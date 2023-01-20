Read full article on original website
Circleville – Man Arrested in Armed Robbery of Xbox from Facebook Marketplace Meet Up
Circleville – A man was arrested after an armed robbery that occurred in a meet-up sale on the Facebook marketplace in Circleville. According to the Circleville Police department, a victim placed his Xbox X on the local marketplace for sale and was contacted by a “Mo” from Columbus who said that he was interested in buying the system and would meet him in Circleville for the exchange on 9/16/22. When he arrived to make the exchange Mo grabbed the Xbox and stated to the victim that if he “tried” something he would shoot him. Mo then fled the scene.
Update – Search Warrant Uncovers Larger Theft Ring with Herrnstein Theft
Chillicothe – Last Friday, January 20, 2023, from around 3:00 am to 5:40 AM a few thieves decided to steal from Herrnstein Chrysler at 133 Marietta Rd. These people stole at least 8 spare wheels and tires from the back of Jeeps as well as various other items from inside different vehicles. Since then photos have been spread on social media in an attempt to catch and prosecute these thieves, no one knew they would get caught at the scene of the crime days later.
Pickaway County – Traffic Stop Leads to Years Behind Jail for Fentanyl Possession
PICKAWAY – A traffic stop yielded guns and drugs on US-23 after a normal traffic stop for speeding on US-23, those charges would put a Columbus man into prison for years. According to the Pickaway County sheriff’s department, A Deputy was traveling Nouth Bound on US-23 in the area of South Bloomfield when he noticed a Nissan driving at a high rate of speed, when he clocked the car he was driving 72 in a 60 mph zone. A traffic stop was initiated, and the car stopped just north of 762 after continuing to drive for some time.
Thieves get busted returning to the scene of the crime in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police say arrests have been made in the theft of spare tires at a local car dealership. Earlier this week officers with the Chillicothe Police Department were dispatched to the Herrnstein Automotive Group dealership on Marrietta Road after an employee said that 7 rear spare tires stolen from 7 Jeeps in the car lot had been stolen.
Lancaster Man Found Guilty After Hiding in Tarlton Public Bathroom with Drugs
Tarlton – Two men were charged and one man was arrested and taken to jail for trafficking and possession of Fentanyl. According to Pickaway County Sheriff’s office, on August 29, 2022, they were dispatched to 25 N Harrison Street within the village of Tarlton, Pickaway County in reference to a vehicle complaint. Dispatch said a gray Saturn SUV was all over the roadway and almost struck a vehicle head-on as it was driving on SR 159. The caller advised the vehicle then pulled into the Tarlton Market (25 N Harrison) and the driver exited the vehicle and walked into the store.
Detectives investigate two separate shootings in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The investigation into two separate shootings in Ross County remains ongoing. On Thursday, January 19, deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of Route 772 on a hit and run with shots being fired. Deputies arrived at the scene and spoke with the caller, who...
ZPD Needs Help Identifying Suspect
The Zanesville Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in a recent theft. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel said that on January 10, a male suspect took a $3,000 tankless water heater from the Home Depot. The Zanesville Police Department said that anyone who has information as to the identity...
Thieves target local dealership stealing tires off of vehicles
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Thieves once again target a local car dealership in Chillicothe. Officers with the Chillicothe Police Department were dispatched to the Herrnstein Automotive Group at 138 Marietta Road on a theft report. Upon arrival, reports say officers were notified by an employee of 7 rear spare tires...
Driver leads law enforcement on a two-county chase
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol and deputies with the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a high-speed chase Tuesday afternoon. According to initial reports, troopers tried to stop a vehicle near Route 104 and Route 665. The driver, dispatchers said, then took off. Speeds in the chase reached nearly 100 mph.
'He was loved by everybody': Knox County community mourns loss of man killed in fatal crash
CENTERBURG, Ohio — A community in Centerburg is mourning the loss of a 48-year-old man who died in Knox County over the weekend. Paul Baker, a 48-year-old employee of Long Branch Pizza, died in a crash Sunday afternoon. Baker's mother, Sue, said she can't believe her new reality. "His...
Newark woman killed in two-vehicle crash after hitting deer in Licking County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Newark woman was killed in a crash involving two vehicles in Licking County Monday night. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the accident happened on State Route 661 north of Granville in McKean Township around 7:10 p.m. Emma Bartlett, 20, was driving north on...
20-Year-Old Dies After Hitting Deer in Licking County
Licking – A 20-year-old woman was killed in a crash after hitting deer in the roadway with her vehicle. According to Ohio State Highway patrol, the crash happened around 7:10 pm on State Route 661 north of Granville in McKean Township. When a Jeep Cherokee driven by 20-year-old Emma Bartlett of Newark was heading Northbound and struck a deer crossing the roadway.
Customer shot and killed at Ohio bar after dispute
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - A customer was killed in an Ohio bar shooting late Monday night, according to WSYX. It happened at the Crazee Mule Pub & Grill around 11 p.m. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police haven't released his name yet. The...
Trial begins in the murder case of a Ross Co. inmate
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The trial begins this week in the case of a Ross County inmate charged with killing a fellow inmate last year. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, 35-year-old Darryl King, originally from Eaton, Ohio, killed a fellow inmate on February 14, 2022. In a report,...
Ross County – Icey Roads Caused Several Crashes on Sunday
ROSS COUNTY – Several reports of crashes occurred when wet roads turned into black ice, especially on bridges, reports from Ross County Sheriff tells the tale of just a few hours of bad conditions. 01/23/23 06:29 01/23/23. Fail To Control Vehicle. On January 23, 2023 Deputy Roderick was dispatched...
“I’m Going to Jail!” Says Man During Traffic Stop in Ross County
ROSS County – A man jumped out of his car after a Ross County deputy pulled him over and yelled, “I’m Going to jail!” soon after he was released with just citations. According to Ross County Sheriff’s department when on patrol in the area of South Bridge the deputy observed a vehicle driving recklessly and followed.
Athens County – Two Arrested in Trafficking in Drugs
On January 24th, 2023, Detectives with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence on Williams Road, Athens. Detectives were assisted by Deputies of the Athens County Sheriff’s Office and Investigators with the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office. Detectives gained information that the suspect, Charles H. Gall III, was in possession of firearms while under indictment for drug related charges in Athens County Common Pleas Court.
Woman dies in Licking County crash
McKEAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is dead and a man injured after a crash Monday night in McKean Township, Licking County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 7:10 p.m. on State Route 661. A 2001 Jeep Cherokee driven by Emma Bartlett, 20, of Newark, was driving north […]
Man in critical condition after shot in neck
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is in critical condition after being shot in the neck early Monday morning on the southeast side of Columbus. Just after midnight on Monday morning Columbus police responded to reports of a man being shot on the 6000 block of Fallon Lane in the White Ash neighborhood, just north […]
Tractor-trailer crash brings Route 35 to a stop
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue crews responded to a tractor-trailer crash Tuesday morning in Fayette County. It happened around 8:30 a.m. According to reports from witnesses, the crash occurred along Route 35 near mile marker 81 near Washington Court House. It is unknown if there were any injuries in...
