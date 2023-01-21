ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Watch Yuuri’s New ‘Billimillion’ Music Video Animated by Tekken

By Billboard Japan
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

J-pop singer-songwriter Yuuri premiered the new music video accompanying his latest song “Billimillion” on Jan. 19.

The new track by the 28-year-old musician lends support to the younger generation trying their best to get by in modern times, through an allegorical story about an old man who offers a young man large sums of money in exchange for 50 years of his life. The “Betelgeuse” singer has been performing this song that encourages people to make decisions they won’t regret since last year, including his tour celebrating his YouTube channel sailing past a million subscribers.

The visuals released on YouTube features Tekken’s flip animation depicting the message and story of the new track through his signature black-and-white drawings.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

Miley Cyrus plants “Flowers” at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart in its debut week. Her new single soars in as her second leader, after “Wrecking Ball” reigned for three weeks in 2013. Related SZA's 'SOS' Is No. 1 on Billboard 200 for Sixth Week 01/24/2023 Plus, Bizarrap and Shakira’s “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” blasts onto the Hot 100 at No. 9. The song marks Bizarrap’s first top 10 and Shakira’s fifth, and first since 2007. The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data. All charts (dated Jan. 28, 2023) will update on...
Guitar World Magazine

Why Madonna played Pantera’s A New Level on a Gibson Les Paul for an entire tour

How a Dimebag Darrell encounter and guitar lessons with the Queen of Pop led to one of the weirdest pop-metal mashups in live music history. Across a career now spanning four decades, Madonna has established a reputation for reinventing herself. Yet for all her boundary-pushing, her rebirth as a metal guitarist for five minutes every night on tour came as perhaps the biggest surprise.
Billboard

Coldplay Is Hitting the West Coast for Music of the Spheres World Tour: See the Dates

Coldplay has added another series of dates to its Music of the Spheres world tour, but this time, the rock band is head headed to North America. On Monday (Jan. 23), the quartet announced that a series of West Coat dates have been added, and includes support from two very special guests. Coldplay will start its West Coast trek in Seattle on Sept. 20 at Lumen Field stadium. On Sept. 22, the band heads up to Canada for a stop in Vancouver, and will play BC Place stadium. The following week, the quartet will return to the United States for a...
SEATTLE, WA
netflixjunkie.com

Lil Nas Who Was Once ‘Pregnant’ Revealed That He Has Baby, and Fans Cannot Hold Their Reactions

Lil Nas has had the internet discussing his pregnancy again. The 23-year-old rapper is known for being expressive, even doing antics that keep his fans surprised and entertained. Back in 2019, the singer came out of the closet about being gay with his song C7osure. But like many gay people, he too likely thought about the idea of having a baby of his own.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Top 10 Songs of 1978

Rock 'n' roll wasn't totally dead in 1978. It just seemed that way as it swatted away incoming assaults by punk, disco and the always-pesky pop music. The year's best albums faced some of these changes by adapting to them. Likewise, the Top 10 Songs of 1978 incorporated some new sounds to stay relevant, bolstering their classic-rock sway with some disco bounce and punk fury. It wasn't always an easy mix, but they kept rock 'n' roll alive.
Billboard

Axl Rose Delivers Heartfelt Speech, Performs ‘November Rain’ at Lisa Marie Presley’s Graceland Memorial Service

Axl Rose was among several music stars to honor Lisa Marie Presley during the late singer-songwriter’s public memorial service at Graceland on Sunday (Jan. 22). In a rare speaking appearance, the Guns N’ Roses frontman took the stage at the Memphis gathering — which was livestreamed from Graceland’s website — to share some heartfelt words about his close friend before performing a solo rendition of the GNR classic “November Rain.” Related Lisa Marie Presley’s Death Mourned by Questlove, LeAnn Rimes & More: 'I Hope She Is at Peace in Her… 01/22/2023 “With Lisa’s passing, I knew if I was invited I needed to come to...
MEMPHIS, TN
DoYouRemember?

The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film

Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
guitar.com

Yes sell recorded music catalogue to Warner Music Group in “historic” deal

Iconic prog-rock band Yes have sold the rights to their recorded music to the Warner Music Group. The announcement went public yesterday (23 January) and the sale is said to cover the band’s catalogue from their debut in 1969 to their 1987 studio album, Big Generator. Alongside the band’s...
Billboard

Miley Cyrus ‘Forever Grateful’ for ‘Flowers’ Debuting at No. 1 on the Hot 100 & Across the World

Miley Cyrus took to social media on Tuesday (Jan. 24) to react to her new song “Flowers” debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and beyond. “Thankful that Flowers is Number 1 around the world,” she tweeted above a behind-the-scenes snippet from the set of the single’s music video. “This song is dedicated to my fans & the steadfast self love I wish for each of you. Forever grateful, Miley.” Related Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 | Billboard News 01/24/2023 “Flowers” launched at No. 1 on this week’s Hot 100 (chart dated Jan. 27), as well as on...
Billboard

The Kid LAROI’s ‘Wild Dreams’ Fortnite Experience Will Feature His New Single ‘Love Again’

Less than one week after releasing the first single from his upcoming debut studio album, The First Time, The Kid LAROI is already preparing to release a follow-up track, and is using his partnership with Epic Games to do it. On Friday, Jan. 27, The Kid LAROI is inviting fans of his to a very special Fortnite experience titled “Wild Dreams.” It will feature new music of his, including his new single “Love Again,” which will also be released this coming Friday. The partnership marks the first time in Fortnite that multiple new songs will narrate a game experience. “Wild...
Billboard

Sam Smith Laughs Off Rumor They’re Adele in Drag: ‘People Think That We’re the Same Person’

Sam Smith stopped by The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday (Jan. 23) to spill the tea on a hilarious rumor about them and Adele. When asked by host Drew Barrymore for one of the craziest things they’ve ever heard about themselves, the pop star had quite the answer: “Everyone seems to think that I’m Adele…in drag.” Smith went on to explain the amusing rationale behind the gossip, saying, “Cause we’ve never been seen in the same room together. And if you slow down her voice, it sounds maybe a bit like mine. So people think that we’re the same person, and I’m...
Billboard

Niall Horan Teases Third Album With ‘Heaven’-ly Song Snippet, Mystery Boxes Sent to Fans

Back in October Niall Horan promised that the follow-up to his 2020 Heartbreak Weather album was just around the bend. Well, it looks like we’re about to turn that corner because on Monday (Jan. 23) the former One Direction star posted an acoustic snippet of a new song on TikTok to coincide with a cryptic website. “God only knows where this could go/ Even if our love starts to grow out of control/ And you and me go up in flames/ Heaven won’t be the same,” Horan sings on TikTok, rocking shorts, shades, a baseball hat and a sweatshirt while basking...
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson Wishes For a ‘Better Man’ in Taylor Swift Cover: Watch

It’s Kellyoke, Taylor’s Version. On the latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly Clarkson and her band Y’all performed “Better Man,” one of the most devastating ballads penned by Taylor Swift back in her country music days. “I know the bravest thing I ever did was run,” the three-time Grammy winner effortlessly belted, she and her entire band sporting football jerseys for the talk show’s special NFL-themed episode Monday (Jan. 23). “Sometimes, in the middle of the night, I can feel you again/ But I just miss you, and I just wish you were a better man.” Originally written by Swift...
ALABAMA STATE
Billboard

Bizarrap Lands First No. 1 on Hot Latin Songs With ‘Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53’ Alongside Shakira

Bizarrap captures his first No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart with his most recent partnership. “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53,” with Shakira, rallies up the Jan. 28-dated chart with a 16-1 jump. Shakira ties with Bad Bunny for the fourth-most No. 1s overall, both with 12. “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” hits No. 1 after its first full tracking week with increases in all metrics. The song was released Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. ET through Dale Play/Sony Music Latin and debuted at No. 16 (chart dated Jan. 21) with less than two days of activity. Hot Latin Songs...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Billboard

Hot 100 First-Timers: TAEYANG & Jimin Each Score First Solo Hit With ‘Vibe’

South Korean singer-songwriters TAEYANG and Jimin each make their first solo visit to the Billboard Hot 100, as their new collaboration “Vibe” debuts at No. 76 on the chart dated Jan. 28. “Vibe,” released Jan. 13 via THE BLACK LABEL/Interscope Records, opens with 4.2 million official streams and 20,000 downloads sold in the United States in the week ending Jan. 19, according to Luminate. It debuts at No. 1 on World Digital Song Sales and No. 2 on the all-genre Digital Song Sales chart, as well as in the top 10 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. survey. Related Taeyang’s Best Collaborations 01/24/2023 TAEYANG (real...
Billboard

Jacob Collier to Perform at Grammy U Masterclass Event

Five-time Grammy winner Jacob Collier will perform and discuss his career and the power of collaboration at a Grammy U Masterclass on Thursday, Feb. 2 at The Novo at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. The private event will be moderated by Jessie Reyez, who collaborated with Collier on a track on his Grammy-nominated album Djesse, Vol. 3. The two budding stars co-wrote and performed “Count the People,” the second track on the album. Collier, 28, is nominated for two more Grammys this year – album of the year for his work as a featured artist, producer, engineer/mixer and songwriter on Coldplay’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Panic! At the Disco Founder Brendon Urie Announces Band’s Split: ‘I Look Forward to This Next Adventure’

Panic! At the Disco are shutting down the party. On Tuesday (Jan. 24), the band’s founder and sole original member, singer Brendon Urie, 35, announced that as he and his wife await the birth of their first child he is calling and end to the band’s two-decade run. “Well, it’s been a hell of a journey…” Urie wrote in a note to fans thanking them for 20 years of dedication and loyalty. “Growing up in Vegas I could’ve never imagined where this life would take me. So many places all over the world, and all the friends we’ve made...
Billboard

Billboard

9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy