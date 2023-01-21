Read full article on original website
Rising Above in Love, Truth and Goodness - Celebrating MLK Jr.ShatakashiPlacer County, CA
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
Major New Costco Location Breaking Ground in FebruaryJoel EisenbergLoomis, CA
Costco is Planning to Open New Store in Loomis, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenLoomis, CA
Domantas Sabonis showcases leadership and determination to win against the KingsSara IrshadSacramento, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Citrus Heights Traffic Accident Results in Two Fatalities
Fatal Traffic Accident on Auburn Boulevard Kills Driver and Pedestrian. A two-vehicle traffic accident in Citrus Heights occurred on the evening of January 22 and caused the death of one of the drivers and a pedestrian. The accident occurred along Auburn Boulevard close to Cobalt Way at about 7:45 p.m., according to the Citrus Heights Police Department. The vehicles involved were an SUV and sedan, which collided after one of the drivers, who was reportedly speeding, struck the pedestrian.
Is your city responsible if your car is damaged by a pothole?
Following a series of storms and flooded roads, the appearance of potholes is practically inevitable. If your car gets damaged by potholes caused by the storms, can you get the city to foot the bill?
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Big Rig Accident Shuts Down Sacramento Interstate for Hours
Interstate-5 Near Airport Boulevard Shut Down Due to Serious Big Rig Accident. A big rig accident that shut down the interstate and backed up traffic occurred on January 23. The collision occurred along Interstate 5 southbound close to Airport Boulevard at about 3:30 a.m. The crash happened when a big rig struck a sign pole on the freeway head-on.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Car Crash Reported on Highway 4 and Tracy Boulevard in Stockton
On the morning of Friday, January 20, 2023, the California Highway Patrol responded to a report of a car wreck on SR-4 and Tracy Boulevard in Stockton. The incident occurred at approximately 9:20 a.m. and involved three vehicles, investigators said. Details on the Car Wreck on SR-4 and Tracy Boulevard...
Traffic severely backed up on SB I-5 near SMF after fiery big rig crash
SACRAMENTO – A big rig crash and resulting fire had southbound Interstate 5 closed near the Sacramento International Airport early Monday morning. The crash happened a little after 3:30 a.m. near Airport Boulevard. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a big rig hit a freeway sign. The big rig then caught fire.California Highway Patrol says the big rig driver suffered major burns. I-5 was closed to southbound traffic in the area and drivers were diverted onto nearby surface streets through the morning commute hours. Caltrans announced just before 9:30 a.m. that one southbound lane had been reopened. They estimate the roadway will fully reopen at 6 p.m.
KSBW.com
All lanes closed on SB I-5 after fiery big rig crash in Sacramento County
A fiery crash early Monday morning on southbound Interstate 5 in Sacramento County has closed all lanes and significantly slowed traffic. The crash happened on I-5 near Airport Boulevard around 3:30 a.m., according to KCRA 3 crews on scene. Officials told KCRA 3 that a big rig hit a freeway...
2 arrested for thousands of dollars in retail theft
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect allegedly responsible for thousands of dollars in retail theft was repping a certain 49ers wide receiver Monday night, but unfortunately for him, didn’t match the player’s speed. Officers with the Vacaville Police Department arrested two people allegedly responsible for thefts from Kohl’s and Home Depot Monday evening. After leading […]
2 teenagers shot in barbershop in Rancho Cordova
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Two people were injured after a shooting in Rancho Cordova Tuesday night, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. Sgt. Amar Gandhi, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said two 17-year-old boys were shot after at least one person, possibly two, opened fire into a barbershop. One of the teenagers had life threatening injuries and the other sustained non-life threatening injuries. Both were taken to the hospital. It's not clear how many shots were fired at this time.
1 person killed, 2 others injured in Citrus Heights vehicle crash
CITRUS HEIGHTS - Two people are dead in Citrus Heights after a crash involving a pedestrian and two vehicles. At around 7:43 p.m. Sunday, a vehicle was driving at a high rate of speed on eastbound Auburn Boulevard near Cobalt Way in Citrus Heights when the driver tried to swerve to miss a pedestrian. Instead, the vehicle hit the pedestrian, killing them, and then swerved from the turn lane and hit an approaching vehicle head-on, according to a Citrus Heights Police Department spokesperson. Both the driver and the passenger of the first vehicle had to be extricated from the vehicle. The driver died.The passenger was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition, according to the Sacramento Metro Fire Department.Citrus Heights police have closed the eastbound lanes of Auburn Boulevard at Cobalt Way and westbound Auburn Boulevard at San Tomas Drive as a result of the crash. No further details have been released at this time.
abc10.com
Alleged mail thief busted in Elk Grove
ELK GROVE, Calif. — License plate readers and surveillance video helped put an alleged mail thief in Elk Grove behind bars, police announced Tuesday. Police launched their investigation on Jan. 4 after an attempted mail theft was reported at a cluster mailbox. Due to surveillance video, police said they were able to see the suspect trying to open the back of the mailboxes with a key, and they were also able to get the suspect vehicle's license plate.
2 people killed, 1 injured in Citrus Heights crash
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Two people were killed and another person was injured in a crash near Citrus Heights Sunday evening. The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. on Auburn Boulevard near Cobalt Way, according to the Citrus Heights Police Department. They said a Mercedes on Auburn Boulevard hit a...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Minor Died in Hit-and-Run in Marysville
Hit-and-Run Accident on B Street Kills One Minor and Injures Another. A hit-and-run collision in Marysville recently caused the death of a minor female. The collision occurred along B Street, and police arrived after receiving a report about an injury accident that involved two minors, a boy and a girl. The vehicle believed to have struck the pair fled the scene and continued south on B Street.
Olivehurst man arrested after hatchet attack at Yuba City Raley's
YUBA CITY, Calif. — An Olivehurst man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of attacking a Raley's employee in Yuba City with a hatchet. Officers with the Yuba City Police Department responded around 6:40 a.m. to reports of a man damaging a car in the parking lot of a Raley's on West Onstott Frontage Road. When officers arrived they found a car with its windows smashed. The person in the car was not hurt.
Northbound I-5 near Sacramento International Airport exit all clear after big rig crash
SACRAMENTO, Calif — Caltrans gave the all clear for northbound Interstate 5 after a big rig crashed near Metro Air Parkway Monday. The crash was reported just after 3:30 a.m. A big rig went off the road and hit a guard rail and sign, according to California Highway Patrol.
Stolen toys returned to owner in El Dorado County
(KTXL) — Weeks after a victim’s toys were stolen from their garage, deputies from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department located the stolen toys and were able to return them to their rightful owner. — Video Above: Lunar New Year preparations begin around the Sacramento area According to the sheriff’s office, deputies had received reports […]
KCRA.com
4 fatal Sacramento fires prompt neighborhood wide safety checks
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — After three neighborhoods suffered four fatal house fires in two weeks, Sacramento Metro Fire and Red Cross traveled house to house in each impacted community to ensure smoke alarms were installed in homes. “Fatal fires not only affect family and loved ones, it affects the...
KCRA.com
'It was horrific': Family watches body camera video from traffic stop they say led to death of former Sacramento man
The family of Tyre Nichols met with the Memphis police chief, the mayor, the Shelby County, Tennessee, district attorney and other officials as they went in to see video captured on officers' body cameras from the day Nichols was pulled over by police for a traffic violation. The family of...
This is how many dogs and cats Sacramento city code says a resident is allowed to have
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Dog and cat lovers in Sacramento may sometimes want more than one pet, but there is a limit to how many a resident of the city is allowed to have, according to city code. There is a 10-pet limit when it comes to cats and dogs. However, that limit is broken […]
Call Kurtis: The total is rising, but where's the gas?
SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento viewer reached out to Kurtis with some surprising video from a local gas station: the total kept rising but no gas was coming out. "How is it still charging for gas when the pump is still right here, not squirting nothing out," asked Calais Conerly's husband in the video, standing at pump 5 at the Chevron on Florin Road and 24th Street. "Still counting. Where's the gas going?" he asks. Good question. It was time for CBS13 to get some answers. Breanne Matsuura of Sacramento's Weights and Measures Department reviewed the video and said she's seen...
DNA leads to arrest of suspect in 2020-21 midtown Sacramento prowling reports
(KTXL) — The investigation into reports of someone trespassing onto properties in 2020 through 2021 and looking through windows has resulted in an arrest, according to the Sacramento Police Department. — Video Above: 16-year-old girl has been missing for nearly a month According to the police department, officers were investigating reports of a prowler near […]
