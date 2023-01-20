ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers Rumors: East Contender Lowers Asking Price For LA Trade Target

By Noah Camras
AllLakers
AllLakers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mQvGd_0kM3V4jj00

He could make a lot of sense for the Lakers.

The Lakers have been heavily linked to New York Knicks G/F Cam Reddish for the last few months. Reddish made a lot of sense for the Lakers as a buy-low candidate, but the Knicks' asking price remained high . However, they've finally come to their senses, as that asking price has been lowered — and now, it makes even more sense for the Lakers to make a move.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein on his substack, the Knicks are seeking just second-round draft pick compensation for Reddish. He had the Lakers, Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks as potential interested teams, and on Friday, SNY's Ian Begley listed the Miami Heat as a potential landing spot, as well.

Reddish clearly has a ton of interest from contenders, as the 23-year-old is oozing with potential. Reddish was drafted 10th overall in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks. He had a decent start to his career, but never got consistent playing time.

In 2022, the Hawks shipped Reddish over to the Knicks for a first-round pick, where he even further fell out of the rotation. This year, Reddish has appeared in just 20 games, averaging 8.4 points in 21.9 minutes per game. The Knicks have been shopping him pretty much since they got him, and they're likely to move him before the February 9 trade deadline.

So why does he make sense for the Lakers?

Reddish has shown flashes in his career as a two-way player . When he played 28.8 minutes per game in 2020-2021, Reddish averaged 11.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals a game. Reddish has a ton of talent, and is still so young. He also will be a restricted free agent next season, and has a qualifying offer just over $8 million.

As of right now, the Lakers have just three players under contract for next season — LeBron James , Anthony Davis and Max Christie . Damian Jones has a $2.6 million player option, and everyone else will be a free agent. So not only would Reddish be a good candidate to stick with the team next season, but he would also come at pretty nice value, assuming another team doesn't pay him well over his worth.

The Lakers would love the opportunity to have a then-24-year-old two-way wing at just $8 million or so next season, as they look to put together a winning roster around James and Davis for the first time since 2020. If Reddish ends up going for a first-round pick, it wouldn't make sense for the Lakers. But if it's true the Knicks are just looking for some second-round draft pick compensation, the Lakers have to jump at that move. There's just too much potential to let it slip away.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sportszion.com

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar reveals shocking reason behind his conversion to Islam

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, has led a quite versatile, dynamic, and revolutionary life so far. In his 70 years of life, he experienced several life-changing moments and witnessed some of history’s most monumental events. Alongside his concomitant observation, Kareem also accomplished some of the rarest...
The Spun

NFL World Is Calling For Blockbuster Cowboys Trade

The Dallas Cowboys aren't going to trade quarterback Dak Prescott. Probably, anyway. But that's not stopping "trade Dak" from trending on social media on Sunday evening, following the Cowboys' loss to the 49ers in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs. The Cowboys have won 12 games in ...
ARLINGTON, TX
NESN

Why Al Horford Ran Off Court After Celtics’ Win Over Raptors

Al Horford didn’t stick around on the court to bask in the moment after making the game-sealing play in the Celtics’ win Saturday night. Toronto had a chance to tie or win its matchup with Boston as it inbounded the ball with 3.8 seconds left trailing by two at Scotiabank Arena. After haphazardly crossing halfcourt, Raptors forward Pascal Siakam had his pocket picked by Horford, who stole the basketball right as the final buzzer sounded. But instead of celebrating with his Celtics teammates by the bench on the opposite end of the court, Horford ran down the tunnel and left the floor.
BOSTON, MA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Kerr explains snapping at Poole; Steph defends exchange

Jordan Poole has experienced a lot during his four NBA seasons. Nonetheless, he still has quite a bit of learning to do, and that's something Warriors coach Steve Kerr continuously is trying to get through to his young guard. During the Warriors' 120-114 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New York Post

Bronny James narrows his college choices to three schools

Bronny James has apparently narrowed down his choice of colleges. The son of NBA superstar LeBron James will reportedly decide between Ohio State, USC and Oregon, according to a report from the L.A. Times.  “I’m still open, but those are options,” James told On3.  The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Sierra Canyon star is in the midst of a standout senior year. ESPN NBA draft analyst Jonathan Givony recently dubbed Bronny a “strong first round candidate” for the 2024 draft. James is also ranked the No. 38 overall prospect and No. 10 combo guard in On3’s 2023 rankings. He is also the No. 7 player in California. James’ college future has long been a source of intrigue around the sport. Last fall, the 18-year-old caused a stir when he posted photos of himself in Ohio State Buckeyes gear on Instagram after a visit to the campus. Memphis had been a rumored destination for the prospect as well, but the school was notably left off the most recent list of his final three choices.
OREGON STATE
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

 https://www.si.com/nba/lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy