims share hope amid loss
Sherwood (KATV) — The Sylvan Hills community is still in shock after five people who were from the area died in a car accident in Wyoming. Pulaski County Special School District administrators shared with KATV on Monday the victims identified in the crash were Salomon Correa, Magdalene Franco, Andrea Prime, Suzy Prime, and Ava Luplow.
KATV
Police: Early Sunday morning homicide in North Little Rock, suspect in custody
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One person was killed in an early morning homicide on Sunday, Jan. 22 in North Little Rock. At approximately 2:45 a.m., officers with the North Little Rock Police Department responded to the 2700 block of Lakeview Road in reference to a burglary alarm at a residence, according an NLRPD press release.
KATV
Little Rock sanitation crews save the day after rescuing abandoned dogs in dumpsters
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Waste Management workers in Little Rock have become a part-time pet rescue crew after saving a number of dogs from being fatally injured by garbage trucks. The team said it's not uncommon to run across stranded animals but when they find them inside their trucks,...
KATV
5 Sylvan Hills students killed in car accident while on a college visit in Wyoming
Sherwood (KATV) — The Sylvan Hills community is grieving over the tragic loss of five people, all of whom were killed in a wreck out of state. Administrators of the Pulaski County Special School District confirmed the fatal accident of two current students and three former students on Sunday.
KATV
Gov. Sanders reaffirms plan for School Choice expansion at Little Rock rally
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Governor Sanders made an appearance Monday morning at a school choice rally at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock. The majority of those in attendance were students from area schools. At the rally, which commenced at 11 a.m., students showed off their talents with...
KATV
Brook & Dunn coming to Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Brooks and Dunn have announced their REBOOT 2023 TOUR and that they will stop at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little rock on May 20th. The music duo will be performing in 17 cities playing multiple hits. “Last year, you all reminded us just how...
KATV
Heavy snow likely by late Tuesday across parts of Arkansas
Snow is likely for parts of Arkansas Tuesday into early Wednesday. This will begin as heavy rain across all of Arkansas, but by late Tuesday the higher elevations of north and west Arkansas will change over to snow. Winter storm watches are in effect in north central and northwest Arkansas...
KATV
GasBuddy gas price update shows 'upward trajectory'
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Gasbuddy shows a rise in gas prices across Arkansas and Little Rock in its weekly gas price update. According to a survey of 334 stations in Little Rock, average gasoline prices in Little Rock have risen 14.5 cents per gallon in the last week and averaging at $3.05 as of Monday.
Comments / 0