Circleville – A man was arrested after an armed robbery that occurred in a meet-up sale on the Facebook marketplace in Circleville. According to the Circleville Police department, a victim placed his Xbox X on the local marketplace for sale and was contacted by a “Mo” from Columbus who said that he was interested in buying the system and would meet him in Circleville for the exchange on 9/16/22. When he arrived to make the exchange Mo grabbed the Xbox and stated to the victim that if he “tried” something he would shoot him. Mo then fled the scene.

CIRCLEVILLE, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO