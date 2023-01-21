ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

click orlando

Man injured in shooting at Orlando motel

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was shot late Monday at an Orlando motel, according to the police department. The Orlando Police Department said the man was shot just before 11:30 p.m. at the Howard Vernon Motel on Colonial Drive. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Police said the man...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Kissimmee man shot after fight breaks in victim’s driveway, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday in Osceola County. The Osceola Sheriff’s Office responded to Peppermill Circle in Kissimmee in response to a shooting call. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. When deputies arrived, they found the victim with a...
KISSIMMEE, FL
click orlando

Man killed, 3 injured in head-on Deltona crash, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and three others were injured in a head-on Deltona crash on Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said the wreck occurred shortly before 11 a.m. in the 2900 block of Lake Helen Osteen Road. [TRENDING: Cooler temps arrive in...
DELTONA, FL
click orlando

Pedestrian hospitalized after Seminole County crash

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was hospitalized after being hit by a white van Tuesday morning while crossing the street, according to the Seminole County Fire Department. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. near State Road 434 and Springs Boulevard, fire officials said. [TRENDING: Roller coaster ride of...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

DeLand police investigate after pedestrian struck, killed by driver

DELAND, Fla. — Police in DeLand are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver over the weekend. Officers said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Sunday evening near the intersection of North Woodland Boulevard and Wisconsin Avenue. Read: Deputies: Brevard County teacher accused of...
DELAND, FL
wogx.com

Good Samaritan helps save man who was shot, robbed in front of Texas Roadhouse

ORLANDO, Fla. - A good Samaritan used his shirt to make a tourniquet to help save a man shot outside a Texas Roadhouse in Orlando. A man, who did not want to be named, said he was about to walk into Texas Roadhouse on Semoran Boulevard when he saw a man who he thought had been shot and was bleeding. He jumped into action and took off his shirt to make a tourniquet.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

2 stabbed during fight in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County said two people were taken to a hospital after being stabbed. Deputies said the two people were stabbed on West Lancaster Road, about half a mile from Winegard Road. Investigators said two people were attacked during some sort of fight. They...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

3 dogs found dead in Bushnell dumpster, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says

BUSHNELL, Fla. – The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help in figuring out why three dogs ended up dead in a dumpster. The sheriff’s office received a call just before noon Monday about the discovery. The bodies of the dogs were found in a dumpster in the area of County Road 476B and SW 62nd Way in Bushnell, deputies said.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — DeLand police said an investigation is underway after a deadly crash. On Sunday evening, a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle near an intersection. According to the DeLand Police Department, the crash occurred in the area of Wisconsin Avenue and North Woodland Boulevard.
DELAND, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando police: Missing 11-year-old found safe

ORLANDO, Fla. — Missing 11-year-old Amarie Padovani De Aza had been found safe, according to police. Orlando police told Channel 9 that Amarie Padovani De Aza has been found “found and sound.”. Original Story:. Orlando police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing child.
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Villager retains George Zimmerman lawyer after alleged attack on cop at Brownwood

A Villager accused of kicking a police officer at Brownwood has retained the attorney who won an acquittal for George Zimmerman. Mark O’Mara, who practices law in Orlando, gained national attention while serving as the defense attorney for Zimmerman, who was found not guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in 2012 in Sanford.
WILDWOOD, FL

