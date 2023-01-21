Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man injured in shooting at Orlando motel
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was shot late Monday at an Orlando motel, according to the police department. The Orlando Police Department said the man was shot just before 11:30 p.m. at the Howard Vernon Motel on Colonial Drive. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Police said the man...
1 captured, 1 on the run after carjacking outside of smoke shop in Deltona, deputies say
DELTONA, Fla. – A suspect is in custody and another is on the run after the two carjacked a vehicle outside of a Deltona smoke shop, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the men stole the vehicle with a customer’s girlfriend still in the passenger...
Kissimmee man shot after fight breaks in victim’s driveway, deputies say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday in Osceola County. The Osceola Sheriff’s Office responded to Peppermill Circle in Kissimmee in response to a shooting call. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. When deputies arrived, they found the victim with a...
Man killed, 3 injured in head-on Deltona crash, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and three others were injured in a head-on Deltona crash on Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said the wreck occurred shortly before 11 a.m. in the 2900 block of Lake Helen Osteen Road. [TRENDING: Cooler temps arrive in...
Woman fatally shot dying husband at Florida hospital: police
Police say they're investigating how the woman was able to bring a gun into the hospital.
Pedestrian hospitalized after Seminole County crash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was hospitalized after being hit by a white van Tuesday morning while crossing the street, according to the Seminole County Fire Department. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. near State Road 434 and Springs Boulevard, fire officials said. [TRENDING: Roller coaster ride of...
Man set fire to own condo in Longwood community as ‘act of revenge’ against HOA, affidavit shows
LONGWOOD, Fla. – A man accused of setting his own condo on fire at a Longwood gated community is now facing an arson charge, according to an arrest affidavit. Marc Hermann, 53, was arrested on Monday. [TRENDING: Roller coaster ride of temperatures in Central Florida with new front |...
DeLand police investigate after pedestrian struck, killed by driver
DELAND, Fla. — Police in DeLand are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver over the weekend. Officers said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Sunday evening near the intersection of North Woodland Boulevard and Wisconsin Avenue. Read: Deputies: Brevard County teacher accused of...
Good Samaritan helps save man who was shot, robbed in front of Texas Roadhouse
ORLANDO, Fla. - A good Samaritan used his shirt to make a tourniquet to help save a man shot outside a Texas Roadhouse in Orlando. A man, who did not want to be named, said he was about to walk into Texas Roadhouse on Semoran Boulevard when he saw a man who he thought had been shot and was bleeding. He jumped into action and took off his shirt to make a tourniquet.
Polk County Deputies Searching For Suspect After Stolen Car Found Sinking In Poinciana Lake
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies in Polk County are searching for a suspect that stole an idling car and dumped it in a Poinciana lake on Sunday. According to investigators, at around 8:50 pm, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a vehicle sinking
‘We have the best opportunity to find Jennifer,’ Kesse family says in new message
ORLANDO, Fla. – The family of Jennifer Kesse says they have the best opportunity to find the missing woman now, 17 years after she disappeared from her Orlando condo complex. The Kesse family released an update on their GoFundMe page to mark 17 years since they last heard from...
2 stabbed during fight in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County said two people were taken to a hospital after being stabbed. Deputies said the two people were stabbed on West Lancaster Road, about half a mile from Winegard Road. Investigators said two people were attacked during some sort of fight. They...
3 dogs found dead in Bushnell dumpster, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says
BUSHNELL, Fla. – The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help in figuring out why three dogs ended up dead in a dumpster. The sheriff’s office received a call just before noon Monday about the discovery. The bodies of the dogs were found in a dumpster in the area of County Road 476B and SW 62nd Way in Bushnell, deputies said.
Shooting investigation leads to man found dead in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police said they found a man in front of an office on West Arlington Street. According to a release, police responded around 5:20 p.m. Friday to a shooting call. Once officers arrived, they saw the man lying on the ground. Orlando Fire Department assisted at...
Custodian threatens to cut Brevard County student ‘into pieces’ with razor, deputies say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A custodian with Brevard County Schools was arrested Friday after threatening to cut a 14-year-old student “into pieces” with a razor scraper, according to the sheriff’s office. James Baillargeon, 26, is a custodian for Space Coast Jr./Sr. High School in Cocoa and...
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — DeLand police said an investigation is underway after a deadly crash. On Sunday evening, a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle near an intersection. According to the DeLand Police Department, the crash occurred in the area of Wisconsin Avenue and North Woodland Boulevard.
Orlando police: Missing 11-year-old found safe
ORLANDO, Fla. — Missing 11-year-old Amarie Padovani De Aza had been found safe, according to police. Orlando police told Channel 9 that Amarie Padovani De Aza has been found “found and sound.”. Original Story:. Orlando police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing child.
Villager retains George Zimmerman lawyer after alleged attack on cop at Brownwood
A Villager accused of kicking a police officer at Brownwood has retained the attorney who won an acquittal for George Zimmerman. Mark O’Mara, who practices law in Orlando, gained national attention while serving as the defense attorney for Zimmerman, who was found not guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in 2012 in Sanford.
Woman accused of shooting husband at Daytona Beach hospital held without bond
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — 10:30 a.m. Update:. Ellen Gilland appeared in front of a Volusia County judge on Sunday and was ordered to be held without bond. A 77-year-old man is dead after his wife shot him at a Daytona Beach hospital, police said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
